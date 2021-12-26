Categories
5 Best Angular Chat Libraries
hat
hatool
A highly customizable chat-like Angular UI component
Unknown
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Highly Customizable
@pazznetwork/ngx-chat
Angular XMPP Client & Chat UI
MIT
Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
556
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng-chat
A simple facebook/linkedin lookalike chat module for Angular applications.
MIT
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
681
Last Commit
Bundle Size
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
cap-angular-schematic-livechat
Create a chat using SalesForce (Live agent) and Angular
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntc
ngx-tct-chat
This Angular 9 library serves as the web client of the TCT ChatService. Processing chat service information received from the IIS server, initiating or ending the conversation as well as displaying and sending chat messages are all handled by the library
Unknown
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
Tree-Shakeable
