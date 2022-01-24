openbase logo
9 Best Angular Design System Libraries

ng-zorro-antd

Angular UI Component Library based on Ant Design

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
22d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Performant

@nebular/theme

💥 Customizable Angular UI Library based on Eva Design System 🌚✨Dark Mode

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.4K
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
18
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant

numl

Atomic UI Framework based on Web Components and Runtime CSS Generation for rapidly building interfaces that follow your Design System 🌈

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

ng-lightning

Native Angular components & directives for Lightning Design System

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
899
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
17d ago
tds

telos-design-system

An Angular library with a collection of reusable UI components that support product development at Slavic401k. The goal of this project is to ensure consistency throughout our products and improve productivity of the front end team.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
ns

@kushki/ng-suka

<p align="center"> <h1 align="center">Suka Components Angular</h1> <p align="center"> An Angular implementation of the Suka Design System </p> </p>

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
ds

@ukho/design-system

Angular components library for the UKHO Design System

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit

@circe/core

Circe Components for Angular :: Core Services and Tools

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago
ru

rhz-ui

Rhizom component library for Angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit