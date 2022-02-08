Categories
10 Best Angular File Uploader Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nfu
@iplab/ngx-file-upload
drag and drop file component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
nu
@wkoza/ngx-upload
Ngx-upload is an upload module for Angular Ivy ready
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ngx-uploader
Angular File Uploader
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
758
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Bleeding Edge
2
Hard to Use
1
Great Documentation
nfd
ngx-file-drop
Angular 11 file and folder drop library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
190K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cor
@ngx-file-upload/core
angular x fileupload
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
463
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nu
ngx-uploadx
Angular Resumable Upload Module
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nd
ngx-dropzone
A highly configurable dropzone component for Angular.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
31.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ui
@ngx-file-upload/ui
angular x fileupload
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nf
ngx-filepond
🔌 A handy FilePond adapter component for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
afu
angular-file-uploader
Angular file uploader is an Angular 2/4/5/6/7/8/9/10/11/12/13 + file uploader module with Real-Time Progress Bar, Responsive design, Angular Universal Compatibility, localization and multiple themes which includes Drag and Drop and much more.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-uploadcare-widget
Angular 2+ wrapper for Uploadcare Widget
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng2-alfresco-upload
Alfresco Angular Components
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
af
angular-file
Angular components for user file select, drop, and more
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nfu
ng2-file-upload
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nu
ngxf-uploader
File uploader for Angular 6+
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
337
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ua
uppy-angular
Angular Wrapper of Upply Uploader
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
459
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fia
file-input-accessor
Angular directive that provides file input functionality in Angular forms.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fu
@ng-forms/file-upload
drag and drop file component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
afu
angular-file-upload
[ALMOST NOT MAINTAINED] Angular File Upload is a module for the AngularJS framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nfu
ngxc-file-uploader
Ngx file uploader is an Angular 9/10 + file uploader
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
485
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kau
@progress/kendo-angular-upload
Kendo UI Angular Upload Component
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nau
ngx-awesome-uploader
Angular Library for uploading files with many features
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nuh
ngx-ui-hero
Simple, fast and reliable utilities for Angular.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nud
ngx-uploader-directive
Angular File Uploader Directive which provides two directives, which are select and file drag and drop to upload files on server.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@flowjs/ngx-flow
flow.js file upload for angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-ui-uploader
Customizable file uploader
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nfd
ng-file-drag-drop
File drag and drop library which can be installed and used in angular projects
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fua
file-uploader-angular-component
A reactjs and vuejs component of file uploader.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mfu
mat-file-upload
A simple & configurable Angular Material file upload component.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
887
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngu
ngUpload
An AngularJS Service for uploading files using iframe
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
597
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
au
angular-upload
AngularJS Upload, Handle your uploading with style
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
393
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nu
ng-uploader
Angular2 file upload library, Ng2 file upload library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
314
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng2-uploader
Angular File Uploader
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
758
Weekly Downloads
299
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular2-file-drop
Angular2 component with Drag and Drop support for files
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
250
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nip
ngp-image-picker
Angular library based on angular material components for the selection, edition and compression of images in png, jpeg, webp formats This library was generated with Angular CLI version 10.0.0.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
200
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
ae
angular-evaporate
Angular.js module for the Evaporate.js library, with a complete example [BE AWARE OF: only Evaporate v1.x is fully supported, contributions are welcome!]
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
af
aa-fileupload
Angular > 2 library for File Upload.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@webacad/ng-mat-file-upload
File input for angular material
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ncu
ngx-cloudinary-upload-widget
<p align="center"> <a href="https://twitter.com/__bangash"><img src="https://img.shields.io/twitter/follow/__bangash.svg?label=Follow"/></a> </p>
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
auf
angular-upload-files
Angular File Upload Module
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nfu
@uniprank/ngx-file-uploader
This is a library allows you to upload files via angular with some more flexibility
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
afd
angular-files-drop
Easily drag files to element and drop them. Angular and html5 native, No jQuery, No dependency.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@exalif/ngx-file-upload
Various Angular 6+ libs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsu
ngx-simple-uploader
Angular File Upload Module
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fua
file-upload-angular
Angular single/multiple file uploader. We Just need to pass configuration as an input all the work handle by uploader component based on passed configuration. We can pass custom text in files upload button, we can check valid/invalid files list in dialog
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@uniprank/ng2-file-uploader
An angular2 uploader component and directive library for upload and preview uploading files.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nf
ng5-fileupload
Repository of angular file upload component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nf
ngx-form
ngx-form using the MEAN2 / MEA2N stack. The form supports text fields and file uploading using jwt authentication. After submiting form, the file path is saved in MongoDB among the text fields.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
