Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular Dropdown Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@ng-select/ng-select
⭐ Native angular select component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
5
Highly Customizable
3
Easy to Use
adm
angularjs-dropdown-multiselect
AngularJS Dropdown Multiselect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nt
ngx-treeview
An Angular treeview component with checkbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Slow
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@teambit/ui.main-dropdown
A tool for component-driven application development.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-mat-select-search
Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-dropdowns
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-splitbuttons
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
amd
angular2-multiselect-dropdown
Angular 2 Dropdown Multiselect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
251
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmi
ngx-mat-intl-tel-input
An Angular Material package for entering and validating international telephone numbers. It adds a flag dropdown to any input, detects the user's country, displays a relevant placeholder and provides formatting/validation methods.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsd
ngx-select-dropdown
Custom Dropdown for Angular 4+ with multiple and single selection options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmd
ng2-material-dropdown
Angular 2 Material-like Dropdown Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
41.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmd
ng-multiselect-dropdown
Multiple Select Dropdown Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@melonthierry/ng-bootstrap
Angular powered Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-selectize
Angular Selectize
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
973
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commonapp/ng-select
⭐ Native angular 6+ select component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
220
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
msf
mat-select-filter
mat-select-filter
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kad
@progress/kendo-angular-dropdowns
Dropdowns Package for Angular
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
44.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@joniras/ngx-treeview
An Angular treeview component with checkbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
259
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nbm
ngx-bootstrap-multiselect-dropdown
Simple multiselect dropdown based on bootstrap 4 dropdown component.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nbm
ngx-bootstrap-multiselect
Angular 9+ Dropdown Multiselect Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
945
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
md2
Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Collapse, Colorpicker, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmd
ng-multiselect-dropdown-angular7
Multiple Select Dropdown Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
456
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nts
ngx-tree-select
Angular select component with tree items
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
368
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
amc
angular2-multiselect-checkbox-dropdown
[![npm version](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/angular2-multiselect-dropdown.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/angular2-multiselect-dropdown)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sa
smart-area
📝 Textareas on Steroids - AngularJS 1 directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
216
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-type-ahead
Typeahead multi-select dropdown component for angular. Demo:
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
214
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
arf
angular-reactive-form
- [Vicoders Reactive Form](#vicoders-reactive-form) - [Introduce](#introduce) - [Install](#install) - [Use](#use) - [Selections](#selections) - [TextBox](#textbox) - [CheckBox](#checkbox) - [Radio](#radio) - [Dropdown](#dropdown) - [DateTimePick
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ams
angular-multi-select
A multi select dropdown directive for AngularJS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndl
ngx-dropdown-list
Drop-down list which supports multi-selection and filter (Angular)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ncs
ng-custom-select
Create customizable Angular2+ dropdown/datalist with your own styles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mul
@ngx-lib/multiselect
[![https://nodei.co/npm/@ngx-lib/multiselect.png?downloads=true&downloadRank=true&stars=true](https://nodei.co/npm/@ngx-lib/multiselect.png?downloads=true&downloadRank=true&stars=true)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/@ngx-lib/multiselect) [![HitCount](http
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndt
ng2-dropdown-treeview
An Angular 2 tree component with checkbox and multiple level
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nbd
ng-bootstrap-dropdown
AngularJS dropdown directive that just works. (requires Bootstrap)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
acd
angular-custom-dropdown
Angular2+ Dropdown. Simple dropdowns without relying on CSS frameworks.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndm
ngx-dropdown-multiselect
Angular 9+ Dropdown Multiselect Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ad
angular-dropdown
Simple angular dropdown component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
wd
w11k-dropdownToggle
advanced AngularJS directive for Bootstrap dropdowns
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
nb-choices
Angular wrapper for choices.js, vanilla, lightweight, configurable select box/text input plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
adm
angular-dropdown-multiselect
Angular JS directive for dropdown with multi-select feature.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndm
ng2-dropdown-multiselect
Simple multiselect dropdown plugin for Angular 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adm
angular-dropdown-menu
Angular module for making dropdown menus of arbitrary number of levels
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nm
ng2-multiselect
Multi select for angular 2
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@circe/dropdown
Circe Components for Angular :: Dropdown Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
top
toppy
Overlay library for Angular 7+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-weblineindia-dropdown
AngularJS Dropdown is a lightweight component and includes all in one UI for selection and autocomplete.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ddt
@abc.xyz/drop-down-treeview
A simple drop down tree view for Angular
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sd
searchable-dropdown
Allows you to search directly in the drop down and add new items to the list. This component does not requrie Jquery
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mos
multiple-options-select-dropdown
A simple component which allows to select mutliple options from dropdown
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dro
@smart-webcomponents-angular/dropdownbutton
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package