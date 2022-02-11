Categories
10 Best Angular Clipboard Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@ag-grid-enterprise/clipboard
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
81.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
nc
ngx-clipboard
A pure angular clipboard directive
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
464
Weekly Downloads
142K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
@scullyio/scully-plugin-copy-to-clipboard
The Static Site Generator for Angular apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngc
ngclipboard
An angularjs directive to copy text to clipboard without using flash
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
385
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nct
ngx-copy-to-clipboard
Copy content to clipboard in Angular applications easier 🎯.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular-clipboard
Copy to clipboard with AngularJS directive, without using Flash.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
11.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng-clip
Copy to clipboard using AngularJS
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng-clipboard
AngularJS directive to copy or cut text to clipboard without using flash.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
647
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-copypaste
A pure and awesome copy paste directive for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
238
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngneat/copy-to-clipboard
✂️ Modern copy to clipboard. No Flash.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aca
angular-clipboard-auto
An angular directive to copy text to clipboard automatically with less code.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nca
ng-clipboard-antd
A wrapper directive for clipboard.js, and base on ng-zorro-antd.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng-copytoclipboard
Directive copy to clipboard
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsc
ngx-simpler-copy
Just for copy text to clipboard, only that !!!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cli
@ngx-tiny/clipboard
Implementation of Light Weight Angular Components for Production Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nz
ngx-zeroclipboard
ZeroClipboard for angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ctc
@ngnz/copy-to-clipboard
>Simple Angular module exposing basic Directive that'll try to use native `document.execCommand` to copy content text to clopboard and finally, display overidable `alert` to confirme action to user.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
