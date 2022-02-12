openbase logo
10 Best Angular Lightbox Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
ng-gallery

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
@kolkov/ngx-gallery

A simple responsive native gallery component for Angular 8+.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

angular-gallery

Responsive gallery for Angular with touch screen support.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
536
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Slow
@ngx-gallery/core

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
@ngx-gallery/lightbox

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
ngx-lightbox

Lightbox2 use with angular >= 5

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
16K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@failed-successfully/ngx-darkbox-gallery

Darkbox Gallery is a highly configurable lightbox themed gallery library for Angular applications using the ivy engine (Angular 12+).

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3d ago
ng-image-slider

Angular Image Slider with Lightbox.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
ngx-acuw

Angular Components using WebGL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago

@twogate/ngx-photo-gallery

PhotoGallery library for Angular based on PhotoSwipe.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
9mos ago
ngx-photo-swiper

An angular lightbox and gallery heavily inspired by Photoswipe

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
angular-bootstrap-lightbox

An AngularJS lightbox built using UI Bootstrap Modal.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
309
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
ngx-cdk-lightbox

Custom implementation of CDK to display image gallery in lightbox.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
3mos ago

@crystalui/angular-lightbox

A simple, responsive lightbox component.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
angular2-lightbox

Lightbox2 port to use with angular2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
854
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ngx-crystal-gallery

Responsive gallery with support for masonry layout and lightbox.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
655
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ghx-lightbox

This is lightbox gallery with single and multiple images

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2mos ago
angular-fancybox-plus

Angular Fancybox-Plus is directive for the lightweight customizable lightbox Fancybox-Plus plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
6yrs ago
angularjs-lightbox

A minimal lightbox directive for AngularJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
1yr ago
ng-chocolat

Angular integration of the famous lightbox jQuery plugin chocolat.js

CC-BY-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
5yrs ago
angular-material-advanced-lightbox

An AngularJS lightbox built using Angular Material.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ng-opengallery

Angular component for efficient gallery rendering and interactions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago
@silmar/ng-lightbox

[![npm (scoped)](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/@silmar/ng-lightbox.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/@silmar/ng-lightbox) [![pipeline status](https://gitlab.com/etg-public/silmar-ng-lightbox/badges/master/pipeline.svg)](https://gitlab.com/etg-public/silm

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
ame-lightbox

Lightbox component on top of angular material

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit

@balticcode/ngx-lightbox

An Angular module providing a responsive gallery - including separat albums and a lightbox.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
angular-colorbox

Angular Colorbox is directive for the lightweight customizable lightbox Colorbox plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
ng-bootstrap-lightbox

An angular lightbox using AngularUI modal

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago