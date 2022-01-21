Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular Date Picker Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ndm
ngx-daterangepicker-material
Pure Angular 2+ date range picker with material design theme, a demo here:
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
28.9K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
myd
mydatepicker
Angular 2+ date picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
551
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
abd
angular-bootstrap-datetimepicker
Native Angular date/time picker component styled by Twitter Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Highly Customizable
abd
angularjs-bootstrap-datetimepicker
ARCHIVED: Native AngularJS date & time picker directive styled by Twitter Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
adp
@danielmoncada/angular-datetime-picker
Angular Date Time Picker (Responsive Design)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
20.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
drp
@uiowa/date-range-picker
Angular components for Date Range Picker and Date Picker using ng-bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ndp
ng2-date-picker
Highly configurable date picker built for Angular applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
429
Weekly Downloads
17.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-calendars
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
npd
ng-pick-datetime
Angular Date Time Picker (Responsive Design)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
541
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
am
angular-mydatepicker
Angular datepicker and date range picker 📅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
12.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@melonthierry/ng-bootstrap
Angular powered Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@sq-ui/ng-sq-ui
Flexible and easily customizable UI-kit for Angular 11+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@sq-ui/ng-datetime-picker
Flexible and easily customizable UI-kit for Angular 11+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dp
@angular-material-components/datetime-picker
Angular Material Library provide extra components for every project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
47.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dp
@tchitos/datetime-picker
[![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/@tchitos/datetime-picker.svg?maxAge=2592000?style=flat-square)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/@tchitos/datetime-picker) [![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/dm/@tchitos/datetime-picker.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sd
saturn-datepicker
Angular Material Datepicker with range selection
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ad
angular-datetimerangepicker
Collection of all my open source angular components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
amp
angular-moment-picker
Angular Moment Picker is an AngularJS directive for date and time picker using Moment.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
535
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
myd
mydaterangepicker
Angular 2+ date range picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-daterangepicker
Angular.js wrapper for dangrossman/bootstrap-daterangepicker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dat
@angular-mdl/datepicker
Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nm
ngx-mydatepicker
Angular 2+ attribute directive datepicker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
123
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndt
ngx-date-time-picker-schedule
Angular Date Time Picker (Responsive Design)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
166
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-ui-date
jQuery UI Datepicker for AngularJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ad
angular2-datetimepicker
Angular 2 and 4 datetime picker component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng-dates
Angular 2+ simple date picker component for date and range selection
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nd
ng2-datetime
Datetime picker plugins wrapper for Angular2+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
814
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mdr
md-date-range-picker
Angular Material Date Range Picker
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
773
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-date-picker
Lightweight calendar for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
660
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aub
angular-ui-bootstrap-datetimepicker
Date-time picker AngularJS Bootstrap plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
652
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mdp
mdPickers
Material Design date/time pickers for Angular Material
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
299
Weekly Downloads
520
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aqd
angular-quick-date
An Angular.js Date/Time picker directive that stresses speed of data entry and configuration
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
435
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng2-datetime-picker
Angular2 DateTime Picker
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
adp
@suryapratap/angular-datetime-picker
Angular Date Time Picker (Responsive Design)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndp
ngx-dates-picker
Angular 2+ datepicker component with no JQuery dependency.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mp
md-pickers
Material Design date/time pickers for Angular Material
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
227
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aid
angular-io-datepicker
Datepicker component for angular2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
224
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nad
ngx-advanced-daterangepicker
[![Material Advanced date range picker](screenshot.png)](https://stackblitz.com/github/naren7229/ngx-custom-daterangepicker)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-mighty-datepicker
Angular based datepicker with mighty options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbd
ng-bootstrap-datetime-angular
Show datetime picker for angular 8+ using ng-bootstrap & moment
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dp
@ngx-tiny/date-picker
Implementation of Light Weight Angular Components for Production Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
md
@nader-eloshaiker/mat-datetimepicker
Angular Material Date Time Picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndt
ngx-date-time-picker
Angular 4,5,6 compatible Date time picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@libusoftcicom/lc-datepicker
Pure Angular 2+ date and time picker.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ad
angular2-datepicker
Angular2 date time picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
md-date-picker
Customisable Angular Material Date Picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ldp
lite-datetime-picker
Spliced Angular Material date and time picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
marcura-ui
Marcura UI
Save
(MIT OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adp
angie-date-picker
Date and time picker widget for AngularJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package