tsparticles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
ng-particles
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
ngx-lottie
Fully customizable Angular component for rendering After Effects animations. Compatible with Angular 9+ 🚀
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
tsparticles-core
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
ng2-canvas-whiteboard
Canvas whiteboard
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
ng2-konva
Angular & Canvas - JavaScript library for drawing complex canvas graphics using Angular.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
angular2-signaturepad
Angular2 Component for szimek / signature_pad
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
@ion-phaser/core
A web component to use Phaser Framework with Angular, React, Vue, etc 🎮
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
angular-canvas
Angular canvas renderer with support DefaultDomRenderer.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
angular-signature
HTML5 canvas based smooth signature drawing as angularJS directive (http://szimek.github.io/signature_pad/)
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
paintablejs
This package lets you draw on a canvas.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
angular-canvas-painter
Angular.js directive to paint on a canvas on desktop or touch devices
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
ng-canvas-gauges
Angular2 component wrapper for the canvas-gauges library written by @Mikhus(https://github.com/Mikhus/canvas-gauges).
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
ngvas
An Angular2/Angular4 library for HTML Canvas.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
@ngx-canvas/core
This is a Typescript Library that makes canvas intergrations easier!
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
angular5-canvas-drawer
An angular library that allows users to generate various basic shapes in an angular component as svgs on a parent svg.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
ngx-drawing-grid
A flexible and straightforward angular library for drawing and interacting seamless with a grid using the HTML5 canvas.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
ngx-canvas
A simple yet powerful canvas component for Angular (>=2) 🚀
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
gd-canvas
This set of libraries was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 9.1.0 and no dependencies accept gd-tree (it has jquery and jstree) and gd-graph (it has jquery and chart.js).
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In