Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular Carousel Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
swi
swiper
Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33
Great Documentation
25
Easy to Use
15
Performant
noc
ngx-owl-carousel-o
owl-carousel for Angular >=6
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
27.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
ks
keen-slider
The touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
39.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
ng
ng-gallery
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@ngu/carousel
Angular Universal carousel
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
295
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
nss
ng-simple-slideshow
A simple, responsive slideshow for Angular 4+.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
angular-responsive-carousel
A simple solution for horizontal scrolling images with lazy loading
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
nus
ngx-useful-swiper
Use iDangero.us' great slider, Swiper in Angular 2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cor
@ngx-gallery/core
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ncc
ng-carousel-cdk
Configurable engine for carousel made with Angular Library
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
645
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsc
ngx-slick-carousel
Angular 6+ wrapper for slick plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
kc
ku4web-components
kodmunki™ Web Components
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nis
ng-image-slider
Angular Image Slider with Lightbox.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nds
ngx-drag-scroll
A lightweight responsive Angular carousel library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
na
ngx-acuw
Angular Components using WebGL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@stratusjs/swiper
Web Design Platform
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng
ngx-glide
Angular wrapper component of Glide carousel library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-swiper-wrapper
Angular wrapper library for Swiper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
31.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
nhc
ngx-hm-carousel
a light carousel for Angular13+, support mobile touch by hammerJs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mc
@ngbmodule/material-carousel
A carousel component for Angular using Material
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
asc
angular-slick-carousel
Angular directive for slick-carousel
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
352
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
noc
ngx-owl-carousel
An angular2 (4) wrapper for jquery owl-carousel library with dynamic carousel item change detection
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncc
ng2-custom-carousel
Angular 2 Carousel
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular-carousel
Mobile friendly AngularJS carousel
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Responsive Maintainers
ns
ngx-siema
Lightweight and simple carousel with no dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmc
ng-mat-carousel
A carousel component for Angular using Material
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
887
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng2-carouselamos
Simple carousel/slider for angular 2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
793
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
esc
es6-simple-carousel
A light and simple pure javascript carousel.It is usable in the javascript base projects (like reactjs,vuejs,angular)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncl
ngx-carousel-lib
Angular Universal carousel is an lightweight , touchable and responsive library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ais
angular-image-slider
**Slider based on Angular 2+, currently supports Angular 8**
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
428
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-slider
This project is a carousel slider with some basic configuration for Angular 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nuc
ngx-ui-carousel
This library was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 10.2.4.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
382
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
as
angularjs-slick
angular-slick =============
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
346
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nlc
ngx-light-carousel
A fully responsive, highly configurable carousel / slider designed for ngx currently with support for 8-9-10
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
316
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
uc
ui-carousel
🎨 Angular carousel Component 🔥
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
315
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular4-carousel
Animated angular2/4 carousel
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
297
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-slickjs
ngx-slickjs is slick-carousel package for Angular 6+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
264
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aus
angular-ui-swiper
Most modern mobile touch slider for angular js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsc
ng-simple-carousel
Simple, responsive and customizable carousel component made with Angular
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
af
angular-flickity
👆 An AngularJS wrapper for Flickity (Touch, responsive, flickable carousels)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular2-carousel
An lightweight , touchable and responsive library to create a carousel for angular 2 / 4 / 5
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ajc
angular-jk-carousel
Amazing carousel for angular material
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-carousels
Angular module with carousels
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nhc
ngx-hammerjs-carousel
An extremely smooth photo/image carousel/slider/swiper for Angular that uses Hammer.JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ec
easy-carousel
an easy to use simple carousel lib
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc
slider-carousel
This is an image carousel component, which uses the slide to swap them. It is simple and very efficient.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nas
ngx-agile-slider
Carousel module for Angular > version 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngu-carousel
Angular Universal carousel
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ac3
angular-carousel-3d
Angular Carousel 3D
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package