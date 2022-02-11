Categories
10 Best Angular Grid Libraries
@ag-grid-community/core
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
@ag-grid-enterprise/core
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
100K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
ag-grid-enterprise
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
176K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
7
Easy to Use
6
Performant
ag-grid-community
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
278K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
3
Performant
igniteui-angular
A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
handsontable
JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4
Performant
2
Bleeding Edge
1
Great Documentation
tt
tabulator-tables
Interactive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
43.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
gridstack
Build interactive dashboards in minutes.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Hard to Use
angular-ui-grid
UI Grid: an Angular Data Grid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
24.3K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@angular/flex-layout
Provides HTML UI layout for Angular applications; using Flexbox and a Responsive API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
321K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
2
Poor Documentation
1
Great Documentation
gridjs
Advanced table plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@swimlane/ngx-datatable
✨ A feature-rich yet lightweight data-table crafted for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
ag
angular-gridster2
Angular gridster 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
76.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
jn
jqwidgets-ng
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
angular-grid
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
351
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-grids
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-layouts
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-treegrid
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-spreadsheet
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ui-grid/core
UI Grid: an Angular Data Grid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
318
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ang
angular2gridster
Angular implementation of well known Gridster (no jQuery, no external libraries, only Angular and Rx.js).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jf
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nm
ngx-masonry
Angular Module for displaying a feed of items in a masonry layout
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
14.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aga
ag-grid-angular
![alt text](./github-banner.png "AG Grid")
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
118K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kag
@progress/kendo-angular-grid
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wij
@grapecity/wijmo
UI library for pure JS, Angular, React, Vue and more...
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gij
gijgo
Gijgo is a set of free open source javascript controls distributed under MIT License. All widgets are high performance, built on top of the jQuery JavaScript Library with built-in support for Bootstrap, Material Design and Font Awesome. They are designed
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
att
angular-tree-table
Expandable and Collapsible Table structure in Angular Way
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-gridster
An implementation of gridster-like widgets for Angular JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
983
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ag
angular2-grid
A drag/drop/resize grid-based plugin directive for angular2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
359
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
wij
wijmo
UI library for pure JS, Angular, React, Vue and more...
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmg
ng-masonry-grid
Angular 6+ masonry grid with CSS 3 animations on scroll.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
575
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
right-angled
Lightweight and easy to use angular data grids which integrates with your markup and styles rather than generating its own
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
412
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-data-grid
Light and flexible Data Grid for AngularJS applications.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mt
momentum-table
A rich DataTable with material design for Angular2+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmd
ng2-md-datatable
Angular 5+ DataTable component for using with Material Design 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
asg
angular-switchable-grid
A simple grid , which can be used to view data as tile blocks or as a typical list.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ab
angular-bricklayer
AngularJS module for ademilter's bricklayer, a lightweight & independent cascading grid layout library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng
ng-gridify
ngGridify is a quick and easy way to show some data on the page, and be able to sort it, configure the columns and bind some sort of javascript function to a button on each line if you want to.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rocket-grid-datatable
AngularJS directive with server side pagination, search and sorting for your tables implemented in TypeScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngc
ng2-grid-component
Angular 2 grid layout
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Another Package