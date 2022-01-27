Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular Drag & Drop List Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ng2-dragula
Simple drag and drop with dragula
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
79.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
nd
ng2-dnd
Angular 2 Drag-and-Drop without dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
859
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@swimlane/ngx-dnd
🕶 Drag, Drop and Sorting Library for Angular2 and beyond!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
16.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nda
ngx-drag-and-drop-lists
Angular drag and drop component for lists
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
865
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-sortable
ngx-sortable is an angular sortable list components that support drag and drop sorting
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nn
ngx-nestable
Nestable list with drag and drop for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
811
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nq
ng2-qgrid
Angular data grid
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
626
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndd
ng-drag-drop-list
Demo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndl
@fjsc/ng2-dnd-list
Angular (v2+) directives for sorting nested lists using the HTML5 Drag & Drop API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nms
ngx-mega-simple-drag-drop-list
Simple Drag and Drop Reordable List
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package