10 Best Angular Keyboard Events Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
tin
tinykeys
A tiny (~400 B) & modern library for keybindings.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ah
angular2-hotkeys
Keyboard shortcuts for Angular 2 apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Buggy
nks
ng-keyboard-shortcuts
Dead Simple Keyboard Shortcuts Management for Angular 2+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ak
@taskbase/angular-keyboard
## Installation
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ph
protractor-hotkeys
An angular-hotkeys styled API for triggering keyboard shortcuts in Protractor tests
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ak
angular-keyboard
Keyboard behavior for AngularJS Webapps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
790
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ahl
angular-hotkeys-light
Keyboard shortcuts for your Angular applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
151
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-keyboard-shortcuts
provides for easy setup and management of keyboard shortcuts in an angular 2+ project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ayf
angular-ys-factory-keyboard
Angular factory to check keyboard event press button
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-shortcut
Angular keyboard shortcuts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ays
angular-ys-service-keyboard
Angular service to use factory keyboard event
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
n24
ng-2-4keyboard-events
Library to add with Key Events component to use
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@meanie/angular-key-codes
An Angular service to facilitate handling of keyboard input events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nke
ngx-keyboard-events
A simple Angular (6+) module to bring keyboard events into a listenable service-driven format consistent with Angular's style.
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mk
mouse-killer
An Angular.JS directive to bind keyboard shortcuts to buttons (or any other DOM element).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ak
angular-keydown
Angular service for keydown detection
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ak
angular-keybind
🔤 🔩 A small AngularJS module to bind specific keypress events to methods.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cke
@lunaeme/circe-keyboard-events-emitter
Circe :: Angular Keyboard-Events-Emitter Directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nk
ng-keytrap
keyboard shortcut library for Angular 2+
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
