Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular Camera Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nbs
ngx-barcode-scanner
An angular barcode reader
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nw
ngx-webcam
A simple Angular webcam component / pure & minimal, no flash-fallback
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ao
angular-openvidu
💬 Simple, robust, OpenVidu room videochat component for Angular
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sws
scanbot-web-sdk
Scanbot Web Document Scanner SDK
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
894
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng-camera
NPM package for angular camera
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsw
ngx-simple-webcam
A simple Angular 4+ Webcam-Component / pure & minimal, no Flash-Fallback
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@blinkmobile/angular-camera
Angular wrapper around @blinkmobile/camera
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ca
camera-angulara
A friendly interface for taking pictures in angular and uploading them.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-camera
simple package for accessing camera in angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcl
vishwam-camera-lib-angular
Vishwam Camera module for angular project
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
no
ng-opencam
Opencam is an Angular library component developped to manipulate camera and perform various actions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ora
onvif-rx-angular
A thin wrapper around onvif-rx to communicate with ONVIF devices and cameras in Angular applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package