10 Best Angular Drag & Drop Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
sortablejs

Reorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
864K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant

gridstack

Build interactive dashboards in minutes.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use
ag

angular-gridster2

Angular gridster 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
76.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nfu

@iplab/ngx-file-upload

drag and drop file component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

ng2-dragula

Simple drag and drop with dragula

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
79.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

angular-ui-tree

A tree component for AngularJS, without jQuery as dependency.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
28.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dra

dragular

Angular drag and drop based on dragula.js. Visit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
208
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nd

ng2-dnd

Angular 2 Drag-and-Drop without dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
859
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
nfd

ngx-file-drop

Angular 11 file and folder drop library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
190K
Last Commit
2mos ago
add

angular-draggable-droppable

Observable powered drag and drop for angular 12.0+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
80K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@jsx-lite/core

Write components once, run everywhere. Compiles to Vue, React, Solid, Angular, Svelte, and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
1d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community

@limble/limble-tree

An Angular library for creating highly dynamic drag-and-drop tree structures

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
4mos ago
ndd

ngx-drag-drop

Angular directives using the native HTML Drag And Drop API

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
208
Weekly Downloads
18.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
afu

angular-file-uploader

Angular file uploader is an Angular 2/4/5/6/7/8/9/10/11/12/13 + file uploader module with Real-Time Progress Bar, Responsive design, Angular Universal Compatibility, localization and multiple themes which includes Drag and Drop and much more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy

@swimlane/ngx-dnd

🕶 Drag, Drop and Sorting Library for Angular2 and beyond!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
16.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago

ngx-file-drag-drop

A simple angular material file input component which lets the user drag and drop files, or select files with the native file picker.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
fu

@ng-forms/file-upload

drag and drop file component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
6d ago
ada

angular-drag-and-drop-lists

Angular directives for sorting nested lists using the HTML5 Drag & Drop API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ad

angular2-draggable

Angular directive (for version >= 2.x ) that makes the DOM element draggable and resizable

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
23.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nau

ngx-awesome-uploader

Angular Library for uploading files with many features

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
ns

ng-sortable

AngularJS Library for Drag and Drop, supports Sortable and Draggable. Supports Touch devices.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nud

ngx-uploader-directive

Angular File Uploader Directive which provides two directives, which are select and file drag and drop to upload files on server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
4mos ago
nda

ngx-drag-and-drop-lists

Angular drag and drop component for lists

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
865
Last Commit
5mos ago

angular-native-dragdrop

Angular HTML5 Drag and Drop directive written in pure js with no dependency on JQuery.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
350
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
aee

angular-email-editor

The excellent drag-n-drop email editor by [Unlayer](https://unlayer.com/embed) as a [Angular](https://angular.io/) _wrapper component_. This is the most powerful and developer friendly visual email builder for your app.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
ngd

ngdraggable

Drag and drop module for Angular JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ad

angular-dragula

👌 Drag and drop so simple it hurts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ndn

@ks89/ngx-drag-n-drop

Angular library to enable drag and drop features

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3mos ago
ns

ngx-sortable

ngx-sortable is an angular sortable list components that support drag and drop sorting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago

ui-grid-draggable-rows

HTML5 Drag and Drop functionality for angular ui-grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nfd

ng-file-drag-drop

File drag and drop library which can be installed and used in angular projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
6mos ago
nsd

ngx-smooth-dnd

A fast and lightweight drag&drop, sortable library for Angular with many configuration options covering many d&d scenarios. It uses css transitions for animations so it's hardware accelerated whenever possible.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
add

angular-drag-drop

Declarative drag and drop in Angular.js without any external dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
884
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nn

ngx-nestable

Nestable list with drag and drop for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
811
Last Commit
nfd

ng2-file-drop

An Angular module for simple desktop file drag and drop with automatic file validation and dynamic style adjustment.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
540
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@advisorstream/ng2-dnd

Angular 2 Drag-and-Drop without dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
505
Last Commit
2yrs ago
afu

angular4-files-upload

Angular4 files upload by click or/and drag and drop

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
474
Last Commit
4yrs ago
aef

angular-editor-fabric-js

Drag-and-drop editor based on Fabricjs for Angular.io

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
20d ago

angular2-file-drop

Angular2 component with Drag and Drop support for files

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
250
Last Commit
5yrs ago
add

angular4-drag-drop

A drag and drop attribute directive to make dragging and dropping simple in angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
227
Last Commit
ad

angular-draganddrop

Drag and drop directives for Angular using native HTML5 API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
214
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ndd

ng-drag-drop-list

Demo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@alpharages/dnd

Angular 2 Drag-and-Drop without dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5mos ago
ntd

ngx-tree-dnd

Angular 7 support, data sortable draggable smart tree.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
118
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ad

angular-dragndrop

Angular native HTML5 drag and drop

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nfi

ng2-file-input

Angular 2 component that implements a drag and drop or select file selection, including preview.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ndt

ng-drag-to-reorder

Lightweight AngularJS drag and drop functionality to reorder lists without any dependencies other than Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dnd

@rr2/drag-n-drop

Angular directive that allows you to build any type of sortable array HTML structure using native JavaScript mouse events.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
afd

angular-files-drop

Easily drag files to element and drop them. Angular and html5 native, No jQuery, No dependency.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
6yrs ago