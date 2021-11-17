openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular Captcha Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

nr

ng-recaptcha

Angular component for Google reCAPTCHA

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
nc

ngx-captcha

ReCaptcha components for Angular. Live preview:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
nh

ng-hcaptcha

🔥 hCaptcha Component for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago

angular-recaptcha

AngularJS directive to add a reCaptcha widget to your form

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
501
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago

angular-captcha

BotDetect CAPTCHA: Angular Captcha Module (TypeScript: Angular 2/4/5/6/7/8+).

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
862
Last Commit
3yrs ago

angularjs-captcha

BotDetect CAPTCHA AngularJS Module (JavaScript: Angular 1.x).

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
292
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nc

@binssoft/ngx-captcha

A plugins to build your own captcha for your angular application. This plugin will help you to add CAPTCHA in your application form where you want to prevent the access for a BOT.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
snr

spaier-ng-recaptcha

Angular library for using reCAPTCHA. Supports invisible and I'm not a robot recaptcha V2 or V3.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ag

angular-grecaptcha

Angular implementation of Google new recaptcha

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ngr

ng-google-recaptcha

AngularJS module that implements Google's I'm not robot (reCaptcha)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
agr

angular2-google-recaptcha

angular2-google recaptcha is a angular2 directive. It provide simple way of configure google recaptcha

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ns

ng-spc

Slide puzzle captcha for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nc

@niteshp/ngx-captcha

ReCaptcha components for Angular. Live preview:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago