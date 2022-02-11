Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular Component Library Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@angular/material
Component infrastructure and Material Design components for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
87
Top Feedback
20
Great Documentation
20
Easy to Use
12
Performant
igniteui-angular
A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
primeng
The Most Complete Angular UI Component Library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
282K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
17
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
7
Highly Customizable
ngx-bootstrap
Fast and reliable Bootstrap widgets in Angular (supports Ivy engine)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
281K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
4
Highly Customizable
@ng-bootstrap/ng-bootstrap
Angular powered Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
402K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
3
Performant
ng-zorro-antd
Angular UI Component Library based on Ant Design
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
4
Performant
ng-packagr
Compile and package Angular libraries in Angular Package Format (APF)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
403K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
@swimlane/ngx-ui
🚀 Style and Component Library for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
612
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@nebular/theme
💥 Customizable Angular UI Library based on Eva Design System 🌚✨Dark Mode
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.4K
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
ndc
ng-dynamic-component
Dynamic components with full life-cycle support for inputs and outputs for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
23.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
angular-material
Material design for AngularJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16.8K
Weekly Downloads
50.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
65
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
mde
@material-extended/mde
Angular CDK Popover, no default style, examples using @angular/material
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
195
Weekly Downloads
17.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@angular/material-moment-adapter
Component infrastructure and Material Design components for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.5K
Weekly Downloads
284K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jn
jqwidgets-ng
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
am
angular2-mdl
Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@deja-js/component
Angular components
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
479
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@alyle/ui
Minimal Design, a set of components for Angular 9+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@coreui/angular
https://coreui.io/angular/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@melonthierry/ng-bootstrap
Angular powered Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cor
@angular-mdl/core
Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
771
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
wij
@grapecity/wijmo
UI library for pure JS, Angular, React, Vue and more...
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
wij
wijmo
UI library for pure JS, Angular, React, Vue and more...
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@al/ng-generic-components
Alert Logic Component Library for Angular projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sty
stylemark
Generate interactive style guides from Markdown.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
swa
smart-webcomponents-angular
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
937
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
qdt-components
React Components to be used with Angular 10, React 16 and Vue 2. Connects with the Capability API and Engine API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
630
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-materialize
Angular wrap around Materialize library
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
322
Weekly Downloads
481
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
composi
A JavaScript Library for creating websites, progressive web apps or hybrid apps. Visit the Website: https://composor.github.io
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package