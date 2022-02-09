openbase logo
10 Best Angular Keyboard Events Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
tin

tinykeys

A tiny (~400 B) & modern library for keybindings.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ah

angular2-hotkeys

Keyboard shortcuts for Angular 2 apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Buggy
nks

ng-keyboard-shortcuts

Dead Simple Keyboard Shortcuts Management for Angular 2+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.8K
Last Commit
ak

@taskbase/angular-keyboard

## Installation

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
ph

protractor-hotkeys

An angular-hotkeys styled API for triggering keyboard shortcuts in Protractor tests

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ak

angular-keyboard

Keyboard behavior for AngularJS Webapps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
790
Last Commit
6mos ago
ahl

angular-hotkeys-light

Keyboard shortcuts for your Angular applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
151
Last Commit
4yrs ago

ngx-keyboard-shortcuts

provides for easy setup and management of keyboard shortcuts in an angular 2+ project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
1yr ago
ayf

angular-ys-factory-keyboard

Angular factory to check keyboard event press button

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
ns

ng-shortcut

Angular keyboard shortcuts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ays

angular-ys-service-keyboard

Angular service to use factory keyboard event

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
n24

ng-2-4keyboard-events

Library to add with Key Events component to use

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@meanie/angular-key-codes

An Angular service to facilitate handling of keyboard input events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nke

ngx-keyboard-events

A simple Angular (6+) module to bring keyboard events into a listenable service-driven format consistent with Angular's style.

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
mk

mouse-killer

An Angular.JS directive to bind keyboard shortcuts to buttons (or any other DOM element).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ak

angular-keydown

Angular service for keydown detection

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ak

angular-keybind

🔤 🔩 A small AngularJS module to bind specific keypress events to methods.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cke

@lunaeme/circe-keyboard-events-emitter

Circe :: Angular Keyboard-Events-Emitter Directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nk

ng-keytrap

keyboard shortcut library for Angular 2+

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago