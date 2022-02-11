openbase logo
10 Best Angular Clipboard Libraries

@ag-grid-enterprise/clipboard

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
81.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ngx-clipboard

A pure angular clipboard directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
464
Weekly Downloads
142K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@scullyio/scully-plugin-copy-to-clipboard

The Static Site Generator for Angular apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
11d ago
ngclipboard

An angularjs directive to copy text to clipboard without using flash

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
385
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ngx-copy-to-clipboard

Copy content to clipboard in Angular applications easier 🎯.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
6mos ago
angular-clipboard

Copy to clipboard with AngularJS directive, without using Flash.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
11.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ng-clip

Copy to clipboard using AngularJS

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ng-clipboard

AngularJS directive to copy or cut text to clipboard without using flash.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
647
Last Commit
4yrs ago

ngx-copypaste

A pure and awesome copy paste directive for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
238
Last Commit
1yr ago

@ngneat/copy-to-clipboard

✂️ Modern copy to clipboard. No Flash.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
2yrs ago
angular-clipboard-auto

An angular directive to copy text to clipboard automatically with less code.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ng-clipboard-antd

A wrapper directive for clipboard.js, and base on ng-zorro-antd.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ng-copytoclipboard

Directive copy to clipboard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngx-simpler-copy

Just for copy text to clipboard, only that !!!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
@ngx-tiny/clipboard

Implementation of Light Weight Angular Components for Production Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
ngx-zeroclipboard

ZeroClipboard for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
@ngnz/copy-to-clipboard

>Simple Angular module exposing basic Directive that'll try to use native `document.execCommand` to copy content text to clopboard and finally, display overidable `alert` to confirme action to user.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit