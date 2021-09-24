openbase logo
4 Best Angular Gradient Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

agp

angular-gradient-progressbar

Code for the npm angular-gradient-progressbar library:- https://www.npmjs.com/package/angular-gradient-progressbar

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
5mos ago
gc

gradient-control

Angular package that provide one reusable component for change gradient colors value by using mouse dragging.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
nag

ngx-animated-gradient

Angular Directive that animates the gradient background

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nab

ng-animated-border

Angular package to style element borders with css gradients and animations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
10mos ago