Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular Lazy Load Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@ng-select/ng-select
⭐ Native angular select component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
5
Highly Customizable
3
Easy to Use
net
ngx-easy-table
The Easiest Angular Table. IVY compatible. 9.0kb gzipped! 60fps! Tree-shakeable. 54 features and growing!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@rxweb/translate
Tons of extensively featured packages for Angular, VUE and React Projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
com
@ngui/common
Angular 6 Virtual Scroll, Lazy Rendering, Virtual List, Autocomplete, etc
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngx-mat-select-search
Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@angular-extensions/elements
Lazy load Angular Elements (or any other web components / custom elements ) with ease!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
273
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nli
ng-lazyload-image
🖼 A small library for lazy loading images for Angular apps with zero dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
725
Weekly Downloads
27.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ng-util/lazy
A set of Angular utilities
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ocl
oclazyload
Lazy load modules & components in AngularJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
34.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nll
@andres-oshiro/ng-lazy-load-image
Libraries for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nll
ngx-lazy-load-images
Image lazy load library for Angular 2+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
la
lazy-attr
Create lazy image, embed, video and element with animation just with attributes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nrl
ng-router-loader
Webpack loader for NgModule lazy loading using the angular router
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@true-directive/grid
Full-featured Angular Data Grid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
laz
@gewd/lazy
List of utilities / components around Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
hl
@herodevs/hero-loader
This component allows you to lazily load your Angular module whenever you want, instead of being restricted to lazy loading on route changes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
643
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nq
ng2-qgrid
Angular data grid
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
626
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
asr
angular-state-router
StateRouter is an AngularJS state-based router designed for flexibility and ease of use.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-lazy-image
Angular directive for loading responsive image when container (which is preventing reflow) is in viewport.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
355
Weekly Downloads
525
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ali
angular-lazy-img
Lightweight lazy load images plugin. Only 1kb after gziping. Pure JavaScript, only Angular as dependency.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
178
Weekly Downloads
505
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nl
ngx-loadable
⏳ Simple Lazy Loading for Non Routable Angular Modules
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
330
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@wishtack/reactive-component-loader
Frontend on Steroids: Reactive Component Loader, RxJS Scavenger...
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
272
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-slickjs
ngx-slickjs is slick-carousel package for Angular 6+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
264
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng-cloudimage-responsive
Cloudimage responsive plugin will make your website load the exact image size you need depending on your user's screen size. Multiple pixel ratios are supported. Any questions or issues, please report to https://github.com/scaleflex/ng-cloudimage-responsive/issues
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
all
angular-lazy-loader
AngularJS directive to handle lazy loading of images and videos.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
148
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
ngx-picture
Properly sized images in next generation formats for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ne
ngx-element
Angular Element that allows lazy loading Angular components in non-angular applications
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
npi
ngx-progressive-img-loader
A simple, flexible progressive image loader for angular 4+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nle
@juristr/ngx-lazy-el
Lazy Loading Angular Components made easy powered by Angular Elements
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
npi
ngx-progressive-image-loader
lazy load img/picture, prevent reflow and seo friendly.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
la
@herodevs/lazy-af
This component allows you to lazily load your Angular module whenever you want, instead of being restricted to lazy loading on route changes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
laz
@ngcore/lazy
## Installation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
alf
angular-lazy-for
Angular 2+ directive that takes an iterable and renders visible items to the DOM
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@thisissoon/angular-image-loader
A simple progressive, responsive, lazy image and video loading library for Angular that detects browser size and loads the appropriate image or video only when the element is in viewport. This package requires @thisissoon/angular-inviewport
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nlc
ngx-loadable-component
Provides a simple interface for dynamic, lazy loadable components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
all
angular-lazy-load
2kb lazy load module for angular. only requirement is angular. supports IntersectionObserver.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
alw
angular-lazyload-webpack
Lazy load AngularJS modules using Webpack and AngularUI Router
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@ngx-i18n-router/core
Route internationalization utility for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nms
ngx-mat-step-lazy-load
Small Angular library that allows to defer initialization of the content of a `mat-step` until it is opened for the first time.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nll
ng-lazy-load
Our notes app rewritten based on Firebase rather than MEAN stack
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-weblineindia-dropdown
AngularJS Dropdown is a lightweight component and includes all in one UI for selection and autocomplete.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
al
angular-lazyload
∞Angular directive for infinite loading
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
al
angular-lazyscripts
lazy load external js scripts and libraries in your angular projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
no
ng-opengallery
Angular component for efficient gallery rendering and interactions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nle
ngx-lazy-elements
Library that helps you manage lazy Angular Elements Web Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nli
@silmar/ng-lazy-images
Easy lazy loading for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nls
@ueler/ng-lazyload-script
Load external javascript libraries/files (e.g. Google Maps JavaScript API, Stripe JavaScript API, ...) in your components and services on the fly (when you need them) and execute code as soon as its loaded
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nu-lazy
Project transferred to https://github.com/ng-util/ng-util/blob/master/packages/lazy/README.md
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nli
ngp-lazy-image
It is a directive developed in angular for the lazy loading of images
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nll
ngp-lazy-load
It is a directive developed in angular for the lazy loading of images, ifrmes, object and any content that have children nodes
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package