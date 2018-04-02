openbase logo
10 Best Angular List Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
checklist-model

AngularJS directive for list of checkboxes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
18.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngx-ui-scroll

Infinite/virtual scroll for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-lists

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
ngx-virtual-scroller

Virtual Scroll displays a virtual, "infinite" list.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
949
Weekly Downloads
37.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ng-material-multilevel-menu

📄 Material Multi-Level Menu for Angular Projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
angular-drag-and-drop-lists

Angular directives for sorting nested lists using the HTML5 Drag & Drop API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
angular-dual-listbox

Angular 10 component for a dual listbox control.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@progress/kendo-angular-listview

Kendo UI ListView component for Angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
@progress/kendo-angular-treelist

Kendo UI TreeList for Angular - Display hierarchical data in an Angular tree grid view that supports sorting, filtering, paging, and much more.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
ngx-sortable

ngx-sortable is an angular sortable list components that support drag and drop sorting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ngx-nestable

Nestable list with drag and drop for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
811
Last Commit
angular-checklist

A simple Angular directive to bind multiple `input[type="checkbox"]` controls to a single output array.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
765
Last Commit
ng2-dual-list-box

A dual list box component for Angular 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
451
Last Commit
4yrs ago

right-angled

Lightweight and easy to use angular data grids which integrates with your markup and styles rather than generating its own

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
412
Last Commit
1yr ago

@ngui/infinite-list

Angular2 Infinite Scroll Directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
207
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ngx-dropdown-list

Drop-down list which supports multi-selection and filter (Angular)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
1yr ago
ng-drag-drop-list

Demo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@flosportsinc/ng-grid-list

A collection of Angular components for universal video playback. 📹

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ui-listview

An efficient, scrollable, dynamic list view for angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ng-dropdown-multiselect

AngularJS Dropdown Multiselect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
7yrs ago
angular-infinite-list

<div align="center" style="margin-bottom: 30px;"> <img src="https://raw.githubusercontent.com/drawcall/angular-infinite-list/master/imgs/logo.png" width="200"/> </div>

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
@smart-webcomponents-angular/listbox

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit

ng2-infinite-list

Angular2 Infinite Scroll Directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@appcarvers/ngx-unitelist

This library is for Angular (2+) projects to build a list from passed data and provide pagination and filters and their callbacks after proper configuration.

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
4yrs ago
angular-listview

simple, flexible, Angular list view with iOS-style edit/add header

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
7yrs ago
mea-material-dual-listbox

Simple dual listbox component to use with your Angular 10 App with Angular Material and CDK Drag and Drop.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
angular-incremental-list

List that auto-increments and decrements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago