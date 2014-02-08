Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Angular Discussion Library
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
df
discuss-forum
This library was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 8.2.14.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package