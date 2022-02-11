Categories
10 Best Angular Gallery Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
swi
swiper
Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33
Great Documentation
25
Easy to Use
15
Performant
ng
ng-gallery
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
amg
@ks89/angular-modal-gallery
Modal image gallery for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
ng
@kolkov/ngx-gallery
A simple responsive native gallery component for Angular 8+.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nii
ngx-ionic-image-viewer
An Ionic 4 Angular component to view & zoom on images and photos without any additional dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
angular-gallery
Responsive gallery for Angular with touch screen support.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
536
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Slow
cor
@ngx-gallery/core
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gal
@ngx-gallery/gallerize
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@failed-successfully/ngx-darkbox-gallery
Darkbox Gallery is a highly configurable lightbox themed gallery library for Angular applications using the ivy engine (Angular 12+).
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
na
ngx-acuw
Angular Components using WebGL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng9
ngx-gallery-9
Angular Image Gallery based on Ngx-Gallery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndg
ngx-doe-gallery
Homepage
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
asg
angular-super-gallery
AngularJS super image gallery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nid
@creativeacer/ngx-image-display
Responsive Image display written in angular
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@townsquad/tsq-gallery
Angular package to display an image carousel.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng
ngx-gallery
Angular image gallery plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
424
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Responsive Maintainers
@twogate/ngx-photo-gallery
PhotoGallery library for Angular based on PhotoSwipe.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gal
@ngx-imagery/gallery
Homepage
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ncg
ngx-crystal-gallery
Responsive gallery with support for masonry layout and lightbox.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
655
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmg
ngx-masonry-gallery
Masonry gallery for Angular 6+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
623
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nig
ng-image-gallery
🎥 Probably the best angular inline and modal image gallery combined...
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
237
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aig
angular2-image-gallery
Image Gallery built with Angular 8+, node.js and GraphicsMagick
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
288
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngi
ngx-gallery-images-video
Angular Image Gallery based on Ngx-Gallery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nbg
ng-blueimp-gallery
Angular Directive for blueimp Gallery
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
no
ng-opengallery
Angular component for efficient gallery rendering and interactions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mag
@francescograzioso/modal-angular-gallery
An Angular Modal Gallery
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
spg
@khalilof/simple-photo-gallery
This library was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 10.0.14.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@tlt/infinite-gallery-angular
Exposing infinite-gallery as angular directive
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nag
ngx-awesome-gallery
A simple ,Lightweight ,Easy to integrate image gallery in Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nig
ngx-images-gallery
A images gallery npm package for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngv
ngx-gallery-viewer
Simple gallery viewer for angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mg
mh-gallery
image gallery for angular2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aog
angular-ovac-gallery
Angular ovac gallery
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
afg
@codeagent/angular-file-gallery
Module for angularjs. Uploading, representing, sorting, paginating images of web formats (jpg, gif, png).
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nec
ngx-edu-components
Set of extra angular material components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gl
@sedeh/gallery-lift
Have you ever wanted a gallery view that can display images and videos the way you want it? gallery lift is a configurable tool that allows you to pick and choose how your gallery is displayed.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngx-photo-gallery/mosaic
Gallery with perfect flex-like layout. WORK IN PROGRESS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
