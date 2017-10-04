openbase logo
10 Best Angular Clock Libraries

angular-clockpicker

A wrapper for linagora/clockpicker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
921
Last Commit
angular-clock

angular clock widget directive: Demo-

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
4yrs ago
jsb-angular-flip-clock

angular-flip-clock

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cd-clock

Angular2 Clock Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ng-clock-picker-lib

Easy to use time picker for Angular apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ng-binary-clock

NgBinaryClock is an angular module which displays the system time as a binary clock.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
@lakto/horo

Angular component to integrate a slightly different clock in an app.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
angular-digital-clock

Digital clock library project

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
angular-ticking-clock

Angular Ticking Clock Directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
@xenialab/angular-clock

angular clock widget directive: Demo-

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ng2-ert-clock

Angular 2 component that shows a Daylight Saving Time aware clock set on the timezone provided as input.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ni-clock

angular9 datetime and clock components (ni-clock, ni-datetime, ni-datetime-picker, ni-datetime-pipe)

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago