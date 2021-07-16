openbase logo
10 Best Angular Decorators Libraries

nl

ngx-localstorage

An Angular wrapper for localstorage/sessionstorage access.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
nw

ngx-webstorage

Localstorage and sessionstorage manager - Angular service

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
400
Weekly Downloads
44.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago

ngx-store

Angular decorators to automagically keep variables in HTML5 LocalStorage, SessionStorage, cookies; injectable services for managing and listening to data changes and a bit more.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
nau

ngx-auto-unsubscribe

Class decorator that will automatically unsubscribe from observables

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
ang

@lithiumjs/angular

A decorator-based library that allows you to fully use RxJS with Angular. Use Observables as first-class citizens in your view templates! Listen to component lifecycle events with Observables! Lithium makes your components highly reactive.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
16d ago
cd

core-decorators

Library of stage-0 JavaScript decorators (aka ES2016/ES7 decorators but not accurate) inspired by languages that come with built-ins like @​override, @​deprecate, @​autobind, @​mixin and more. Popular with React/Angular, but is framework agnostic.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
64.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ud

unsubscribe-decorator

A decorator to unsubscribe from RxJs observables

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
186
Last Commit
10mos ago
ncl

ngx-console-life-hooks

minimalistic library which contains a single class decorator that automatically logs in the console a component's lifecycle hooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
rfm

rx-form-mapper

Proper decorator-based transformation / serialization / deserialization of plain javascript classes to angular reactive forms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
10mos ago
aws

angular-web-storage

Angular decorator to save and restore of HTML5 Local&Session Storage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
pwd

property-watch-decorator

A decorator for watching property change

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
hrd

http-rest-decorator

This library allows to interact with rest api in angular app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
10mos ago

@ngx-toolkit/cookie

Set of components for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
246
Last Commit
12d ago
nbi

ngx-boolean-input

🏷️ A simple Angular decorator for boolean inputs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5mos ago
asf

angular-schema-form-bootstrap

Bootstrap 3 decorator for Angular Schema Form

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
atd

angular-ts-decorators

A collection of angular decorators for angularjs 1.5.x projects written in typescript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
147
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@ngx-toolkit/cache

Set of components for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
12d ago
au

@vakhramoff/angular-utils

A set of utils for Angular projects.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
nl

ng-lock

Angular decorator for lock a function and user interface while a task running.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago

ng-metadata

Angular 2 decorators and utils for Angular 1.x

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
355
Weekly Downloads
912
Last Commit
3yrs ago
all

angular-loggly-logger

An AngularJS module which sends your $log message to loggly, and provides a service for manually sending messages to loggly.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
537
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cp

coerce-property

Utility decorator functions for coercing Angular component @Inputs into specific types

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
514
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ns9

ngx-store-9

Angular decorators to automagically keep variables in HTML5 LocalStorage, SessionStorage, cookies; injectable services for managing and listening to data changes and a bit more.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
380
Last Commit
2yrs ago
noi

ngx-observable-input

Small library that provides ObservableInput decorator to use angular component input attributes as RxJS Observables

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
333
Last Commit
1yr ago
nm

ngx-mobx

Mobx decorators for Angular Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
207
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ai

@ng-reactive/async-input

Decorator to get observable of Angular component input changes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
205
Last Commit
ahe

angular-http-etag

AngularJS module for easy ETag-based caching of $http responses.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
192
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ld

@molecule/lifecycle-decorator

Provides rxjs streams for all Ionic and Angular lifecycle hooks.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ad

angular-decorators

A collection of utilities and annotations that make it easier to write Angular 2 style code in AngularJS 1.x

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit
6yrs ago
aqe

angular-q-extras

Provides the missing angular $q.allSettled

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
3yrs ago
al

angular2-localstorage

Angular 2+ decorator to save and restore variables/class properties to HTML5 LocalStorage automatically.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
4yrs ago
aep

angular-extend-promises

Extend $q to make it look a lot more like bluebird

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
dor

dorf

Domain Object Reactive Forms for Angular and TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@ngx-ext/decorators

Set of Angular decorators making your life easier.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
1yr ago
nd

ngx-decorate

Useful decorators for Angular 2 and above

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
2yrs ago
au

angular-util

Angular Utilities

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ai

angular-inject

A JS decorator for injecting dependencies inside your classes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
7yrs ago

@rightscale/ui-angular-decorators

A set of TypeScript decorators to make working with Angular easier

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
3yrs ago

ng-forward

The default solution for those that want to write Angular 2.x style code in Angular 1.x

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
415
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
5yrs ago
arc

angular-redux-connect

connect the angular to redux state like react-redux connect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
1mo ago

@hapiness/ng-universal

This is a Hapiness Engine for running Angular Apps on the server for server side rendering.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3yrs ago
at

angular-typescript

TypeScript 1.7 annotations (decorators) for AngularJS 1.x

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@ngx-reactive/decorator

Additional Angular 2+ decorators to speed up development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ns

ngx-subscribe

Subscribe decorator to be used in Angular 2+ components, it will automatically subscribe and cleanup observables to component properties.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago

ng-inject

Decorator that wraps a class in an Angular 1.x DI injector for the given dependencies.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cor

@svogv/core

Grid, Treeview, and forms automation using view models with decorators for Angular (2+) and Bootstrap (4+).

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
na

@flywine93/ngx-autounsubscrb

Angular 2+ automatically unsubscribe to the RXJS decorator, It is lightweight and practical!!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
svo

svogv

Grid, Treeview, and forms automation using view models with decorators for Angular (2+) and Bootstrap (4+).

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
nrd

ngx-reactive-decorators

Set of decarators for Angular to make it more delarative and reactive.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
aod

angular-one-decorators

Typescript 2 decorators for angular 1 projects

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago