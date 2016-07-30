openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Angular Image Picker Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

nip

ng-image-picker

This piece of code is an image files selector for AngularJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nip

ngp-image-picker

Angular library based on angular material components for the selection, edition and compression of images in png, jpeg, webp formats This library was generated with Angular CLI version 10.0.0.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
200
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable