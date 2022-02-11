openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular Image Manipulation Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

nic

ngx-image-compress

Angular library for uploading and compressing images

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nic

ngx-image-cropper

An image cropper for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
616
Weekly Downloads
83.7K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

ngx-image-drawing

Angular module to draw on images

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
302
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nic

ng2-img-cropper

Angular 2 Image Cropper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
372
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
1.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
nim

ng2-img-max

Angular 2 module to resize images down to a certain width and height or to reduce the quality to fit a certain maximal filesize - all in the browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
nic

ngx-img-cropper

An image cropping tool for Angular. Features a rectangular crop area. The crop area's aspect ratio can be enforced during dragging. The crop image can either be 1:1 or scaled to fit an area.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
npe

ngx-photo-editor

Angular Photo Editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
629
Last Commit
2mos ago
ac

angular-cropperjs

CropperJS integration for Angular +6

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
np

ng2-pica

Angular 2 wrapper for pica to resize images in the browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nip

ngp-image-picker

Angular library based on angular material components for the selection, edition and compression of images in png, jpeg, webp formats This library was generated with Angular CLI version 10.0.0.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
200
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable