10 Best Angular Forms Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@ngx-formly/core
JSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
@ngxs/form-plugin
🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
20.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cor
@ng-dynamic-forms/core
Rapid form development library for Angular
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
abd
angularjs-bootstrap-datetimepicker
ARCHIVED: Native AngularJS date & time picker directive styled by Twitter Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-wizard
Easy to use Wizard library for AngularJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
angular-formly
JavaScript powered forms for AngularJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
angular-schema-form
Generate forms from a JSON schema, with AngularJS!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@ngx-formly/ionic
JSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
791
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-buttons
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@delon/form
Delon is a set of essential modules for ng-alain. https://github.com/ng-alain/ng-alain/issues
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
379
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngneat/reactive-forms
(Angular Reactive) Forms with Benefits 😉
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
513
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@jsonforms/angular
Customizable JSON Schema-based forms with React, Angular and Vue support out of the box.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
874
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@jsonforms/angular-material
Customizable JSON Schema-based forms with React, Angular and Vue support out of the box.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
874
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-formio
JSON powered forms for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
461
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@formio/angular
JSON powered forms for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
461
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-sub-form
Utility library for breaking down an Angular form into multiple components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-schema-form
HTML form generation based on JSON Schema
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nf
ngrx-forms
Enhance your forms in Angular applications with the power of ngrx
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
339
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cor
@ajsf/core
Angular JSON Schema Form
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mat
@ajsf/material
Angular JSON Schema Form
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
unb
@ng-dynamic-forms/ui-ng-bootstrap
Rapid form development library for Angular
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
up
@ng-dynamic-forms/ui-primeng
Rapid form development library for Angular
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
204
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndf
ngx-dynamic-form-builder
FormBuilder + class-transformer + class-validator = dynamic form group builder for Angular12+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
250
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-forms-extension
A form library empowering Angular's template driven forms
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fm
@ngneat/forms-manager
Forms Manager library for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@angular-redux/form
[Unmaintained] Redux bindings and utilities for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
953
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng-formio-builder
The Form.IO Form Builder Application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
759
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ajs
angular-json-schema-form
Angular directive for making forms out of JSON Schema
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
580
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fb
@jaspero/form-builder
[![semantic-release](https://img.shields.io/badge/%20%20%F0%9F%93%A6%F0%9F%9A%80-semantic--release-e10079.svg)](https://github.com/semantic-release/semantic-release) ![Release](https://github.com/Jaspero/schema-forms/workflows/Release/badge.svg)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
436
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aef
angular2-easy-forms
Easy Forms is a library for simplification of forms in Angular 2. Its meant for quick creation of forms and form validation.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ajs
angular2-json-schema-form
Angular 2 JSON Schema Form builder
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
285
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nif
ng2-input-forms
An Angular 2 or above library for a complete form inputs experience based on Bootstrap v3 styles.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndf
ngx-dynamic-form
We noticed that for projects like a portal / dashboard developers need to create several forms again and again. So we thought of something that could make it much more easier and leaving our html code cleaner and we came up with this. This library takes i
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nf
ngx-form
ngx-form using the MEAN2 / MEA2N stack. The form supports text fields and file uploading using jwt authentication. After submiting form, the file path is saved in MongoDB among the text fields.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fj
form-js
Easily create web forms. Supports Meteor, AngularJS, React, Polymer and any CSS library, e.g. Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bedrock-angular-form
Bedrock AngularJS Form support
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng-form-generator
A drag and drop form generator
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nf
@gatman/ngx-forms
Angular Forms on "small" steroids ;)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nf
ng-fluentforms
ng-fluentforms is a lightweight framework built to support creating reusable form inputs. This library does not come with any components out of the box, instead it is meant to help with creating customizable form components of your own.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
