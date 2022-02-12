openbase logo
10 Best Angular Canvas Libraries

tsparticles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
ng-particles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

ngx-lottie

Fully customizable Angular component for rendering After Effects animations. Compatible with Angular 9+ 🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
45.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
tsparticles-core

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
ng2-canvas-whiteboard

Canvas whiteboard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
ng2-konva

Angular & Canvas - JavaScript library for drawing complex canvas graphics using Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
741
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular2-signaturepad

Angular2 Component for szimek / signature_pad

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
20.7K
Last Commit
4d ago

@ion-phaser/core

A web component to use Phaser Framework with Angular, React, Vue, etc 🎮

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
926
Last Commit
5mos ago
angular-canvas

Angular canvas renderer with support DefaultDomRenderer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
5mos ago

angular-signature

HTML5 canvas based smooth signature drawing as angularJS directive (http://szimek.github.io/signature_pad/)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
781
Last Commit
2yrs ago
paintablejs

This package lets you draw on a canvas.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
angular-canvas-painter

Angular.js directive to paint on a canvas on desktop or touch devices

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
474
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ng-canvas-gauges

Angular2 component wrapper for the canvas-gauges library written by @Mikhus(https://github.com/Mikhus/canvas-gauges).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
279
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ngvas

An Angular2/Angular4 library for HTML Canvas.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@ngx-canvas/core

This is a Typescript Library that makes canvas intergrations easier!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
angular5-canvas-drawer

An angular library that allows users to generate various basic shapes in an angular component as svgs on a parent svg.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
ngx-drawing-grid

A flexible and straightforward angular library for drawing and interacting seamless with a grid using the HTML5 canvas.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
ngx-canvas

A simple yet powerful canvas component for Angular (>=2) 🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7mos ago
gd-canvas

This set of libraries was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 9.1.0 and no dependencies accept gd-tree (it has jquery and jstree) and gd-graph (it has jquery and chart.js).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit