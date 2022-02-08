Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Angular Container Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-layouts
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@reactgular/layouts
Layouts is an Angular component library that implements a *border layout* using a container that can dock child panels into Top, Left, Right, Bottom and Center regions.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package