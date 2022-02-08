Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
5 Best Angular Heatmap Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-heatmap
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ach
angular2-calendar-heatmap
📊 Angular component for d3.js calendar heatmap graph
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nh
ngx-heatmap
An angular wrapper for heatmap.js.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
127
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ach
angular-calendar-heatmap
📊 Angular directive for d3.js calendar heatmap graph
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ah
angular-heatmap
A Angular Heatmap library for tracking and visualizing mouse movements.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package