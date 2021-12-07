Categories
10 Best Angular Graph Libraries
ne
ngx-echarts
An angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
38.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
@swimlane/ngx-graph
Graph visualization library for angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
@rxzu/angular
RxZu Diagrams
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
191
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@teambit/graph
A tool for component-driven application development.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
breeze-client
Breeze for JavaScript clients
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
apj
angular-plotly.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ngx-trend
📈 Simple, elegant spark lines for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ig
interactive-graph
Simple and customizable Angular components to display & manage graphs.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-google-chart
Google Chart Tools AngularJS Directive Module
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
893
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nf
ngx-flamegraph
Flame graph for Angular. With this package you can visualize stack traces.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
700
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ca
c3-angular
Contains angularjs directives that use c3js to create good looking graphs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
581
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ca
cytoscape-angular
Angular component for Ctyoscape graphs.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@taiga-ui/addon-charts
Angular UI Kit and components library for awesome people
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
524
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-chart
AngularJS directive for adjustable dynamically updating c3 charts
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
369
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular2-dependencies-graph
View the dependencies tree of you Angular application
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
595
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng
ngx-graph
Angular Beautiful and Customizable SVG Charts, Line & Area Chart, Realtime Chart, Pie Chart
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-graph-dyp
Graph visualization library for angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
iag
igniteui-angular-gauges
Ignite UI Angular gauge components.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
can
@ngld/canvas
Linked Data Graphic and Visualization Components for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dypgraph
Graph visualization library for angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngc
ngx-graph-charts
Personal modify
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngneat/dag
🐠 An Angular service for managing directed acyclic graphs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aag
angular-architecture-graph
Create a graph of angular module definitions
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nlc
ngx-line-chart
Good-looking, easy-to-use, customizable Angular line chart library for 1 or 2 data sets with separate or common y-axes.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ap
angular.piechart
Angular 1.5 component for svg based piecharts
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@obi4wan/ngx-graph
Graph visualization library for angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
amg
angular-modules-graph
Project superseeded by https://github.com/lucalanca/angular-architecture-graph
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng-neo4jd3
Neo4j graph visualization using D3.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nfc
ngx-frappe-chart
A simple and easy to use angular wrapper on top of frappe for generating awesome graphs.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
apr
angular-plotly-react
Angular plotly.js component library using Plotly.react() API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
@kacase/ngx-charts
NGX Charting Framework without Animations
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
as
angular-scale
Angular plugin for creating charts
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gam
grunt-angular-modules-graph
Project superseeded by https://github.com/lucalanca/grunt-angular-architecture-graph
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nd
ng-donut
Lightweight and extensible Angular implementation of the D3 donut graph.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-d3-graph
An angular component for displaying a graph using D3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adg
angular-d3-graphs
A library for Angular D3 Graphs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ajg
angular-jsx-graph
JSXGraph directives for AngularJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
