10 Best Angular Infinite Scroll Libraries

ngx-infinite-scroll

Infinite Scroll Directive for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
ngx-ui-scroll

Infinite/virtual scroll for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-lists

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
ng-mat-select-infinite-scroll

Infinite Scroll directive for angular material select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ngx-virtual-scroller

Virtual Scroll displays a virtual, "infinite" list.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
949
Weekly Downloads
37.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
@transunion-ui/tablejs

High performance table solution for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
10mos ago

@ui-grid/infinite-scroll

UI Grid: an Angular Data Grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
11d ago

angular-ui-scroll

Unlimited bidirectional scrolling over a limited element buffer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ngx-infinite-viewer

Infinite Viewer is Document Viewer Component with infinite scrolling.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
3mos ago
ngx-infinite-scroller

Infinite and bidirectional scroll directive for Angular 11

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@true-directive/grid

Full-featured Angular Data Grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3mos ago
zinfinitescroll

directive to register handler when an element is scrolled down near its end or scrolled top near its top

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
914
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ngx-scrollspy

Angular ScrollSpy Service

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
688
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@ngui/infinite-list

Angular2 Infinite Scroll Directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
207
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@thisissoon/angular-infinite-scroll

Simple, lightweight infinite scrolling directive for Angular which emits an event when an element has been scrolled to the bottom

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
3yrs ago
angular-infinite-list

<div align="center" style="margin-bottom: 30px;"> <img src="https://raw.githubusercontent.com/drawcall/angular-infinite-list/master/imgs/logo.png" width="200"/> </div>

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
angular-virtual-list

A virtual list component to simulate "infinite" scroll list of elements in Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
4yrs ago

ng2-infinite-list

Angular2 Infinite Scroll Directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
4yrs ago
scrolling-composite

Infinitely scrolling composite of images using Angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
angular-reselect

Angular select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
od-virtualscroll

🚀 Observable-based virtual scroll implementation in Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
angular2-cool-infinite-grid

Infinite Grid for angular2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
angular2-virtual-scroll-plus

Virtual Scroll displays a virtual, "infinite" list.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ng-easy-infinite-scroll

infinite scroll

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
ng2-scrollspy

Angular ScrollSpy Service

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago

ambersive-virtual-scroller

Virtual Scroll displays a virtual, "infinite" list.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
ng-intersection

Angular Directive for Intersection Observer API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
virtual-repeat-angular

Synchronous / Asynchronous / Reactive Virtual Repeat implementation for Angular 2+. Supports variable height rows.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit