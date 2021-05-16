Categories
6 Best Angular Email Validation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nve
ng-validate-equal
Open source contribution - An Angular directive to validate equality of two template-driven form fields
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
237
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
es
email-syntax
Email addresses syntax validations library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pa
@afd-software/pce-angular
Angular module that allows for easy integration of AFD Software's powerful PCE address lookup and form validation engine.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pam
@afd-software/pce-angular-material
Angular module that that extends the base pce-angular module by adding Angular Material support
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-weblineindia-email
AngularJS based Email component, provides option to add single / multiple email input field with validation. The email value is automatically validated on blur event. You can change validation message using props. You can also disable email field using disable props.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cv
cdl-validateemail
This is a simple packege which is developed using javascript regular expression.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package