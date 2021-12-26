openbase logo
5 Best Angular Chat Libraries

hat

hatool

A highly customizable chat-like Angular UI component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable

@pazznetwork/ngx-chat

Angular XMPP Client & Chat UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
556
Last Commit
7d ago
nc

ng-chat

A simple facebook/linkedin lookalike chat module for Angular applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
681
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation

cap-angular-schematic-livechat

Create a chat using SalesForce (Live agent) and Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ntc

ngx-tct-chat

This Angular 9 library serves as the web client of the TCT ChatService. Processing chat service information received from the IIS server, initiating or ending the conversation as well as displaying and sending chat messages are all handled by the library

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit