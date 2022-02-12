Categories
10 Best Angular Lightbox Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ng
ng-gallery
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
ng
@kolkov/ngx-gallery
A simple responsive native gallery component for Angular 8+.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-gallery
Responsive gallery for Angular with touch screen support.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
536
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Slow
cor
@ngx-gallery/core
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lig
@ngx-gallery/lightbox
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nl
ngx-lightbox
Lightbox2 use with angular >= 5
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
16K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@failed-successfully/ngx-darkbox-gallery
Darkbox Gallery is a highly configurable lightbox themed gallery library for Angular applications using the ivy engine (Angular 12+).
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nis
ng-image-slider
Angular Image Slider with Lightbox.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
na
ngx-acuw
Angular Components using WebGL
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@twogate/ngx-photo-gallery
PhotoGallery library for Angular based on PhotoSwipe.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nps
ngx-photo-swiper
An angular lightbox and gallery heavily inspired by Photoswipe
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
abl
angular-bootstrap-lightbox
An AngularJS lightbox built using UI Bootstrap Modal.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
309
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
ncl
ngx-cdk-lightbox
Custom implementation of CDK to display image gallery in lightbox.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@crystalui/angular-lightbox
A simple, responsive lightbox component.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
al
angular2-lightbox
Lightbox2 port to use with angular2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
854
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncg
ngx-crystal-gallery
Responsive gallery with support for masonry layout and lightbox.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
655
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gl
ghx-lightbox
This is lightbox gallery with single and multiple images
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
afp
angular-fancybox-plus
Angular Fancybox-Plus is directive for the lightweight customizable lightbox Fancybox-Plus plugin.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
al
angularjs-lightbox
A minimal lightbox directive for AngularJS.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng-chocolat
Angular integration of the famous lightbox jQuery plugin chocolat.js
CC-BY-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ama
angular-material-advanced-lightbox
An AngularJS lightbox built using Angular Material.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
no
ng-opengallery
Angular component for efficient gallery rendering and interactions
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nl
@silmar/ng-lightbox
[![npm (scoped)](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/@silmar/ng-lightbox.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/@silmar/ng-lightbox) [![pipeline status](https://gitlab.com/etg-public/silmar-ng-lightbox/badges/master/pipeline.svg)](https://gitlab.com/etg-public/silm
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
al
ame-lightbox
Lightbox component on top of angular material
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@balticcode/ngx-lightbox
An Angular module providing a responsive gallery - including separat albums and a lightbox.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular-colorbox
Angular Colorbox is directive for the lightweight customizable lightbox Colorbox plugin.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbl
ng-bootstrap-lightbox
An angular lightbox using AngularUI modal
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
