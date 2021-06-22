Categories
10 Best Angular CSV Builder Libraries
ac
angular5-csv
Helper library for create CSV file in Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ace
angular-csv-ext
Helper library for create CSV file in Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nea
ngx-export-as
Angular 2+ / Ionic 2+ HTML/table element to export it as JSON, XML, PNG, CSV, TXT, MS-Word, Ms-Excel, PDF
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ctrl/ngx-csv
Angular directive to generate a CSV download in the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng-csv
Simple directive that turns arrays and objects into downloadable CSV files
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
581
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-csv
Helper library for create CSV file in Angular 7
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular2-csv
Helper library for create CSV file in Angular 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@asteasolutions/csv
Helper library for create CSV file in Angular 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
199
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
acp
angular-csv-parser
An angularjs service with methods to turn strings representing CSV files into arrays of objects and vice-versa
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
par
protractor-accessibility-reporter
Run accessibility audit using axe-webdriverjs. Export results in CSV.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fsa
file-saver-angular
This library is used to export data to csv/excel
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng
ng-gridify
ngGridify is a quick and easy way to show some data on the page, and be able to sort it, configure the columns and bind some sort of javascript function to a button on each line if you want to.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
@sammaye/ng-csv
Angular CSVs
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
