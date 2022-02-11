openbase logo
10 Best Angular Component Library Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
@angular/material

Component infrastructure and Material Design components for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
87
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
20Easy to Use
12Performant

igniteui-angular

A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

primeng

The Most Complete Angular UI Component Library

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
282K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
17
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
7Highly Customizable

ngx-bootstrap

Fast and reliable Bootstrap widgets in Angular (supports Ivy engine)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
281K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
14
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable

@ng-bootstrap/ng-bootstrap

Angular powered Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
402K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Performant

ng-zorro-antd

Angular UI Component Library based on Ant Design

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
22d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Performant

ng-packagr

Compile and package Angular libraries in Angular Package Format (APF)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
403K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

@swimlane/ngx-ui

🚀 Style and Component Library for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
612
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@nebular/theme

💥 Customizable Angular UI Library based on Eva Design System 🌚✨Dark Mode

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.4K
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
18
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
ng-dynamic-component

Dynamic components with full life-cycle support for inputs and outputs for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
23.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

angular-material

Material design for AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16.8K
Weekly Downloads
50.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
65
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
@material-extended/mde

Angular CDK Popover, no default style, examples using @angular/material

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
195
Weekly Downloads
17.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@angular/material-moment-adapter

Component infrastructure and Material Design components for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.5K
Weekly Downloads
284K
Last Commit
3d ago
jqwidgets-ng

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
angular2-mdl

Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@deja-js/component

Angular components

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
479
Last Commit
11d ago

@alyle/ui

Minimal Design, a set of components for Angular 9+

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago

@coreui/angular

https://coreui.io/angular/

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago

@melonthierry/ng-bootstrap

Angular powered Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
12d ago
@angular-mdl/core

Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
771
Last Commit
3mos ago
@grapecity/wijmo

UI library for pure JS, Angular, React, Vue and more...

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
wijmo

UI library for pure JS, Angular, React, Vue and more...

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit

@al/ng-generic-components

Alert Logic Component Library for Angular projects

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
stylemark

Generate interactive style guides from Markdown.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
smart-webcomponents-angular

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
937
Last Commit

qdt-components

React Components to be used with Angular 10, React 16 and Vue 2. Connects with the Capability API and Engine API.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
630
Last Commit
1yr ago

ngx-materialize

Angular wrap around Materialize library

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
322
Weekly Downloads
481
Last Commit
3yrs ago

composi

A JavaScript Library for creating websites, progressive web apps or hybrid apps. Visit the Website: https://composor.github.io

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
3yrs ago