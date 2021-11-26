openbase logo
10 Best Angular Lazy Load Libraries

@ng-select/ng-select

⭐ Native angular select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use
net

ngx-easy-table

The Easiest Angular Table. IVY compatible. 9.0kb gzipped! 60fps! Tree-shakeable. 54 features and growing!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@rxweb/translate

Tons of extensively featured packages for Angular, VUE and React Projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
com

@ngui/common

Angular 6 Virtual Scroll, Lazy Rendering, Virtual List, Autocomplete, etc

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

ngx-mat-select-search

Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@angular-extensions/elements

Lazy load Angular Elements (or any other web components / custom elements ) with ease!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
273
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
nli

ng-lazyload-image

🖼 A small library for lazy loading images for Angular apps with zero dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
725
Weekly Downloads
27.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@ng-util/lazy

A set of Angular utilities

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ocl

oclazyload

Lazy load modules & components in AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
34.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nll

@andres-oshiro/ng-lazy-load-image

Libraries for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5mos ago
nll

ngx-lazy-load-images

Image lazy load library for Angular 2+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
la

lazy-attr

Create lazy image, embed, video and element with animation just with attributes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
1mo ago
nrl

ng-router-loader

Webpack loader for NgModule lazy loading using the angular router

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@true-directive/grid

Full-featured Angular Data Grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3mos ago
laz

@gewd/lazy

List of utilities / components around Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3mos ago
hl

@herodevs/hero-loader

This component allows you to lazily load your Angular module whenever you want, instead of being restricted to lazy loading on route changes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
643
Last Commit
nq

ng2-qgrid

Angular data grid

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
626
Last Commit
asr

angular-state-router

StateRouter is an AngularJS state-based router designed for flexibility and ease of use.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
9mos ago

angular-lazy-image

Angular directive for loading responsive image when container (which is preventing reflow) is in viewport.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
355
Weekly Downloads
525
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ali

angular-lazy-img

Lightweight lazy load images plugin. Only 1kb after gziping. Pure JavaScript, only Angular as dependency.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
178
Weekly Downloads
505
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nl

ngx-loadable

⏳ Simple Lazy Loading for Non Routable Angular Modules

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
330
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@wishtack/reactive-component-loader

Frontend on Steroids: Reactive Component Loader, RxJS Scavenger...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
272
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ns

ngx-slickjs

ngx-slickjs is slick-carousel package for Angular 6+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
264
Last Commit
1yr ago

ng-cloudimage-responsive

Cloudimage responsive plugin will make your website load the exact image size you need depending on your user's screen size. Multiple pixel ratios are supported. Any questions or issues, please report to https://github.com/scaleflex/ng-cloudimage-responsive/issues

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1mo ago
all

angular-lazy-loader

AngularJS directive to handle lazy loading of images and videos.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
148
Last Commit
5yrs ago
np

ngx-picture

Properly sized images in next generation formats for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ne

ngx-element

Angular Element that allows lazy loading Angular components in non-angular applications

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
1yr ago
npi

ngx-progressive-img-loader

A simple, flexible progressive image loader for angular 4+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit
nle

@juristr/ngx-lazy-el

Lazy Loading Angular Components made easy powered by Angular Elements

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
2yrs ago
npi

ngx-progressive-image-loader

lazy load img/picture, prevent reflow and seo friendly.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
2yrs ago
la

@herodevs/lazy-af

This component allows you to lazily load your Angular module whenever you want, instead of being restricted to lazy loading on route changes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
laz

@ngcore/lazy

## Installation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
alf

angular-lazy-for

Angular 2+ directive that takes an iterable and renders visible items to the DOM

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@thisissoon/angular-image-loader

A simple progressive, responsive, lazy image and video loading library for Angular that detects browser size and loads the appropriate image or video only when the element is in viewport. This package requires @thisissoon/angular-inviewport

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nlc

ngx-loadable-component

Provides a simple interface for dynamic, lazy loadable components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
3yrs ago
all

angular-lazy-load

2kb lazy load module for angular. only requirement is angular. supports IntersectionObserver.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
4yrs ago
alw

angular-lazyload-webpack

Lazy load AngularJS modules using Webpack and AngularUI Router

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
cor

@ngx-i18n-router/core

Route internationalization utility for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nms

ngx-mat-step-lazy-load

Small Angular library that allows to defer initialization of the content of a `mat-step` until it is opened for the first time.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nll

ng-lazy-load

Our notes app rewritten based on Firebase rather than MEAN stack

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
3yrs ago

angular-weblineindia-dropdown

AngularJS Dropdown is a lightweight component and includes all in one UI for selection and autocomplete.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
al

angular-lazyload

∞Angular directive for infinite loading

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5yrs ago
al

angular-lazyscripts

lazy load external js scripts and libraries in your angular projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3yrs ago
no

ng-opengallery

Angular component for efficient gallery rendering and interactions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago
nle

ngx-lazy-elements

Library that helps you manage lazy Angular Elements Web Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1yr ago
nli

@silmar/ng-lazy-images

Easy lazy loading for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
nls

@ueler/ng-lazyload-script

Load external javascript libraries/files (e.g. Google Maps JavaScript API, Stripe JavaScript API, ...) in your components and services on the fly (when you need them) and execute code as soon as its loaded

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago

nu-lazy

Project transferred to https://github.com/ng-util/ng-util/blob/master/packages/lazy/README.md

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nli

ngp-lazy-image

It is a directive developed in angular for the lazy loading of images

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
nll

ngp-lazy-load

It is a directive developed in angular for the lazy loading of images, ifrmes, object and any content that have children nodes

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit