10 Best Angular Date Picker Libraries

ndm

ngx-daterangepicker-material

Pure Angular 2+ date range picker with material design theme, a demo here:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
28.9K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
myd

mydatepicker

Angular 2+ date picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
551
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
abd

angular-bootstrap-datetimepicker

Native Angular date/time picker component styled by Twitter Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
abd

angularjs-bootstrap-datetimepicker

ARCHIVED: Native AngularJS date & time picker directive styled by Twitter Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
adp

@danielmoncada/angular-datetime-picker

Angular Date Time Picker (Responsive Design)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
20.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
drp

@uiowa/date-range-picker

Angular components for Date Range Picker and Date Picker using ng-bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
ndp

ng2-date-picker

Highly configurable date picker built for Angular applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
429
Weekly Downloads
17.3K
Last Commit
4d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-calendars

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
npd

ng-pick-datetime

Angular Date Time Picker (Responsive Design)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
541
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
am

angular-mydatepicker

Angular datepicker and date range picker 📅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
12.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago

@melonthierry/ng-bootstrap

Angular powered Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
12d ago

@sq-ui/ng-sq-ui

Flexible and easily customizable UI-kit for Angular 11+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5mos ago

@sq-ui/ng-datetime-picker

Flexible and easily customizable UI-kit for Angular 11+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5mos ago
dp

@angular-material-components/datetime-picker

Angular Material Library provide extra components for every project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
47.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dp

@tchitos/datetime-picker

[![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/@tchitos/datetime-picker.svg?maxAge=2592000?style=flat-square)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/@tchitos/datetime-picker) [![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/dm/@tchitos/datetime-picker.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
6mos ago
sd

saturn-datepicker

Angular Material Datepicker with range selection

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ad

angular-datetimerangepicker

Collection of all my open source angular components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
5mos ago
amp

angular-moment-picker

Angular Moment Picker is an AngularJS directive for date and time picker using Moment.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
535
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
myd

mydaterangepicker

Angular 2+ date range picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

angular-daterangepicker

Angular.js wrapper for dangrossman/bootstrap-daterangepicker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
dat

@angular-mdl/datepicker

Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
3mos ago
nm

ngx-mydatepicker

Angular 2+ attribute directive datepicker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
123
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
8mos ago
ndt

ngx-date-time-picker-schedule

Angular Date Time Picker (Responsive Design)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
166
Last Commit
2mos ago

angular-ui-date

jQuery UI Datepicker for AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ad

angular2-datetimepicker

Angular 2 and 4 datetime picker component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

ng-dates

Angular 2+ simple date picker component for date and range selection

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
10mos ago
nd

ng2-datetime

Datetime picker plugins wrapper for Angular2+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
814
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mdr

md-date-range-picker

Angular Material Date Range Picker

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
773
Last Commit

angular-date-picker

Lightweight calendar for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
660
Last Commit
5yrs ago
aub

angular-ui-bootstrap-datetimepicker

Date-time picker AngularJS Bootstrap plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
652
Last Commit
mdp

mdPickers

Material Design date/time pickers for Angular Material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
299
Weekly Downloads
520
Last Commit
6yrs ago
aqd

angular-quick-date

An Angular.js Date/Time picker directive that stresses speed of data entry and configuration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
435
Last Commit
4yrs ago

ng2-datetime-picker

Angular2 DateTime Picker

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
4yrs ago
adp

@suryapratap/angular-datetime-picker

Angular Date Time Picker (Responsive Design)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
8mos ago
ndp

ngx-dates-picker

Angular 2+ datepicker component with no JQuery dependency.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
10mos ago
mp

md-pickers

Material Design date/time pickers for Angular Material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
227
Last Commit
3yrs ago
aid

angular-io-datepicker

Datepicker component for angular2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
224
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nad

ngx-advanced-daterangepicker

[![Material Advanced date range picker](screenshot.png)](https://stackblitz.com/github/naren7229/ngx-custom-daterangepicker)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
1yr ago

angular-mighty-datepicker

Angular based datepicker with mighty options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nbd

ng-bootstrap-datetime-angular

Show datetime picker for angular 8+ using ng-bootstrap & moment

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dp

@ngx-tiny/date-picker

Implementation of Light Weight Angular Components for Production Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
1yr ago
md

@nader-eloshaiker/mat-datetimepicker

Angular Material Date Time Picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
ndt

ngx-date-time-picker

Angular 4,5,6 compatible Date time picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@libusoftcicom/lc-datepicker

Pure Angular 2+ date and time picker.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
1yr ago
ad

angular2-datepicker

Angular2 date time picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
1yr ago

md-date-picker

Customisable Angular Material Date Picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ldp

lite-datetime-picker

Spliced Angular Material date and time picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit

marcura-ui

Marcura UI

(MIT OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
adp

angie-date-picker

Date and time picker widget for AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago