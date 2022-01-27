openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular Drag & Drop List Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ng2-dragula

Simple drag and drop with dragula

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
79.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
nd

ng2-dnd

Angular 2 Drag-and-Drop without dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
859
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@swimlane/ngx-dnd

🕶 Drag, Drop and Sorting Library for Angular2 and beyond!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
16.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
nda

ngx-drag-and-drop-lists

Angular drag and drop component for lists

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
865
Last Commit
5mos ago
ns

ngx-sortable

ngx-sortable is an angular sortable list components that support drag and drop sorting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
nn

ngx-nestable

Nestable list with drag and drop for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
811
Last Commit
nq

ng2-qgrid

Angular data grid

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
626
Last Commit
ndd

ng-drag-drop-list

Demo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ndl

@fjsc/ng2-dnd-list

Angular (v2+) directives for sorting nested lists using the HTML5 Drag & Drop API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nms

ngx-mega-simple-drag-drop-list

Simple Drag and Drop Reordable List

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3yrs ago