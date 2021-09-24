Categories
4 Best Angular Gradient Libraries
agp
angular-gradient-progressbar
Code for the npm angular-gradient-progressbar library:- https://www.npmjs.com/package/angular-gradient-progressbar
gradient-control
Angular package that provide one reusable component for change gradient colors value by using mouse dragging.
nag
ngx-animated-gradient
Angular Directive that animates the gradient background
nab
ng-animated-border
Angular package to style element borders with css gradients and animations.
