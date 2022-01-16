Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Angular HTTP Header Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nhc
ng-http-caching
Cache for HTTP requests in Angular application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
htt
@angular-cool/http
Cool libraries for angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ahh
a4-http-header-interceptor
Inject custom http headers globally into all http calls
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package