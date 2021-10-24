openbase logo
10 Best Angular Camera Libraries

ngx-barcode-scanner

An angular barcode reader

ngx-webcam

A simple Angular webcam component / pure & minimal, no flash-fallback

angular-openvidu

💬 Simple, robust, OpenVidu room videochat component for Angular

scanbot-web-sdk

Scanbot Web Document Scanner SDK

ng-camera

NPM package for angular camera

ngx-simple-webcam

A simple Angular 4+ Webcam-Component / pure & minimal, no Flash-Fallback

@blinkmobile/angular-camera

Angular wrapper around @blinkmobile/camera

camera-angulara

A friendly interface for taking pictures in angular and uploading them.

ngx-camera

simple package for accessing camera in angular

vishwam-camera-lib-angular

Vishwam Camera module for angular project

ng-opencam

Opencam is an Angular library component developped to manipulate camera and perform various actions

onvif-rx-angular

A thin wrapper around onvif-rx to communicate with ONVIF devices and cameras in Angular applications.

