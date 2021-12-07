openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular Graph Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ne

ngx-echarts

An angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
38.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use

@swimlane/ngx-graph

Graph visualization library for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

@rxzu/angular

RxZu Diagrams

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
191
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@teambit/graph

A tool for component-driven application development.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

breeze-client

Breeze for JavaScript clients

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
apj

angular-plotly.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
nt

ngx-trend

📈 Simple, elegant spark lines for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
ig

interactive-graph

Simple and customizable Angular components to display & manage graphs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago

angular-google-chart

Google Chart Tools AngularJS Directive Module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
893
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nf

ngx-flamegraph

Flame graph for Angular. With this package you can visualize stack traces.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
700
Last Commit
ca

c3-angular

Contains angularjs directives that use c3js to create good looking graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
581
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ca

cytoscape-angular

Angular component for Ctyoscape graphs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
7mos ago

@taiga-ui/addon-charts

Angular UI Kit and components library for awesome people

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
524
Last Commit

angular-chart

AngularJS directive for adjustable dynamically updating c3 charts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
369
Last Commit
3yrs ago

angular2-dependencies-graph

View the dependencies tree of you Angular application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
595
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
1yr ago
ng

ngx-graph

Angular Beautiful and Customizable SVG Charts, Line & Area Chart, Realtime Chart, Pie Chart

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
9mos ago

ngx-graph-dyp

Graph visualization library for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3d ago
iag

igniteui-angular-gauges

Ignite UI Angular gauge components.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
can

@ngld/canvas

Linked Data Graphic and Visualization Components for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4mos ago

dypgraph

Graph visualization library for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago
ngc

ngx-graph-charts

Personal modify

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit

@ngneat/dag

🐠 An Angular service for managing directed acyclic graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
1yr ago
aag

angular-architecture-graph

Create a graph of angular module definitions

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nlc

ngx-line-chart

Good-looking, easy-to-use, customizable Angular line chart library for 1 or 2 data sets with separate or common y-axes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ap

angular.piechart

Angular 1.5 component for svg based piecharts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@obi4wan/ngx-graph

Graph visualization library for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
1yr ago
amg

angular-modules-graph

Project superseeded by https://github.com/lucalanca/angular-architecture-graph

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
7yrs ago

ng-neo4jd3

Neo4j graph visualization using D3.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nfc

ngx-frappe-chart

A simple and easy to use angular wrapper on top of frappe for generating awesome graphs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
apr

angular-plotly-react

Angular plotly.js component library using Plotly.react() API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nc

@kacase/ngx-charts

NGX Charting Framework without Animations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
as

angular-scale

Angular plugin for creating charts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gam

grunt-angular-modules-graph

Project superseeded by https://github.com/lucalanca/grunt-angular-architecture-graph

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7yrs ago
nd

ng-donut

Lightweight and extensible Angular implementation of the D3 donut graph.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago

angular-d3-graph

An angular component for displaying a graph using D3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
adg

angular-d3-graphs

A library for Angular D3 Graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
ajg

angular-jsx-graph

JSXGraph directives for AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago