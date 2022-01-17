openbase logo
10 Best Angular Dialog Libraries

nap

@costlydeveloper/ngx-awesome-popup

🚀 Open-source - The world's easiest, most powerful Angular dialog modal framework. Confirmation box, Alert box, Toast notification, Cookie banner, Any dynamic dialog content.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
609
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

ngx-smart-modal

Modal/Dialog component crafted for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
295
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
5Performant
nsm

ngx-simple-modal

A simple unopinionated framework to implement simple modal based behaviour in angular (v2+) projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
am

angular2-mdl

Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-popups

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
6d ago

@ngneat/dialog

👻 A simple to use, highly customizable, and powerful modal for Angular Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@sq-ui/ng-modal

Flexible and easily customizable UI-kit for Angular 11+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
5mos ago
nda

ng-dialog-animation

Angular material virtual scroll table, with sticky columns, filtering and sorting.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago

ngx-modal-dialog

Dynamic modal dialog for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
cor

@angular-mdl/core

Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
771
Last Commit
3mos ago
kad

@progress/kendo-angular-dialog

Dialog Package for Angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit

@conectate/ct-dialog

LitElement Web Components

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7d ago
ads

angular-dialog-service

A complete AngularJS service with controllers and templates for generating application modals and dialogs for use with Angular-UI-Bootstrap and Twitter Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
630
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dia

@angular-cool/dialogs

Cool libraries for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
1mo ago
nm

ngx-modialog

Modal / Dialog for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
693
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nm

ngb-modal

Modal dialog for angular applications using bootstrap3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
965
Last Commit
1mo ago
ac

angular-confirm1

A multipurpose plugin for alert, confirm & dialog for angular1

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
735
Last Commit
3yrs ago
du

deneb-ui

UI building blocks for project Deneb

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
acm

angular-custom-modal

Angular2+ Modal / Dialog (with inner component support).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
522
Last Commit
4yrs ago

md2

Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Collapse, Colorpicker, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nop

ng2-opd-popup

Popup component for Angular 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
407
Last Commit
nm7

ngx-modialog-7

Modal / Dialog for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
366
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nm

ng-modal

Angular 2.3+ modal dialogs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ncd

ngx-cool-dialogs

Easily create astounding **alert, confirm and prompt dialogs** for Angular. Think of `window.alert` or `window.confirm`, but more angularish and way cooler.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit

@briebug/mat-dialog-schematic

A schematic for generating mat dialog components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@independer/ng-modal

Lightweight implementation of modal dialogs for Angular. Includes a Bootstrap theme and works with Bootstrap 4 styles.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
2yrs ago
lm

@libusoftcicom/lc-modal

LC Modal - Angular modal component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
ndd

ng2-dynamic-dialog

A dynamically adjusting, extensible dialog component for use with Angular supporting raw HTML content and dynamically injected custom components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
4yrs ago
np

ng-popups

🎉 Alert, confirm and prompt dialogs for Angular. Simple as that.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nma

ngx-mat-alert-confirm

A highly customizable library for alerts and confirm messages using angular material components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
1yr ago
ng2

ng2dialog

a simple dialog div for angular2

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vm

v-modal

Simple, flexible and beautiful modal dialogs in AngularJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mod

@logo-software/modal

Modals focus the user’s attention to a window that sits on top of the page content.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
con

@tragically-slick/confirmation

A reusable confirmation dialog and service

GPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit

@thalesrc/ng-utils

A package to store commonly used angular application contents

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
nm

@browninglogic/ng-modal

Layered modal window library for Angular 6, 7, & 8

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago
add

angular-dynamic-dialog

Angular-dynamic-dialog is a library for building dynamic dialog, here you can embed a component to render the dialog's content. Customizing to your liking

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7mos ago
nbd

ngx-bootstrap-dialog

Simple and customizable dialogs for Angular built on top of NG Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cm

@cargos/cs-modal

Modal for Angular applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit

pgwmodal

Responsive Modal / Dialog window for jQuery, Zepto and AngularJS

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7yrs ago
dia

@brewermap/dialog

Dynamic dialog component for Angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
ds

dialog-service

Reactive Angular modal dialogs. Create alert, confirmation, progress and form based dialogs without writing component templates.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago

@synerty/ng2-balloon-msg

Show balloon messages to users with Angular2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ngm

ngmodal

ngModal is very simple [Angular.js](http://angularjs.org/) modal dialog directive.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
ncm

ng-custom-modal

Custom modal library

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
bn

biplab-notifier

This is a notification npm package, it can be use as simple notification or modal dialog, a lot of customization option are available as well, checkout the github repo and examples

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dia

@wobius/dialog

Easily add different types of dialogs to your Angular + Material project.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
npd

ngx-popover-dialog

Convert any component to a dialog.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
nd

ngex-dialog

This is a modal dialog service library for applications with Angular versions 8 - 12. The library was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 12. It still uses the ViewEngine, instead of Ivy Partial option for the buil

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit