10 Best Angular Cookies Libraries

ngx-cookieconsent

Cookie 🍪 Consent module for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngx-cookie-service

Angular (4.2+ ...12) service for cookies. Originally based on the `ng2-cookies` library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
414
Weekly Downloads
244K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

angular-cookies

AngularJS - HTML enhanced for web apps!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59.5K
Weekly Downloads
131K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ngx-cookie

Implementation of Angular 1.x $cookies service to Angular 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
53K
Last Commit
10mos ago

@halloverden/ngx-cookiebot

An Angular library containing reusable Angular modules

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
270
Last Commit
6d ago

ng2-cookies

Simple library to deal with cookies in Angular2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
angular2-cookie

Implementation of Angular 1.x $cookies service to Angular 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngx-encrypt-cookie

Encryption and decryption of cookies in Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
9mos ago
universal-cookie-consent

A Cookie Consent Library for Angular and the web

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Abandoned

@ngx-toolkit/cookie

Set of components for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
246
Last Commit
12d ago
angular2-cookie-law

Angular2+ component that provides a banner to inform users about cookie law

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
@angular-cool/http

Cool libraries for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1mo ago
angular-safeguard

Wrapper around cookies/sessionStorage/localStorage for angular2. If all are unavailable will use an in memory storage.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
914
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@ngx-utils/cookies

Manage your cookies on client and server side (Angular Universal)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
704
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngx-store-9

Angular decorators to automagically keep variables in HTML5 LocalStorage, SessionStorage, cookies; injectable services for managing and listening to data changes and a bit more.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
380
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngx-cookies

Angular X (Angular 2+) cookies package

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
4yrs ago
angstorage

Angular Library for storing all types of data in web browser (CookieStorage, LocalStorage, SessionStorage)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
ngx-universal-cookies

Manage your cookies on client and server side (Angular Universal)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
3yrs ago
@uniprank/ngx-cookie-service

Simple library to deal with cookies in Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
@martyganz/ngx-cookie

Implementation of Angular 1.x $cookies service to Angular 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@meanie/angular-storage

An Angular service for interacting with local storage, session storage and cookie storage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngx-deepsnowneel-universal-cookies

Manage your cookies on client and server side (Angular Universal)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ng-cookie-service

simplest functions for manipulation cookie using the services approach in Angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
ngx-ui-components

## Demo

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit