Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular Dialog Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nap
@costlydeveloper/ngx-awesome-popup
🚀 Open-source - The world's easiest, most powerful Angular dialog modal framework. Confirmation box, Alert box, Toast notification, Cookie banner, Any dynamic dialog content.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
609
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ngx-smart-modal
Modal/Dialog component crafted for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
295
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
5
Performant
nsm
ngx-simple-modal
A simple unopinionated framework to implement simple modal based behaviour in angular (v2+) projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
am
angular2-mdl
Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-popups
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngneat/dialog
👻 A simple to use, highly customizable, and powerful modal for Angular Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@sq-ui/ng-modal
Flexible and easily customizable UI-kit for Angular 11+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nda
ng-dialog-animation
Angular material virtual scroll table, with sticky columns, filtering and sorting.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-modal-dialog
Dynamic modal dialog for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cor
@angular-mdl/core
Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
771
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kad
@progress/kendo-angular-dialog
Dialog Package for Angular
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@conectate/ct-dialog
LitElement Web Components
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ads
angular-dialog-service
A complete AngularJS service with controllers and templates for generating application modals and dialogs for use with Angular-UI-Bootstrap and Twitter Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
630
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dia
@angular-cool/dialogs
Cool libraries for angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nm
ngx-modialog
Modal / Dialog for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
693
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nm
ngb-modal
Modal dialog for angular applications using bootstrap3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
965
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular-confirm1
A multipurpose plugin for alert, confirm & dialog for angular1
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
735
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
du
deneb-ui
UI building blocks for project Deneb
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
acm
angular-custom-modal
Angular2+ Modal / Dialog (with inner component support).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
522
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
md2
Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Collapse, Colorpicker, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nop
ng2-opd-popup
Popup component for Angular 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
407
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nm7
ngx-modialog-7
Modal / Dialog for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
366
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nm
ng-modal
Angular 2.3+ modal dialogs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncd
ngx-cool-dialogs
Easily create astounding **alert, confirm and prompt dialogs** for Angular. Think of `window.alert` or `window.confirm`, but more angularish and way cooler.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@briebug/mat-dialog-schematic
A schematic for generating mat dialog components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@independer/ng-modal
Lightweight implementation of modal dialogs for Angular. Includes a Bootstrap theme and works with Bootstrap 4 styles.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lm
@libusoftcicom/lc-modal
LC Modal - Angular modal component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndd
ng2-dynamic-dialog
A dynamically adjusting, extensible dialog component for use with Angular supporting raw HTML content and dynamically injected custom components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
ng-popups
🎉 Alert, confirm and prompt dialogs for Angular. Simple as that.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nma
ngx-mat-alert-confirm
A highly customizable library for alerts and confirm messages using angular material components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng2
ng2dialog
a simple dialog div for angular2
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vm
v-modal
Simple, flexible and beautiful modal dialogs in AngularJS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mod
@logo-software/modal
Modals focus the user’s attention to a window that sits on top of the page content.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
con
@tragically-slick/confirmation
A reusable confirmation dialog and service
Save
GPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@thalesrc/ng-utils
A package to store commonly used angular application contents
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nm
@browninglogic/ng-modal
Layered modal window library for Angular 6, 7, & 8
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
add
angular-dynamic-dialog
Angular-dynamic-dialog is a library for building dynamic dialog, here you can embed a component to render the dialog's content. Customizing to your liking
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nbd
ngx-bootstrap-dialog
Simple and customizable dialogs for Angular built on top of NG Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cm
@cargos/cs-modal
Modal for Angular applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pgwmodal
Responsive Modal / Dialog window for jQuery, Zepto and AngularJS
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dia
@brewermap/dialog
Dynamic dialog component for Angular
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ds
dialog-service
Reactive Angular modal dialogs. Create alert, confirmation, progress and form based dialogs without writing component templates.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@synerty/ng2-balloon-msg
Show balloon messages to users with Angular2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngm
ngmodal
ngModal is very simple [Angular.js](http://angularjs.org/) modal dialog directive.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncm
ng-custom-modal
Custom modal library
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bn
biplab-notifier
This is a notification npm package, it can be use as simple notification or modal dialog, a lot of customization option are available as well, checkout the github repo and examples
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dia
@wobius/dialog
Easily add different types of dialogs to your Angular + Material project.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
npd
ngx-popover-dialog
Convert any component to a dialog.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nd
ngex-dialog
This is a modal dialog service library for applications with Angular versions 8 - 12. The library was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 12. It still uses the ViewEngine, instead of Ivy Partial option for the buil
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package