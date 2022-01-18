Categories
10 Best Angular Infinite Scroll Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nis
ngx-infinite-scroll
Infinite Scroll Directive for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
nus
ngx-ui-scroll
Infinite/virtual scroll for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-lists
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nms
ng-mat-select-infinite-scroll
Infinite Scroll directive for angular material select component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
1.12KB
Tree-Shakeable
nvs
ngx-virtual-scroller
Virtual Scroll displays a virtual, "infinite" list.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
949
Weekly Downloads
37.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tab
@transunion-ui/tablejs
High performance table solution for JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ui-grid/infinite-scroll
UI Grid: an Angular Data Grid
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-ui-scroll
Unlimited bidirectional scrolling over a limited element buffer
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
niv
ngx-infinite-viewer
Infinite Viewer is Document Viewer Component with infinite scrolling.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nis
ngx-infinite-scroller
Infinite and bidirectional scroll directive for Angular 11
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@true-directive/grid
Full-featured Angular Data Grid
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
zin
zinfinitescroll
directive to register handler when an element is scrolled down near its end or scrolled top near its top
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
914
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
0.56KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-scrollspy
Angular ScrollSpy Service
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
688
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngui/infinite-list
Angular2 Infinite Scroll Directive
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
207
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@thisissoon/angular-infinite-scroll
Simple, lightweight infinite scrolling directive for Angular which emits an event when an element has been scrolled to the bottom
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ail
angular-infinite-list
<div align="center" style="margin-bottom: 30px;"> <img src="https://raw.githubusercontent.com/drawcall/angular-infinite-list/master/imgs/logo.png" width="200"/> </div>
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
avl
angular-virtual-list
A virtual list component to simulate "infinite" scroll list of elements in Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng2-infinite-list
Angular2 Infinite Scroll Directive
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sc
scrolling-composite
Infinitely scrolling composite of images using Angular
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ar
angular-reselect
Angular select component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ov
od-virtualscroll
🚀 Observable-based virtual scroll implementation in Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aci
angular2-cool-infinite-grid
Infinite Grid for angular2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
avs
angular2-virtual-scroll-plus
Virtual Scroll displays a virtual, "infinite" list.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nei
ng-easy-infinite-scroll
infinite scroll
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng2-scrollspy
Angular ScrollSpy Service
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ambersive-virtual-scroller
Virtual Scroll displays a virtual, "infinite" list.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ni
ng-intersection
Angular Directive for Intersection Observer API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vra
virtual-repeat-angular
Synchronous / Asynchronous / Reactive Virtual Repeat implementation for Angular 2+. Supports variable height rows.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
