10 Best Angular HTTP Request Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
ngx-crud

CRUD services in Angular with effortless aborting, caching and observing

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
2mos ago
ngx-snake-to-camel

This is a interceptor for angular to convert http response body from snake to camel case and convert http body from camel to snake case.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
httpify

Http in the browser and Node.js with no hassle

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
103
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ng-rest

Powerful and flexible angular REST client

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sn-http-request

ServiceNow Javascript HTTP Client

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
ngx-connectivity

Angular services to monitor access to the internet and http request for angular 6++. Can be used to show combined spinner for navigation and loading if merged with router navigation observable.

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
3yrs ago

beccaccino

Beccaccino is an easy, sexy, reliable, framework agnostic http client for redux that is ⚡️beccaccino fast!

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@binssoft/ngx-loader

An angular plugin to create page loader for every http request in your angular application.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
visla-auth

This module is created to handle all authentication requirements in the Angular6.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3yrs ago
angular-cross-domain-request

An angular.js service for making cross-domain requests using iframe and post message API

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ng-request-builder

Angular chainable HTTP request builder

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago

angularjs-http-batcher

Enables HTTP batch request with AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ngx-http-annotations

This is a library to angular 6+ to use http request via decorator/annotations

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ng2-http-plus

Provides helper methods to send http requests with angular2.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
sweet-http

Small Typescript Http Request Callback Based on Fetch!

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ng-wedge

Intercept $http request from the website without modifying code or installing plugins.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago

betsol-ng-networking

Convenient networking in Angular.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
angular-simply-api

Angular 4+ http request simplifier

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ng-network-loader

ng-network-loader displays a loading icon on a part of the screen to give the user an idea that the app is not broken but responding to a request. The loading icon disappears at the end of all network request. ng-network-loader comes with 11 network loadi

(ISC OR GPL-3.0)
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ng-request

AngularJS service providing request/request interface to $http

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
@korbiniankuhn/angular-http-observer

Track angular http requests and get notified about completion and timeouts.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ng2-rest-api

Ng2-rest-api - is a rest api provider for angular 2 for http actions request to server and instantiate models. - Describe api to define endpoints and actions - Improves code-reusability by separating configuration from code that does actual work. - That s

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
@ridder/request

request service for angular 2+ projects

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago