Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
8 Best Angular Floating Button Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
fm
@angular-mdl/fab-menu
Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmf
ng-material-floating-button
Material design floating menu with action buttons implemented as an Angularjs directive.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
468
Weekly Downloads
426
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nfb
ngx-float-button
Google Material Float Button - Implementation for Angular v7+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
167
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nfb
ng2-float-btn
Button group for angular 2 and angular material 2.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gaf
generator-angular-fab
Yeoman generator for an AngularJS and Angular-Material project.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nf
ngx-fab
Simple floating action buttons for Angular >= 2
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmf
ngx-menu-float
Floating menu button for angular mobile apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jnf
j-ng2-floating-button
Floating material design button component for Angular 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
