6 Best Angular Email Validation Libraries

ng-validate-equal

Open source contribution - An Angular directive to validate equality of two template-driven form fields

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
1
237
9mos ago
email-syntax

Email addresses syntax validations library

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
0
69
4yrs ago
@afd-software/pce-angular

Angular module that allows for easy integration of AFD Software's powerful PCE address lookup and form validation engine.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
8
@afd-software/pce-angular-material

Angular module that that extends the base pce-angular module by adding Angular Material support

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
5
angular-weblineindia-email

AngularJS based Email component, provides option to add single / multiple email input field with validation. The email value is automatically validated on blur event. You can change validation message using props. You can also disable email field using disable props.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
3
3
2yrs ago
cdl-validateemail

This is a simple packege which is developed using javascript regular expression.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
0
