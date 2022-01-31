openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular Forms Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@ngx-formly/core

JSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

@ngxs/form-plugin

🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
20.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cor

@ng-dynamic-forms/core

Rapid form development library for Angular

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
abd

angularjs-bootstrap-datetimepicker

ARCHIVED: Native AngularJS date & time picker directive styled by Twitter Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

angular-wizard

Easy to use Wizard library for AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

angular-formly

JavaScript powered forms for AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

angular-schema-form

Generate forms from a JSON schema, with AngularJS!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@ngx-formly/ionic

JSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
791
Last Commit
14d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-buttons

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
6d ago

@delon/form

Delon is a set of essential modules for ng-alain. https://github.com/ng-alain/ng-alain/issues

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
379
Last Commit
2d ago

@ngneat/reactive-forms

(Angular Reactive) Forms with Benefits 😉

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
513
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@jsonforms/angular

Customizable JSON Schema-based forms with React, Angular and Vue support out of the box.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
874
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
10d ago

@jsonforms/angular-material

Customizable JSON Schema-based forms with React, Angular and Vue support out of the box.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
874
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
10d ago

angular-formio

JSON powered forms for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
461
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@formio/angular

JSON powered forms for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
461
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago

ngx-sub-form

Utility library for breaking down an Angular form into multiple components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6d ago

ngx-schema-form

HTML form generation based on JSON Schema

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
nf

ngrx-forms

Enhance your forms in Angular applications with the power of ngrx

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
339
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
cor

@ajsf/core

Angular JSON Schema Form

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
mat

@ajsf/material

Angular JSON Schema Form

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
unb

@ng-dynamic-forms/ui-ng-bootstrap

Rapid form development library for Angular

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
7mos ago
up

@ng-dynamic-forms/ui-primeng

Rapid form development library for Angular

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
204
Last Commit
7mos ago
ndf

ngx-dynamic-form-builder

FormBuilder + class-transformer + class-validator = dynamic form group builder for Angular12+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
250
Last Commit
5d ago

angular-forms-extension

A form library empowering Angular's template driven forms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
8mos ago
fm

@ngneat/forms-manager

Forms Manager library for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit

@angular-redux/form

[Unmaintained] Redux bindings and utilities for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
953
Last Commit
2yrs ago

ng-formio-builder

The Form.IO Form Builder Application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
759
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ajs

angular-json-schema-form

Angular directive for making forms out of JSON Schema

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
580
Last Commit
6yrs ago
fb

@jaspero/form-builder

[![semantic-release](https://img.shields.io/badge/%20%20%F0%9F%93%A6%F0%9F%9A%80-semantic--release-e10079.svg)](https://github.com/semantic-release/semantic-release) ![Release](https://github.com/Jaspero/schema-forms/workflows/Release/badge.svg)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
436
Last Commit
aef

angular2-easy-forms

Easy Forms is a library for simplification of forms in Angular 2. Its meant for quick creation of forms and form validation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ajs

angular2-json-schema-form

Angular 2 JSON Schema Form builder

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
285
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nif

ng2-input-forms

An Angular 2 or above library for a complete form inputs experience based on Bootstrap v3 styles.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
ndf

ngx-dynamic-form

We noticed that for projects like a portal / dashboard developers need to create several forms again and again. So we thought of something that could make it much more easier and leaving our html code cleaner and we came up with this. This library takes i

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
nf

ngx-form

ngx-form using the MEAN2 / MEA2N stack. The form supports text fields and file uploading using jwt authentication. After submiting form, the file path is saved in MongoDB among the text fields.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
5yrs ago
fj

form-js

Easily create web forms. Supports Meteor, AngularJS, React, Polymer and any CSS library, e.g. Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago

bedrock-angular-form

Bedrock AngularJS Form support

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago

ng-form-generator

A drag and drop form generator

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nf

@gatman/ngx-forms

Angular Forms on "small" steroids ;)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
nf

ng-fluentforms

ng-fluentforms is a lightweight framework built to support creating reusable form inputs. This library does not come with any components out of the box, instead it is meant to help with creating customizable form components of your own.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago