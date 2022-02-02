openbase logo
10 Best Angular Checkbox Libraries

@ng-matero/extensions

Angular Material Extensions Library.

169
3.6K
12d ago
5.0/ 5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
ngx-ui-switch

Angular UI Switch component

110
20.8K
9d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

191
9.3K
6d ago
1Unwelcoming Community

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-buttons

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

191
8.2K
6d ago
ngx-pretty-checkbox

Quickly integrate pretty checkbox components with Angular

21
1K
8mos ago
angular-bootstrap-checkbox

A checkbox for AngularJS styled to fit the Twitter Bootstrap standard design

151
3.1K
5yrs ago
angular-checklist

A simple Angular directive to bind multiple `input[type="checkbox"]` controls to a single output array.

765
@smarthtmlelements/smart-elements-community

Material & Bootstrap Web Components built with Smart

27
16
25d ago
ngx-material-widget

Library of Material Widgets to build customizable UI components. It currently supports UI components like List, Form, CRUD, button & field. All these components are built completely configurable.

1
114
9mos ago
ng2-checklist

A very simple checklist directive for Angular 2 to get a set of checkboxes to map to an array of strings

6
28
6yrs ago
ng2-checkboxlist

Angular 2 checkbox list component with theming, no dependencys and customizable styles

17
ngx-checkboxpills

pills type checkbox groups with customizable functionalites

9
ng-checkbox

A checkbox Angular directive provides user selected data and its statistics

0
5
6yrs ago
angular-checkboxes

Bind a list of checkboxes to a unique ng-model array

6
4
5yrs ago
form-js

Easily create web forms. Supports Meteor, AngularJS, React, Polymer and any CSS library, e.g. Bootstrap.

14
4
6yrs ago
@smart-webcomponents-angular/checkbox

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

3
dhm-checkbox

A better looking checkbox for Angular apps.

2
angular-multi-checkbox

This library was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 10.0.5.

2
angular-three-state-checkbox

Angular directive of three-state checkbox. Useful for sorting. Default template: 'Material design'

7
2
2yrs ago

marcura-ui

Marcura UI

4
2
3yrs ago
dynamic-custom-checkbox

Dynamic custom checkbox is highly configrable and easy to use.

1
@tarienna/ng-tri-state-checkbox

A three (tri) state checkbox for angular 9

0
0
2yrs ago