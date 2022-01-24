Categories
9 Best Angular Design System Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ng-zorro-antd
Angular UI Component Library based on Ant Design
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
4
Performant
@nebular/theme
💥 Customizable Angular UI Library based on Eva Design System 🌚✨Dark Mode
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.4K
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
numl
Atomic UI Framework based on Web Components and Runtime CSS Generation for rapidly building interfaces that follow your Design System 🌈
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ng-lightning
Native Angular components & directives for Lightning Design System
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
899
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tds
telos-design-system
An Angular library with a collection of reusable UI components that support product development at Slavic401k. The goal of this project is to ensure consistency throughout our products and improve productivity of the front end team.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
@kushki/ng-suka
<p align="center"> <h1 align="center">Suka Components Angular</h1> <p align="center"> An Angular implementation of the Suka Design System </p> </p>
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ds
@ukho/design-system
Angular components library for the UKHO Design System
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@circe/core
Circe Components for Angular :: Core Services and Tools
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ru
rhz-ui
Rhizom component library for Angular
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
