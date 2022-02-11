Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular Image Manipulation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nic
ngx-image-compress
Angular library for uploading and compressing images
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nic
ngx-image-cropper
An image cropper for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
616
Weekly Downloads
83.7K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
ngx-image-drawing
Angular module to draw on images
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
302
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nic
ng2-img-cropper
Angular 2 Image Cropper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
372
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
nim
ng2-img-max
Angular 2 module to resize images down to a certain width and height or to reduce the quality to fit a certain maximal filesize - all in the browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nic
ngx-img-cropper
An image cropping tool for Angular. Features a rectangular crop area. The crop area's aspect ratio can be enforced during dragging. The crop image can either be 1:1 or scaled to fit an area.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
npe
ngx-photo-editor
Angular Photo Editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
629
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular-cropperjs
CropperJS integration for Angular +6
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np
ng2-pica
Angular 2 wrapper for pica to resize images in the browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nip
ngp-image-picker
Angular library based on angular material components for the selection, edition and compression of images in png, jpeg, webp formats This library was generated with Angular CLI version 10.0.0.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
200
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package