10 Best Angular Drag & Drop Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sortablejs
Reorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
864K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
gridstack
Build interactive dashboards in minutes.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Hard to Use
ag
angular-gridster2
Angular gridster 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
76.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nfu
@iplab/ngx-file-upload
drag and drop file component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
ng2-dragula
Simple drag and drop with dragula
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
79.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
angular-ui-tree
A tree component for AngularJS, without jQuery as dependency.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
28.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dra
dragular
Angular drag and drop based on dragula.js. Visit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
208
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nd
ng2-dnd
Angular 2 Drag-and-Drop without dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
859
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
nfd
ngx-file-drop
Angular 11 file and folder drop library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
190K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
add
angular-draggable-droppable
Observable powered drag and drop for angular 12.0+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
80K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@jsx-lite/core
Write components once, run everywhere. Compiles to Vue, React, Solid, Angular, Svelte, and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
@limble/limble-tree
An Angular library for creating highly dynamic drag-and-drop tree structures
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndd
ngx-drag-drop
Angular directives using the native HTML Drag And Drop API
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
208
Weekly Downloads
18.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
afu
angular-file-uploader
Angular file uploader is an Angular 2/4/5/6/7/8/9/10/11/12/13 + file uploader module with Real-Time Progress Bar, Responsive design, Angular Universal Compatibility, localization and multiple themes which includes Drag and Drop and much more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
@swimlane/ngx-dnd
🕶 Drag, Drop and Sorting Library for Angular2 and beyond!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
16.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-file-drag-drop
A simple angular material file input component which lets the user drag and drop files, or select files with the native file picker.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fu
@ng-forms/file-upload
drag and drop file component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ada
angular-drag-and-drop-lists
Angular directives for sorting nested lists using the HTML5 Drag & Drop API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ad
angular2-draggable
Angular directive (for version >= 2.x ) that makes the DOM element draggable and resizable
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
23.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nau
ngx-awesome-uploader
Angular Library for uploading files with many features
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-sortable
AngularJS Library for Drag and Drop, supports Sortable and Draggable. Supports Touch devices.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nud
ngx-uploader-directive
Angular File Uploader Directive which provides two directives, which are select and file drag and drop to upload files on server.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nda
ngx-drag-and-drop-lists
Angular drag and drop component for lists
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
865
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-native-dragdrop
Angular HTML5 Drag and Drop directive written in pure js with no dependency on JQuery.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
350
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aee
angular-email-editor
The excellent drag-n-drop email editor by [Unlayer](https://unlayer.com/embed) as a [Angular](https://angular.io/) _wrapper component_. This is the most powerful and developer friendly visual email builder for your app.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngd
ngdraggable
Drag and drop module for Angular JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ad
angular-dragula
👌 Drag and drop so simple it hurts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndn
@ks89/ngx-drag-n-drop
Angular library to enable drag and drop features
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-sortable
ngx-sortable is an angular sortable list components that support drag and drop sorting
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ui-grid-draggable-rows
HTML5 Drag and Drop functionality for angular ui-grid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nfd
ng-file-drag-drop
File drag and drop library which can be installed and used in angular projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsd
ngx-smooth-dnd
A fast and lightweight drag&drop, sortable library for Angular with many configuration options covering many d&d scenarios. It uses css transitions for animations so it's hardware accelerated whenever possible.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
add
angular-drag-drop
Declarative drag and drop in Angular.js without any external dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
884
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nn
ngx-nestable
Nestable list with drag and drop for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
811
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nfd
ng2-file-drop
An Angular module for simple desktop file drag and drop with automatic file validation and dynamic style adjustment.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
540
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@advisorstream/ng2-dnd
Angular 2 Drag-and-Drop without dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
505
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
afu
angular4-files-upload
Angular4 files upload by click or/and drag and drop
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
474
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aef
angular-editor-fabric-js
Drag-and-drop editor based on Fabricjs for Angular.io
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular2-file-drop
Angular2 component with Drag and Drop support for files
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
250
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
add
angular4-drag-drop
A drag and drop attribute directive to make dragging and dropping simple in angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
227
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ad
angular-draganddrop
Drag and drop directives for Angular using native HTML5 API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
214
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndd
ng-drag-drop-list
Demo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@alpharages/dnd
Angular 2 Drag-and-Drop without dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ntd
ngx-tree-dnd
Angular 7 support, data sortable draggable smart tree.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
118
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ad
angular-dragndrop
Angular native HTML5 drag and drop
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nfi
ng2-file-input
Angular 2 component that implements a drag and drop or select file selection, including preview.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndt
ng-drag-to-reorder
Lightweight AngularJS drag and drop functionality to reorder lists without any dependencies other than Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dnd
@rr2/drag-n-drop
Angular directive that allows you to build any type of sortable array HTML structure using native JavaScript mouse events.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
afd
angular-files-drop
Easily drag files to element and drop them. Angular and html5 native, No jQuery, No dependency.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
