Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular List Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cm
checklist-model
AngularJS directive for list of checkboxes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
18.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nus
ngx-ui-scroll
Infinite/virtual scroll for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-lists
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nvs
ngx-virtual-scroller
Virtual Scroll displays a virtual, "infinite" list.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
949
Weekly Downloads
37.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmm
ng-material-multilevel-menu
📄 Material Multi-Level Menu for Angular Projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ada
angular-drag-and-drop-lists
Angular directives for sorting nested lists using the HTML5 Drag & Drop API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adl
angular-dual-listbox
Angular 10 component for a dual listbox control.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kal
@progress/kendo-angular-listview
Kendo UI ListView component for Angular
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kat
@progress/kendo-angular-treelist
Kendo UI TreeList for Angular - Display hierarchical data in an Angular tree grid view that supports sorting, filtering, paging, and much more.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-sortable
ngx-sortable is an angular sortable list components that support drag and drop sorting
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nn
ngx-nestable
Nestable list with drag and drop for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
811
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular-checklist
A simple Angular directive to bind multiple `input[type="checkbox"]` controls to a single output array.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
765
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndl
ng2-dual-list-box
A dual list box component for Angular 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
451
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
right-angled
Lightweight and easy to use angular data grids which integrates with your markup and styles rather than generating its own
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
412
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngui/infinite-list
Angular2 Infinite Scroll Directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
207
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndl
ngx-dropdown-list
Drop-down list which supports multi-selection and filter (Angular)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndd
ng-drag-drop-list
Demo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@flosportsinc/ng-grid-list
A collection of Angular components for universal video playback. 📹
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ul
ui-listview
An efficient, scrollable, dynamic list view for angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndm
ng-dropdown-multiselect
AngularJS Dropdown Multiselect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ail
angular-infinite-list
<div align="center" style="margin-bottom: 30px;"> <img src="https://raw.githubusercontent.com/drawcall/angular-infinite-list/master/imgs/logo.png" width="200"/> </div>
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lis
@smart-webcomponents-angular/listbox
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng2-infinite-list
Angular2 Infinite Scroll Directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@appcarvers/ngx-unitelist
This library is for Angular (2+) projects to build a list from passed data and provide pagination and filters and their callbacks after proper configuration.
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
al
angular-listview
simple, flexible, Angular list view with iOS-style edit/add header
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mmd
mea-material-dual-listbox
Simple dual listbox component to use with your Angular 10 App with Angular Material and CDK Drag and Drop.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ail
angular-incremental-list
List that auto-increments and decrements
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package