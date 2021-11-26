openbase logo
10 Best Angular Dropdown Libraries

@ng-select/ng-select

⭐ Native angular select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use
angularjs-dropdown-multiselect

AngularJS Dropdown Multiselect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngx-treeview

An Angular treeview component with checkbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Slow
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@teambit/ui.main-dropdown

A tool for component-driven application development.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3d ago

ngx-mat-select-search

Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-dropdowns

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-splitbuttons

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
angular2-multiselect-dropdown

Angular 2 Dropdown Multiselect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
251
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
ngx-mat-intl-tel-input

An Angular Material package for entering and validating international telephone numbers. It adds a flag dropdown to any input, detects the user's country, displays a relevant placeholder and provides formatting/validation methods.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
ngx-select-dropdown

Custom Dropdown for Angular 4+ with multiple and single selection options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
ng2-material-dropdown

Angular 2 Material-like Dropdown Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
41.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ng-multiselect-dropdown

Multiple Select Dropdown Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
20d ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago

@melonthierry/ng-bootstrap

Angular powered Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
12d ago
ng-selectize

Angular Selectize

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
973
Last Commit
4d ago

@commonapp/ng-select

⭐ Native angular 6+ select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
220
Last Commit
10mos ago
mat-select-filter

mat-select-filter

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
@progress/kendo-angular-dropdowns

Dropdowns Package for Angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
44.6K
Last Commit

@joniras/ngx-treeview

An Angular treeview component with checkbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
259
Last Commit
7mos ago
ngx-bootstrap-multiselect-dropdown

Simple multiselect dropdown based on bootstrap 4 dropdown component.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
1yr ago
ngx-bootstrap-multiselect

Angular 9+ Dropdown Multiselect Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
945
Last Commit
5mos ago

md2

Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Collapse, Colorpicker, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ng-multiselect-dropdown-angular7

Multiple Select Dropdown Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
456
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ngx-tree-select

Angular select component with tree items

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
368
Last Commit
1yr ago
angular2-multiselect-checkbox-dropdown

[![npm version](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/angular2-multiselect-dropdown.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/angular2-multiselect-dropdown)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
smart-area

📝 Textareas on Steroids - AngularJS 1 directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
216
Last Commit
2yrs ago

ngx-type-ahead

Typeahead multi-select dropdown component for angular. Demo:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
214
Last Commit
3yrs ago
angular-reactive-form

- [Vicoders Reactive Form](#vicoders-reactive-form) - [Introduce](#introduce) - [Install](#install) - [Use](#use) - [Selections](#selections) - [TextBox](#textbox) - [CheckBox](#checkbox) - [Radio](#radio) - [Dropdown](#dropdown) - [DateTimePick

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
angular-multi-select

A multi select dropdown directive for AngularJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngx-dropdown-list

Drop-down list which supports multi-selection and filter (Angular)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
1yr ago
ng-custom-select

Create customizable Angular2+ dropdown/datalist with your own styles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
4yrs ago
@ngx-lib/multiselect

[![https://nodei.co/npm/@ngx-lib/multiselect.png?downloads=true&downloadRank=true&stars=true](https://nodei.co/npm/@ngx-lib/multiselect.png?downloads=true&downloadRank=true&stars=true)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/@ngx-lib/multiselect) [![HitCount](http

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
ng2-dropdown-treeview

An Angular 2 tree component with checkbox and multiple level

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ng-bootstrap-dropdown

AngularJS dropdown directive that just works. (requires Bootstrap)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
6yrs ago
angular-custom-dropdown

Angular2+ Dropdown. Simple dropdowns without relying on CSS frameworks.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ngx-dropdown-multiselect

Angular 9+ Dropdown Multiselect Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5mos ago
angular-dropdown

Simple angular dropdown component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
1yr ago
w11k-dropdownToggle

advanced AngularJS directive for Bootstrap dropdowns

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
nb-choices

Angular wrapper for choices.js, vanilla, lightweight, configurable select box/text input plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
4yrs ago
angular-dropdown-multiselect

Angular JS directive for dropdown with multi-select feature.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ng2-dropdown-multiselect

Simple multiselect dropdown plugin for Angular 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
4yrs ago
angular-dropdown-menu

Angular module for making dropdown menus of arbitrary number of levels

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ng2-multiselect

Multi select for angular 2

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@circe/dropdown

Circe Components for Angular :: Dropdown Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
toppy

Overlay library for Angular 7+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
3yrs ago

angular-weblineindia-dropdown

AngularJS Dropdown is a lightweight component and includes all in one UI for selection and autocomplete.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@abc.xyz/drop-down-treeview

A simple drop down tree view for Angular

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago
searchable-dropdown

Allows you to search directly in the drop down and add new items to the list. This component does not requrie Jquery

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
multiple-options-select-dropdown

A simple component which allows to select mutliple options from dropdown

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@smart-webcomponents-angular/dropdownbutton

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit