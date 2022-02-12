Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
7 Best Angular Client Markdown Rendering Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nm
ngx-markdown
Angular markdown component/directive/pipe/service to parse static, dynamic or remote content to HTML with syntax highlight
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
784
Weekly Downloads
83.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
nme
ngx-markdown-editor
Angular markdown editor based on ace editor
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ng-util/markdown
A set of Angular utilities
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
538
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-showdown
Angular (>=2) integration for Showdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mar
@gewd/markdown
List of utilities / components around Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-simplemde
Angular for simplemde
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
422
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmm
ngx-mat-markdown-text-editor
Angular markdown text editor for Material Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package