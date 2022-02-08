openbase logo
5 Best Angular Heatmap Libraries

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-heatmap

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6d ago
angular2-calendar-heatmap

📊 Angular component for d3.js calendar heatmap graph

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
9mos ago
ngx-heatmap

An angular wrapper for heatmap.js.

TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
127
Last Commit
angular-calendar-heatmap

📊 Angular directive for d3.js calendar heatmap graph

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
4yrs ago
angular-heatmap

A Angular Heatmap library for tracking and visualizing mouse movements.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
6mos ago