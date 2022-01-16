openbase logo
Best Angular HTTP Header Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
nhc

ng-http-caching

Cache for HTTP requests in Angular application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
htt

@angular-cool/http

Cool libraries for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1mo ago
ahh

a4-http-header-interceptor

Inject custom http headers globally into all http calls

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit