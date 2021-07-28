openbase logo
10 Best Angular Google Analytics Libraries

10 Best Angular Google Analytics Libraries
nga

ngx-google-analytics

An easy way to use and configure Google Analytics on Angular 6+ applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@dagonmetric/ng-log-firebase-analytics

Google Firebase Analytics integration of @DagonMetric / ng-log for Angular applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
532
Last Commit
3d ago

angulartics2

Vendor-agnostic analytics for Angular2 applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
998
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
nga

ng-google-analytics

Angular plugin for track pages and events with Google Analytics.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
241
Last Commit
7mos ago

@impervaos/google-analytics-spa

This is a wrapper for Google Analytics to be used in web clients, oriented to single page applications (something that google doesn't do oob), like automatically reporting requests performance, navigation links, redux plugin etc

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
7mos ago

angulartics

Analytics for AngularJS applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
27.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

angulartics-google-analytics

Google Analytics plugin for Angulartics

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
14.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

redux-segment

Segment.io analytics integration for redux.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
522
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
aga

angular-google-analytics

Google Analytics tracking for your AngularJS apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
659
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ag

angular-gtag

🔖 Google Analytics gtag.js for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pjf

perfume.js-fork

Web performance library for measuring all User-centric performance metrics

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4mos ago
ag

angular-ga

Google Analytics for your Angular application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
457
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nga

ng2-google-analytics

Add Google Analytics to your Angular2+ or Ionic2+ projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
gta

@ngx-tiny/gtag

Implementation of Light Weight Angular Components for Production Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
1yr ago
ng

ng-gtag

A simple and easy solution for adding google analytics page tracking to your angular project

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
1yr ago

ngx-analytics

Vendor-agnostic analytics for Angular2 applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ga

googleanalytics-angular

Google Analytics for your Angular application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
3yrs ago
eng

easy-ngx-google-analytics

Easy Ngx Google Analytics Angular Module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
4yrs ago
eg

easily-gtm

Somethings libraries of Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
1yr ago
ang

angulartics5

Vendor-agnostic web analytics for Angular2 applications

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
age

angular-google-experiments

Angular module that interfaces with Google Analytics Experiments, change your content dynamically.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
ng

@csiro-geoanalytics/ng

A suite of Angular services, modules, components, etc.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit

@nwx/gtag

A simple Google Analytics wrapper module for Angular applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
mr

mixpanel-redux

Mixpanel analytics integration for redux.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit

@meanie/angular-analytics

An Angular wrapper service for Google Analytics

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pa

perpetuum-analytics

Google Analytics module for Angular. This module is SSR compatible and can be used in Angular Universal applications

(GPL-3.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
amf

angular-module-for-google-analytics

Easily add Google Analytics tracking to your Angular based project.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
aa

angular-analytics

Angular directives to works with google analytics

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
na

@acpaas-ui/ngx-analytics

This service adds an Angular layer on top of the Google Analytics `ga()` function.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
nuc

ngx-ui-components

## Demo

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ag

angular-ganalytics

Consuming Google Analytics Core Reporting Service to display Reports & dashboards with angularJs & Google Charts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago