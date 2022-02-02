Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular Checkbox Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@ng-matero/extensions
Angular Material Extensions Library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
nus
ngx-ui-switch
Angular UI Switch component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
20.8K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-buttons
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
npc
ngx-pretty-checkbox
Quickly integrate pretty checkbox components with Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
abc
angular-bootstrap-checkbox
A checkbox for AngularJS styled to fit the Twitter Bootstrap standard design
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular-checklist
A simple Angular directive to bind multiple `input[type="checkbox"]` controls to a single output array.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
765
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@smarthtmlelements/smart-elements-community
Material & Bootstrap Web Components built with Smart
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmw
ngx-material-widget
Library of Material Widgets to build customizable UI components. It currently supports UI components like List, Form, CRUD, button & field. All these components are built completely configurable.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng2-checklist
A very simple checklist directive for Angular 2 to get a set of checkboxes to map to an array of strings
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng2-checkboxlist
Angular 2 checkbox list component with theming, no dependencys and customizable styles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-checkboxpills
pills type checkbox groups with customizable functionalites
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng-checkbox
A checkbox Angular directive provides user selected data and its statistics
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular-checkboxes
Bind a list of checkboxes to a unique ng-model array
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fj
form-js
Easily create web forms. Supports Meteor, AngularJS, React, Polymer and any CSS library, e.g. Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
che
@smart-webcomponents-angular/checkbox
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dc
dhm-checkbox
A better looking checkbox for Angular apps.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
amc
angular-multi-checkbox
This library was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 10.0.5.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ats
angular-three-state-checkbox
Angular directive of three-state checkbox. Useful for sorting. Default template: 'Material design'
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
marcura-ui
Marcura UI
Save
(MIT OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dcc
dynamic-custom-checkbox
Dynamic custom checkbox is highly configrable and easy to use.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@tarienna/ng-tri-state-checkbox
A three (tri) state checkbox for angular 9
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package