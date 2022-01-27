Categories
10 Best Angular Collapsable/Accordion Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@ngx-dummy/accordion-simple
A simple accordion component to use in Angular / Ionic projects -- https://ngx-dummy.github.io/accordion-simple
LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular2-collapsible
Angular collapsible component styled with Materialize CSS.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
501
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
va
v-accordion
Multi-level accordion component for AngularJS.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
318
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsa
ng-sidebar-accordion
Angular sidebar accordion component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
squ
squeezebox
Simple Angular 2 accordion component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ama
angular-material-accordion
A simple angular directive for adding accordion UI element
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
@andreagrossetti/ngx-accordion
Angular accordion component
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
md2-accordion
Material Design components for Angular 2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng-collapsible
Simple Angular component for collapse. No dependencies, no need for Bootstrap or jQuery.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nat
ngx-accordion-table
Small component to create accordion tables (table inside another table) allowing different number of columns for Angular apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aa
angular-accordion
A simple angular directive for adding accordion UI element
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-collapsible
Independent collapsible / accordion module for Angular (2 & above). Without dependency on either Bootstrap or jQuery.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@jaspero/ng-accordion
An Accordion Library for Angular.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nda
ng-dynamic-accordion
It is nested accordion & also contains dynamic feature for handling accordion behaviours
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
acc
@smart-webcomponents-angular/accordion
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
acu
angular-cabinet-ui
Simplifies the creation of user interface components that show or hide content when a trigger is invoked.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tc
tursoft-collapsible
Simple components as a demonstration of how to develop and deploy custom angular components to npm
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ga
gd-accordion
This set of libraries was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 9.1.0 and no dependencies accept gd-tree (it has jquery and jstree) and gd-graph (it has jquery and chart.js).
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
naf
ngx-accordion-from-object
Creates Accordion From Json Object
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
