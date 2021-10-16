Categories
8 Best Angular Cookie Consent Libraries
nc
ngx-cookieconsent
Cookie 🍪 Consent module for Angular.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gjc
generator-jhipster-cookie-consent
Generate Cookie Consent Popup for your JHipster app
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ucc
universal-cookie-consent
A Cookie Consent Library for Angular and the web
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
csb
cookie-service-banner
An angular library providing a cookie consent banner.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular-consent
[![Build Status](https://travis-ci.org/jvandemo/angular-consent.png?branch=master)](https://travis-ci.org/jvandemo/angular-consent)
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc-consent
Cookie consent a Vanilla JS plugin which meets General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncc
@lacosanostra/ngx-cookie-consent
`npm install @lacosanostra/ngx-cookie-consent`
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nuc
ngx-ui-components
## Demo
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
