10 Best Angular Cookies Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nc
ngx-cookieconsent
Cookie 🍪 Consent module for Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ncs
ngx-cookie-service
Angular (4.2+ ...12) service for cookies. Originally based on the `ng2-cookies` library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
414
Weekly Downloads
244K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
angular-cookies
AngularJS - HTML enhanced for web apps!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59.5K
Weekly Downloads
131K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-cookie
Implementation of Angular 1.x $cookies service to Angular 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
53K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@halloverden/ngx-cookiebot
An Angular library containing reusable Angular modules
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
270
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng2-cookies
Simple library to deal with cookies in Angular2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular2-cookie
Implementation of Angular 1.x $cookies service to Angular 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nec
ngx-encrypt-cookie
Encryption and decryption of cookies in Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ucc
universal-cookie-consent
A Cookie Consent Library for Angular and the web
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
@ngx-toolkit/cookie
Set of components for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
246
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
acl
angular2-cookie-law
Angular2+ component that provides a banner to inform users about cookie law
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
htt
@angular-cool/http
Cool libraries for angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
as
angular-safeguard
Wrapper around cookies/sessionStorage/localStorage for angular2. If all are unavailable will use an in memory storage.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
914
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngx-utils/cookies
Manage your cookies on client and server side (Angular Universal)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
704
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns9
ngx-store-9
Angular decorators to automagically keep variables in HTML5 LocalStorage, SessionStorage, cookies; injectable services for managing and listening to data changes and a bit more.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
380
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-cookies
Angular X (Angular 2+) cookies package
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ang
angstorage
Angular Library for storing all types of data in web browser (CookieStorage, LocalStorage, SessionStorage)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nuc
ngx-universal-cookies
Manage your cookies on client and server side (Angular Universal)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ncs
@uniprank/ngx-cookie-service
Simple library to deal with cookies in Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
@martyganz/ngx-cookie
Implementation of Angular 1.x $cookies service to Angular 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@meanie/angular-storage
An Angular service for interacting with local storage, session storage and cookie storage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndu
ngx-deepsnowneel-universal-cookies
Manage your cookies on client and server side (Angular Universal)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ncs
ng-cookie-service
simplest functions for manipulation cookie using the services approach in Angular
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nuc
ngx-ui-components
## Demo
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package