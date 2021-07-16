Categories
10 Best Angular Decorators Libraries
nl
ngx-localstorage
An Angular wrapper for localstorage/sessionstorage access.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
nw
ngx-webstorage
Localstorage and sessionstorage manager - Angular service
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
400
Weekly Downloads
44.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-store
Angular decorators to automagically keep variables in HTML5 LocalStorage, SessionStorage, cookies; injectable services for managing and listening to data changes and a bit more.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nau
ngx-auto-unsubscribe
Class decorator that will automatically unsubscribe from observables
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ang
@lithiumjs/angular
A decorator-based library that allows you to fully use RxJS with Angular. Use Observables as first-class citizens in your view templates! Listen to component lifecycle events with Observables! Lithium makes your components highly reactive.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cd
core-decorators
Library of stage-0 JavaScript decorators (aka ES2016/ES7 decorators but not accurate) inspired by languages that come with built-ins like @override, @deprecate, @autobind, @mixin and more. Popular with React/Angular, but is framework agnostic.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
64.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ud
unsubscribe-decorator
A decorator to unsubscribe from RxJs observables
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
186
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncl
ngx-console-life-hooks
minimalistic library which contains a single class decorator that automatically logs in the console a component's lifecycle hooks
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfm
rx-form-mapper
Proper decorator-based transformation / serialization / deserialization of plain javascript classes to angular reactive forms
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aws
angular-web-storage
Angular decorator to save and restore of HTML5 Local&Session Storage
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pwd
property-watch-decorator
A decorator for watching property change
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hrd
http-rest-decorator
This library allows to interact with rest api in angular app.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngx-toolkit/cookie
Set of components for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
246
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nbi
ngx-boolean-input
🏷️ A simple Angular decorator for boolean inputs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
asf
angular-schema-form-bootstrap
Bootstrap 3 decorator for Angular Schema Form
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
atd
angular-ts-decorators
A collection of angular decorators for angularjs 1.5.x projects written in typescript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
147
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngx-toolkit/cache
Set of components for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
au
@vakhramoff/angular-utils
A set of utils for Angular projects.
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nl
ng-lock
Angular decorator for lock a function and user interface while a task running.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng-metadata
Angular 2 decorators and utils for Angular 1.x
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
355
Weekly Downloads
912
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
all
angular-loggly-logger
An AngularJS module which sends your $log message to loggly, and provides a service for manually sending messages to loggly.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
537
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cp
coerce-property
Utility decorator functions for coercing Angular component @Inputs into specific types
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
514
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns9
ngx-store-9
Angular decorators to automagically keep variables in HTML5 LocalStorage, SessionStorage, cookies; injectable services for managing and listening to data changes and a bit more.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
380
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
noi
ngx-observable-input
Small library that provides ObservableInput decorator to use angular component input attributes as RxJS Observables
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
333
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nm
ngx-mobx
Mobx decorators for Angular Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
207
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ai
@ng-reactive/async-input
Decorator to get observable of Angular component input changes.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
205
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ahe
angular-http-etag
AngularJS module for easy ETag-based caching of $http responses.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
192
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ld
@molecule/lifecycle-decorator
Provides rxjs streams for all Ionic and Angular lifecycle hooks.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ad
angular-decorators
A collection of utilities and annotations that make it easier to write Angular 2 style code in AngularJS 1.x
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aqe
angular-q-extras
Provides the missing angular $q.allSettled
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
al
angular2-localstorage
Angular 2+ decorator to save and restore variables/class properties to HTML5 LocalStorage automatically.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aep
angular-extend-promises
Extend $q to make it look a lot more like bluebird
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dor
dorf
Domain Object Reactive Forms for Angular and TypeScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngx-ext/decorators
Set of Angular decorators making your life easier.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nd
ngx-decorate
Useful decorators for Angular 2 and above
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
au
angular-util
Angular Utilities
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ai
angular-inject
A JS decorator for injecting dependencies inside your classes.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@rightscale/ui-angular-decorators
A set of TypeScript decorators to make working with Angular easier
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng-forward
The default solution for those that want to write Angular 2.x style code in Angular 1.x
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
415
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
arc
angular-redux-connect
connect the angular to redux state like react-redux connect
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@hapiness/ng-universal
This is a Hapiness Engine for running Angular Apps on the server for server side rendering.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
at
angular-typescript
TypeScript 1.7 annotations (decorators) for AngularJS 1.x
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ngx-reactive/decorator
Additional Angular 2+ decorators to speed up development.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-subscribe
Subscribe decorator to be used in Angular 2+ components, it will automatically subscribe and cleanup observables to component properties.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng-inject
Decorator that wraps a class in an Angular 1.x DI injector for the given dependencies.
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@svogv/core
Grid, Treeview, and forms automation using view models with decorators for Angular (2+) and Bootstrap (4+).
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
na
@flywine93/ngx-autounsubscrb
Angular 2+ automatically unsubscribe to the RXJS decorator, It is lightweight and practical!!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
svo
svogv
Grid, Treeview, and forms automation using view models with decorators for Angular (2+) and Bootstrap (4+).
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nrd
ngx-reactive-decorators
Set of decarators for Angular to make it more delarative and reactive.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aod
angular-one-decorators
Typescript 2 decorators for angular 1 projects
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
