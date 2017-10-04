Categories
10 Best Angular Clock Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ac
angular-clockpicker
A wrapper for linagora/clockpicker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
921
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular-clock
angular clock widget directive: Demo-
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jaf
jsb-angular-flip-clock
angular-flip-clock
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cc
cd-clock
Angular2 Clock Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ncp
ng-clock-picker-lib
Easy to use time picker for Angular apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nbc
ng-binary-clock
NgBinaryClock is an angular module which displays the system time as a binary clock.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hor
@lakto/horo
Angular component to integrate a slightly different clock in an app.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
adc
angular-digital-clock
Digital clock library project
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
atc
angular-ticking-clock
Angular Ticking Clock Directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ac
@xenialab/angular-clock
angular clock widget directive: Demo-
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nec
ng2-ert-clock
Angular 2 component that shows a Daylight Saving Time aware clock set on the timezone provided as input.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ni-clock
angular9 datetime and clock components (ni-clock, ni-datetime, ni-datetime-picker, ni-datetime-pipe)
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
