openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular Grid Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@ag-grid-community/core

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant

@ag-grid-enterprise/core

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
100K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

ag-grid-enterprise

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
176K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
6Performant

ag-grid-community

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
278K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant

igniteui-angular

A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

handsontable

JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
tt

tabulator-tables

Interactive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
43.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

gridstack

Build interactive dashboards in minutes.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use

angular-ui-grid

UI Grid: an Angular Data Grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
24.3K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@angular/flex-layout

Provides HTML UI layout for Angular applications; using Flexbox and a Responsive API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
321K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
2Poor Documentation
1Great Documentation

gridjs

Advanced table plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@swimlane/ngx-datatable

✨ A feature-rich yet lightweight data-table crafted for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
ag

angular-gridster2

Angular gridster 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
76.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
jn

jqwidgets-ng

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

angular-grid

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
351
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-grids

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-layouts

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-treegrid

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-spreadsheet

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

@ui-grid/core

UI Grid: an Angular Data Grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
318
Last Commit
11d ago
ang

angular2gridster

Angular implementation of well known Gridster (no jQuery, no external libraries, only Angular and Rx.js).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
jf

jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
nm

ngx-masonry

Angular Module for displaying a feed of items in a masonry layout

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
14.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
aga

ag-grid-angular

![alt text](./github-banner.png "AG Grid")

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
118K
Last Commit
kag

@progress/kendo-angular-grid

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
wij

@grapecity/wijmo

UI library for pure JS, Angular, React, Vue and more...

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
gij

gijgo

Gijgo is a set of free open source javascript controls distributed under MIT License. All widgets are high performance, built on top of the jQuery JavaScript Library with built-in support for Bootstrap, Material Design and Font Awesome. They are designed

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
att

angular-tree-table

Expandable and Collapsible Table structure in Angular Way

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
7mos ago

angular-gridster

An implementation of gridster-like widgets for Angular JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
983
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ag

angular2-grid

A drag/drop/resize grid-based plugin directive for angular2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
359
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
wij

wijmo

UI library for pure JS, Angular, React, Vue and more...

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
nmg

ng-masonry-grid

Angular 6+ masonry grid with CSS 3 animations on scroll.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
575
Last Commit
3yrs ago

right-angled

Lightweight and easy to use angular data grids which integrates with your markup and styles rather than generating its own

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
412
Last Commit
1yr ago

angular-data-grid

Light and flexible Data Grid for AngularJS applications.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mt

momentum-table

A rich DataTable with material design for Angular2+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
1yr ago
nmd

ng2-md-datatable

Angular 5+ DataTable component for using with Material Design 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
10mos ago
asg

angular-switchable-grid

A simple grid , which can be used to view data as tile blocks or as a typical list.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ab

angular-bricklayer

AngularJS module for ademilter's bricklayer, a lightweight & independent cascading grid layout library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ng

ng-gridify

ngGridify is a quick and easy way to show some data on the page, and be able to sort it, configure the columns and bind some sort of javascript function to a button on each line if you want to.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago

rocket-grid-datatable

AngularJS directive with server side pagination, search and sorting for your tables implemented in TypeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ngc

ng2-grid-component

Angular 2 grid layout

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago