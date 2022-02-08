openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

6 Best Angular Kanban Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-kanban

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
jf

jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
js

jqwidgets-scripts

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
18d ago
amk

@anterasoftware/angular-material-kanban

This library was generated with [Nx](https://nx.dev).

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
304
Last Commit
kan

@smart-webcomponents-angular/kanban

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
nt

@disane/ngx-taskboard

Yet another angular taskboard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago