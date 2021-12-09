Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular HTTP Request Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nc
ngx-crud
CRUD services in Angular with effortless aborting, caching and observing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nst
ngx-snake-to-camel
This is a interceptor for angular to convert http response body from snake to camel case and convert http body from camel to snake case.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
htt
httpify
Http in the browser and Node.js with no hassle
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
103
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nr
ng-rest
Powerful and flexible angular REST client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
shr
sn-http-request
ServiceNow Javascript HTTP Client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-connectivity
Angular services to monitor access to the internet and http request for angular 6++. Can be used to show combined spinner for navigation and loading if merged with router navigation observable.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
beccaccino
Beccaccino is an easy, sexy, reliable, framework agnostic http client for redux that is ⚡️beccaccino fast!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nl
@binssoft/ngx-loader
An angular plugin to create page loader for every http request in your angular application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
va
visla-auth
This module is created to handle all authentication requirements in the Angular6.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
acd
angular-cross-domain-request
An angular.js service for making cross-domain requests using iframe and post message API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nrb
ng-request-builder
Angular chainable HTTP request builder
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angularjs-http-batcher
Enables HTTP batch request with AngularJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nha
ngx-http-annotations
This is a library to angular 6+ to use http request via decorator/annotations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nhp
ng2-http-plus
Provides helper methods to send http requests with angular2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sh
sweet-http
Small Typescript Http Request Callback Based on Fetch!
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nw
ng-wedge
Intercept $http request from the website without modifying code or installing plugins.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
betsol-ng-networking
Convenient networking in Angular.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
asa
angular-simply-api
Angular 4+ http request simplifier
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nnl
ng-network-loader
ng-network-loader displays a loading icon on a part of the screen to give the user an idea that the app is not broken but responding to a request. The loading icon disappears at the end of all network request. ng-network-loader comes with 11 network loadi
Save
(ISC OR GPL-3.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nr
ng-request
AngularJS service providing request/request interface to $http
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aho
@korbiniankuhn/angular-http-observer
Track angular http requests and get notified about completion and timeouts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nra
ng2-rest-api
Ng2-rest-api - is a rest api provider for angular 2 for http actions request to server and instantiate models. - Describe api to define endpoints and actions - Improves code-reusability by separating configuration from code that does actual work. - That s
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
req
@ridder/request
request service for angular 2+ projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package