Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
6 Best Angular Kanban Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-kanban
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jf
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
js
jqwidgets-scripts
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amk
@anterasoftware/angular-material-kanban
This library was generated with [Nx](https://nx.dev).
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
304
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kan
@smart-webcomponents-angular/kanban
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
@disane/ngx-taskboard
Yet another angular taskboard
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package