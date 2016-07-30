Categories
Best Angular Image Picker Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nip
ng-image-picker
This piece of code is an image files selector for AngularJS.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nip
ngp-image-picker
Angular library based on angular material components for the selection, edition and compression of images in png, jpeg, webp formats This library was generated with Angular CLI version 10.0.0.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
200
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
