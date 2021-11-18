openbase logo
8 Best Angular Floating Button Libraries

@angular-mdl/fab-menu

Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago
ng-material-floating-button

Material design floating menu with action buttons implemented as an Angularjs directive.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
468
Weekly Downloads
426
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngx-float-button

Google Material Float Button - Implementation for Angular v7+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
167
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ng2-float-btn

Button group for angular 2 and angular material 2.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
5yrs ago
generator-angular-fab

Yeoman generator for an AngularJS and Angular-Material project.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ngx-fab

Simple floating action buttons for Angular >= 2

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ngx-menu-float

Floating menu button for angular mobile apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
j-ng2-floating-button

Floating material design button component for Angular 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago