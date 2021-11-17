Categories
10 Best Angular Captcha Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nr
ng-recaptcha
Angular component for Google reCAPTCHA
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
nc
ngx-captcha
ReCaptcha components for Angular. Live preview:
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nh
ng-hcaptcha
🔥 hCaptcha Component for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-recaptcha
AngularJS directive to add a reCaptcha widget to your form
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
501
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-captcha
BotDetect CAPTCHA: Angular Captcha Module (TypeScript: Angular 2/4/5/6/7/8+).
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
862
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angularjs-captcha
BotDetect CAPTCHA AngularJS Module (JavaScript: Angular 1.x).
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
292
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
@binssoft/ngx-captcha
A plugins to build your own captcha for your angular application. This plugin will help you to add CAPTCHA in your application form where you want to prevent the access for a BOT.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
snr
spaier-ng-recaptcha
Angular library for using reCAPTCHA. Supports invisible and I'm not a robot recaptcha V2 or V3.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ag
angular-grecaptcha
Angular implementation of Google new recaptcha
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngr
ng-google-recaptcha
AngularJS module that implements Google's I'm not robot (reCaptcha)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
agr
angular2-google-recaptcha
angular2-google recaptcha is a angular2 directive. It provide simple way of configure google recaptcha
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-spc
Slide puzzle captcha for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
@niteshp/ngx-captcha
ReCaptcha components for Angular. Live preview:
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
