openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular Gallery Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

swi

swiper

Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant
ng

ng-gallery

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
amg

@ks89/angular-modal-gallery

Modal image gallery for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
ng

@kolkov/ngx-gallery

A simple responsive native gallery component for Angular 8+.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nii

ngx-ionic-image-viewer

An Ionic 4 Angular component to view & zoom on images and photos without any additional dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
16d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

angular-gallery

Responsive gallery for Angular with touch screen support.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
536
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Slow
cor

@ngx-gallery/core

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
gal

@ngx-gallery/gallerize

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2d ago

@failed-successfully/ngx-darkbox-gallery

Darkbox Gallery is a highly configurable lightbox themed gallery library for Angular applications using the ivy engine (Angular 12+).

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3d ago
na

ngx-acuw

Angular Components using WebGL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago
ng9

ngx-gallery-9

Angular Image Gallery based on Ngx-Gallery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
ndg

ngx-doe-gallery

Homepage

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
15d ago
asg

angular-super-gallery

AngularJS super image gallery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
21d ago
nid

@creativeacer/ngx-image-display

Responsive Image display written in angular

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
4d ago

@townsquad/tsq-gallery

Angular package to display an image carousel.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
6mos ago
ng

ngx-gallery

Angular image gallery plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
424
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Responsive Maintainers

@twogate/ngx-photo-gallery

PhotoGallery library for Angular based on PhotoSwipe.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
9mos ago
gal

@ngx-imagery/gallery

Homepage

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
15d ago
ncg

ngx-crystal-gallery

Responsive gallery with support for masonry layout and lightbox.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
655
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nmg

ngx-masonry-gallery

Masonry gallery for Angular 6+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
623
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nig

ng-image-gallery

🎥 Probably the best angular inline and modal image gallery combined...

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
237
Last Commit
3yrs ago
aig

angular2-image-gallery

Image Gallery built with Angular 8+, node.js and GraphicsMagick

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
288
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ngi

ngx-gallery-images-video

Angular Image Gallery based on Ngx-Gallery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
1yr ago
nbg

ng-blueimp-gallery

Angular Directive for blueimp Gallery

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
3yrs ago
no

ng-opengallery

Angular component for efficient gallery rendering and interactions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago
mag

@francescograzioso/modal-angular-gallery

An Angular Modal Gallery

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
spg

@khalilof/simple-photo-gallery

This library was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 10.0.14.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago

@tlt/infinite-gallery-angular

Exposing infinite-gallery as angular directive

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nag

ngx-awesome-gallery

A simple ,Lightweight ,Easy to integrate image gallery in Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nig

ngx-images-gallery

A images gallery npm package for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
ngv

ngx-gallery-viewer

Simple gallery viewer for angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
mg

mh-gallery

image gallery for angular2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
aog

angular-ovac-gallery

Angular ovac gallery

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
afg

@codeagent/angular-file-gallery

Module for angularjs. Uploading, representing, sorting, paginating images of web formats (jpg, gif, png).

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
nec

ngx-edu-components

Set of extra angular material components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
gl

@sedeh/gallery-lift

Have you ever wanted a gallery view that can display images and videos the way you want it? gallery lift is a configurable tool that allows you to pick and choose how your gallery is displayed.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit

@ngx-photo-gallery/mosaic

Gallery with perfect flex-like layout. WORK IN PROGRESS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago