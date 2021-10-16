openbase logo
8 Best Angular Cookie Consent Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
nc

ngx-cookieconsent

Cookie 🍪 Consent module for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gjc

generator-jhipster-cookie-consent

Generate Cookie Consent Popup for your JHipster app

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
10mos ago
ucc

universal-cookie-consent

A Cookie Consent Library for Angular and the web

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
csb

cookie-service-banner

An angular library providing a cookie consent banner.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ac

angular-consent

[![Build Status](https://travis-ci.org/jvandemo/angular-consent.png?branch=master)](https://travis-ci.org/jvandemo/angular-consent)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit

rc-consent

Cookie consent a Vanilla JS plugin which meets General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ncc

@lacosanostra/ngx-cookie-consent

`npm install @lacosanostra/ngx-cookie-consent`

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
nuc

ngx-ui-components

## Demo

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit