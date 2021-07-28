Categories
10 Best Angular Google Analytics Libraries
nga
ngx-google-analytics
An easy way to use and configure Google Analytics on Angular 6+ applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@dagonmetric/ng-log-firebase-analytics
Google Firebase Analytics integration of @DagonMetric / ng-log for Angular applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
532
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angulartics2
Vendor-agnostic analytics for Angular2 applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
998
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nga
ng-google-analytics
Angular plugin for track pages and events with Google Analytics.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
241
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@impervaos/google-analytics-spa
This is a wrapper for Google Analytics to be used in web clients, oriented to single page applications (something that google doesn't do oob), like automatically reporting requests performance, navigation links, redux plugin etc
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angulartics
Analytics for AngularJS applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
27.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angulartics-google-analytics
Google Analytics plugin for Angulartics
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
14.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
redux-segment
Segment.io analytics integration for redux.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
522
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aga
angular-google-analytics
Google Analytics tracking for your AngularJS apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
659
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ag
angular-gtag
🔖 Google Analytics gtag.js for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pjf
perfume.js-fork
Web performance library for measuring all User-centric performance metrics
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ag
angular-ga
Google Analytics for your Angular application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
457
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nga
ng2-google-analytics
Add Google Analytics to your Angular2+ or Ionic2+ projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gta
@ngx-tiny/gtag
Implementation of Light Weight Angular Components for Production Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng
ng-gtag
A simple and easy solution for adding google analytics page tracking to your angular project
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-analytics
Vendor-agnostic analytics for Angular2 applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ga
googleanalytics-angular
Google Analytics for your Angular application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eng
easy-ngx-google-analytics
Easy Ngx Google Analytics Angular Module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
eg
easily-gtm
Somethings libraries of Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ang
angulartics5
Vendor-agnostic web analytics for Angular2 applications
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
age
angular-google-experiments
Angular module that interfaces with Google Analytics Experiments, change your content dynamically.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng
@csiro-geoanalytics/ng
A suite of Angular services, modules, components, etc.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@nwx/gtag
A simple Google Analytics wrapper module for Angular applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mr
mixpanel-redux
Mixpanel analytics integration for redux.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@meanie/angular-analytics
An Angular wrapper service for Google Analytics
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pa
perpetuum-analytics
Google Analytics module for Angular. This module is SSR compatible and can be used in Angular Universal applications
Save
(GPL-3.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
amf
angular-module-for-google-analytics
Easily add Google Analytics tracking to your Angular based project.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aa
angular-analytics
Angular directives to works with google analytics
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
@acpaas-ui/ngx-analytics
This service adds an Angular layer on top of the Google Analytics `ga()` function.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nuc
ngx-ui-components
## Demo
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ag
angular-ganalytics
Consuming Google Analytics Core Reporting Service to display Reports & dashboards with angularJs & Google Charts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
