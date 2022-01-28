openbase logo
10 Best Angular HTML Editor Libraries

ae

@kolkov/angular-editor

A simple native WYSIWYG editor component for Angular 6 -10+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
517
Weekly Downloads
30.3K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
2Hard to Use

ngx-monaco-editor

Monaco Editor component for Angular 2 and Above

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
32.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy
afw

angular-froala-wysiwyg

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19.7K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-richtexteditor

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
jf

jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago

angular-froala

Angular.js bindings for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
297
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
13d ago
js

jqwidgets-scripts

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
18d ago

@firestitch/html-editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
5d ago
nae

ng2-ace-editor

Ace editor integration with typescript for angular 4 - 5

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

angular-froala-wysiwyg-base

Angular 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 plugin for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
713
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
13d ago

janissaries-html-editor

<p align="center">A Simple HTML Editor for Angular 9 Applications.</p> <p align="center"> <a href="https://www.npmjs.com/package/janissaries-html-editor"> <img alt="npm version" src="https://img.shields.io/npm/v/janissaries-html-editor.svg"> <

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago