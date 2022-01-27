openbase logo
10 Best Angular Collapsable/Accordion Libraries

@ngx-dummy/accordion-simple

A simple accordion component to use in Angular / Ionic projects -- https://ngx-dummy.github.io/accordion-simple

LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
ac

angular2-collapsible

Angular collapsible component styled with Materialize CSS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
501
Last Commit
1mo ago
va

v-accordion

Multi-level accordion component for AngularJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
318
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nsa

ng-sidebar-accordion

Angular sidebar accordion component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
21d ago
squ

squeezebox

Simple Angular 2 accordion component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ama

angular-material-accordion

A simple angular directive for adding accordion UI element

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
4yrs ago
na

@andreagrossetti/ngx-accordion

Angular accordion component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit

md2-accordion

Material Design components for Angular 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nc

ng-collapsible

Simple Angular component for collapse. No dependencies, no need for Bootstrap or jQuery.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nat

ngx-accordion-table

Small component to create accordion tables (table inside another table) allowing different number of columns for Angular apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
4yrs ago
aa

angular-accordion

A simple angular directive for adding accordion UI element

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nc

ngx-collapsible

Independent collapsible / accordion module for Angular (2 & above). Without dependency on either Bootstrap or jQuery.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@jaspero/ng-accordion

An Accordion Library for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
nda

ng-dynamic-accordion

It is nested accordion & also contains dynamic feature for handling accordion behaviours

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
acc

@smart-webcomponents-angular/accordion

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
acu

angular-cabinet-ui

Simplifies the creation of user interface components that show or hide content when a trigger is invoked.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
tc

tursoft-collapsible

Simple components as a demonstration of how to develop and deploy custom angular components to npm

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
ga

gd-accordion

This set of libraries was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 9.1.0 and no dependencies accept gd-tree (it has jquery and jstree) and gd-graph (it has jquery and chart.js).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
naf

ngx-accordion-from-object

Creates Accordion From Json Object

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago