10 Best Angular Carousel Libraries

swiper

Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant
ngx-owl-carousel-o

owl-carousel for Angular >=6

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
27.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
keen-slider

The touch slider carousel with the most native feeling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
39.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
ng-gallery

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@ngu/carousel

Angular Universal carousel

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
295
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
ng-simple-slideshow

A simple, responsive slideshow for Angular 4+.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use

angular-responsive-carousel

A simple solution for horizontal scrolling images with lazy loading

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
ngx-useful-swiper

Use iDangero.us' great slider, Swiper in Angular 2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ngx-gallery/core

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
ng-carousel-cdk

Configurable engine for carousel made with Angular Library

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
645
Last Commit
4d ago
ngx-slick-carousel

Angular 6+ wrapper for slick plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ku4web-components

kodmunki™ Web Components

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
ng-image-slider

Angular Image Slider with Lightbox.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
ngx-drag-scroll

A lightweight responsive Angular carousel library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
ngx-acuw

Angular Components using WebGL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago

@stratusjs/swiper

Web Design Platform

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6d ago
ngx-glide

Angular wrapper component of Glide carousel library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
2mos ago

ngx-swiper-wrapper

Angular wrapper library for Swiper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
31.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
ngx-hm-carousel

a light carousel for Angular13+, support mobile touch by hammerJs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
@ngbmodule/material-carousel

A carousel component for Angular using Material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
angular-slick-carousel

Angular directive for slick-carousel

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
352
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngx-owl-carousel

An angular2 (4) wrapper for jquery owl-carousel library with dynamic carousel item change detection

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ng2-custom-carousel

Angular 2 Carousel

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
6mos ago
angular-carousel

Mobile friendly AngularJS carousel

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers
ngx-siema

Lightweight and simple carousel with no dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ng-mat-carousel

A carousel component for Angular using Material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
887
Last Commit
1yr ago
ng2-carouselamos

Simple carousel/slider for angular 2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
793
Last Commit
2yrs ago
es6-simple-carousel

A light and simple pure javascript carousel.It is usable in the javascript base projects (like reactjs,vuejs,angular)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2mos ago
ngx-carousel-lib

Angular Universal carousel is an lightweight , touchable and responsive library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
5mos ago
angular-image-slider

**Slider based on Angular 2+, currently supports Angular 8**

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
428
Last Commit
ngx-slider

This project is a carousel slider with some basic configuration for Angular 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit
ngx-ui-carousel

This library was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 10.2.4.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
382
Last Commit
angularjs-slick

angular-slick =============

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
346
Last Commit
ngx-light-carousel

A fully responsive, highly configurable carousel / slider designed for ngx currently with support for 8-9-10

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
316
Last Commit
ui-carousel

🎨 Angular carousel Component 🔥

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
315
Last Commit
4yrs ago
angular4-carousel

Animated angular2/4 carousel

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
297
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ngx-slickjs

ngx-slickjs is slick-carousel package for Angular 6+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
264
Last Commit
1yr ago
angular-ui-swiper

Most modern mobile touch slider for angular js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ng-simple-carousel

Simple, responsive and customizable carousel component made with Angular

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
angular-flickity

👆 An AngularJS wrapper for Flickity (Touch, responsive, flickable carousels)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
5yrs ago
angular2-carousel

An lightweight , touchable and responsive library to create a carousel for angular 2 / 4 / 5

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
3yrs ago
angular-jk-carousel

Amazing carousel for angular material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
ngx-carousels

Angular module with carousels

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ngx-hammerjs-carousel

An extremely smooth photo/image carousel/slider/swiper for Angular that uses Hammer.JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
7mos ago
easy-carousel

an easy to use simple carousel lib

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
4yrs ago
slider-carousel

This is an image carousel component, which uses the slide to swap them. It is simple and very efficient.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
1yr ago
ngx-agile-slider

Carousel module for Angular > version 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngu-carousel

Angular Universal carousel

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
angular-carousel-3d

Angular Carousel 3D

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
3yrs ago