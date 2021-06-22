openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular CSV Builder Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ac

angular5-csv

Helper library for create CSV file in Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
ace

angular-csv-ext

Helper library for create CSV file in Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
8mos ago
nea

ngx-export-as

Angular 2+ / Ionic 2+ HTML/table element to export it as JSON, XML, PNG, CSV, TXT, MS-Word, Ms-Excel, PDF

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@ctrl/ngx-csv

Angular directive to generate a CSV download in the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
nc

ng-csv

Simple directive that turns arrays and objects into downloadable CSV files

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
581
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nc

ngx-csv

Helper library for create CSV file in Angular 7

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ac

angular2-csv

Helper library for create CSV file in Angular 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@asteasolutions/csv

Helper library for create CSV file in Angular 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
199
Last Commit
1yr ago
acp

angular-csv-parser

An angularjs service with methods to turn strings representing CSV files into arrays of objects and vice-versa

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3yrs ago
par

protractor-accessibility-reporter

Run accessibility audit using axe-webdriverjs. Export results in CSV.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
fsa

file-saver-angular

This library is used to export data to csv/excel

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
ng

ng-gridify

ngGridify is a quick and easy way to show some data on the page, and be able to sort it, configure the columns and bind some sort of javascript function to a button on each line if you want to.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nc

@sammaye/ng-csv

Angular CSVs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit