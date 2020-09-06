openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Angular JSON to CSV Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

np

ngx-papaparse

Papa Parse wrapper for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
24.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ec

@molteni/export-csv

Quick and simply export JSON and tables data to CSV

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
588
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@appgrade/translation-xtractor

Converts a key-value translation JSON to CSV and vice versa

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2yrs ago