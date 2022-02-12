openbase logo
7 Best Angular Client Markdown Rendering Libraries

nm

ngx-markdown

Angular markdown component/directive/pipe/service to parse static, dynamic or remote content to HTML with syntax highlight

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
784
Weekly Downloads
83.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
nme

ngx-markdown-editor

Angular markdown editor based on ace editor

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@ng-util/markdown

A set of Angular utilities

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
538
Last Commit
2mos ago
ns

ngx-showdown

Angular (>=2) integration for Showdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
mar

@gewd/markdown

List of utilities / components around Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago
ns

ngx-simplemde

Angular for simplemde

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
422
Last Commit
nmm

ngx-mat-markdown-text-editor

Angular markdown text editor for Material Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1mo ago