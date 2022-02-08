openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular File Uploader Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nfu

@iplab/ngx-file-upload

drag and drop file component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
nu

@wkoza/ngx-upload

Ngx-upload is an upload module for Angular Ivy ready

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

ngx-uploader

Angular File Uploader

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
758
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Bleeding Edge
2Hard to Use
1Great Documentation
nfd

ngx-file-drop

Angular 11 file and folder drop library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
190K
Last Commit
2mos ago
cor

@ngx-file-upload/core

angular x fileupload

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
463
Last Commit
1mo ago
nu

ngx-uploadx

Angular Resumable Upload Module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
nd

ngx-dropzone

A highly configurable dropzone component for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
31.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
ui

@ngx-file-upload/ui

angular x fileupload

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
1mo ago
nf

ngx-filepond

🔌 A handy FilePond adapter component for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
afu

angular-file-uploader

Angular file uploader is an Angular 2/4/5/6/7/8/9/10/11/12/13 + file uploader module with Real-Time Progress Bar, Responsive design, Angular Universal Compatibility, localization and multiple themes which includes Drag and Drop and much more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago

ngx-uploadcare-widget

Angular 2+ wrapper for Uploadcare Widget

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago

ng2-alfresco-upload

Alfresco Angular Components

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4d ago
af

angular-file

Angular components for user file select, drop, and more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
nfu

ng2-file-upload

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
nu

ngxf-uploader

File uploader for Angular 6+

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
337
Last Commit
3mos ago
ua

uppy-angular

Angular Wrapper of Upply Uploader

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
459
Last Commit
7mos ago
fia

file-input-accessor

Angular directive that provides file input functionality in Angular forms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
fu

@ng-forms/file-upload

drag and drop file component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
6d ago
afu

angular-file-upload

[ALMOST NOT MAINTAINED] Angular File Upload is a module for the AngularJS framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
nfu

ngxc-file-uploader

Ngx file uploader is an Angular 9/10 + file uploader

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
485
Last Commit
6mos ago
kau

@progress/kendo-angular-upload

Kendo UI Angular Upload Component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
nau

ngx-awesome-uploader

Angular Library for uploading files with many features

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
nuh

ngx-ui-hero

Simple, fast and reliable utilities for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
3mos ago
nud

ngx-uploader-directive

Angular File Uploader Directive which provides two directives, which are select and file drag and drop to upload files on server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
4mos ago

@flowjs/ngx-flow

flow.js file upload for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago

angular-ui-uploader

Customizable file uploader

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nfd

ng-file-drag-drop

File drag and drop library which can be installed and used in angular projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
6mos ago
fua

file-uploader-angular-component

A reactjs and vuejs component of file uploader.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
mfu

mat-file-upload

A simple & configurable Angular Material file upload component.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
887
Last Commit
1yr ago
ngu

ngUpload

An AngularJS Service for uploading files using iframe

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
597
Last Commit
5yrs ago
au

angular-upload

AngularJS Upload, Handle your uploading with style

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
393
Last Commit
nu

ng-uploader

Angular2 file upload library, Ng2 file upload library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
314
Last Commit
4yrs ago

ng2-uploader

Angular File Uploader

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
758
Weekly Downloads
299
Last Commit
8mos ago

angular2-file-drop

Angular2 component with Drag and Drop support for files

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
250
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nip

ngp-image-picker

Angular library based on angular material components for the selection, edition and compression of images in png, jpeg, webp formats This library was generated with Angular CLI version 10.0.0.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
200
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
ae

angular-evaporate

Angular.js module for the Evaporate.js library, with a complete example [BE AWARE OF: only Evaporate v1.x is fully supported, contributions are welcome!]

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
5yrs ago
af

aa-fileupload

Angular > 2 library for File Upload.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit

@webacad/ng-mat-file-upload

File input for angular material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ncu

ngx-cloudinary-upload-widget

<p align="center"> <a href="https://twitter.com/__bangash"><img src="https://img.shields.io/twitter/follow/__bangash.svg?label=Follow"/></a> </p>

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
auf

angular-upload-files

Angular File Upload Module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nfu

@uniprank/ngx-file-uploader

This is a library allows you to upload files via angular with some more flexibility

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
afd

angular-files-drop

Easily drag files to element and drop them. Angular and html5 native, No jQuery, No dependency.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
6yrs ago

@exalif/ngx-file-upload

Various Angular 6+ libs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
nsu

ngx-simple-uploader

Angular File Upload Module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3yrs ago
fua

file-upload-angular

Angular single/multiple file uploader. We Just need to pass configuration as an input all the work handle by uploader component based on passed configuration. We can pass custom text in files upload button, we can check valid/invalid files list in dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit

@uniprank/ng2-file-uploader

An angular2 uploader component and directive library for upload and preview uploading files.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nf

ng5-fileupload

Repository of angular file upload component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nf

ngx-form

ngx-form using the MEAN2 / MEA2N stack. The form supports text fields and file uploading using jwt authentication. After submiting form, the file path is saved in MongoDB among the text fields.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
5yrs ago