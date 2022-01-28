Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular HTML Editor Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ae
@kolkov/angular-editor
A simple native WYSIWYG editor component for Angular 6 -10+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
517
Weekly Downloads
30.3K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
2
Hard to Use
ngx-monaco-editor
Monaco Editor component for Angular 2 and Above
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
32.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
afw
angular-froala-wysiwyg
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-richtexteditor
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jf
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-froala
Angular.js bindings for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
297
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
js
jqwidgets-scripts
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@firestitch/html-editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nae
ng2-ace-editor
Ace editor integration with typescript for angular 4 - 5
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
angular-froala-wysiwyg-base
Angular 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 plugin for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
713
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
janissaries-html-editor
<p align="center">A Simple HTML Editor for Angular 9 Applications.</p> <p align="center"> <a href="https://www.npmjs.com/package/janissaries-html-editor"> <img alt="npm version" src="https://img.shields.io/npm/v/janissaries-html-editor.svg"> <
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package