angular-calendar

A flexible calendar component for angular 12.0+ that can display events on a month, week or day view.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
81.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
15Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
5Hard to Use

@fullcalendar/angular

An official Angular component for FullCalendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
835
Weekly Downloads
45K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Performant
ionic2-calendar

A calendar component based on Ionic framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
360
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation

@puzzleitc/ng-time-chart

Angular Timeline Library

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-bootstrap-datetimepicker

Native Angular date/time picker component styled by Twitter Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
angularjs-bootstrap-datetimepicker

ARCHIVED: Native AngularJS date & time picker directive styled by Twitter Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-calendars

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-schedule

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
angular-moment-picker

Angular Moment Picker is an AngularJS directive for date and time picker using Moment.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
535
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

angular-ui-calendar

A complete AngularJS directive for the Arshaw FullCalendar.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ion2-calendar

📅 A date picker components for ionic2 ／ionic3 / ionic4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
548
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
angular-calendar-scheduler

A scheduler view component for

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
930
Last Commit
6mos ago
angular-bootstrap-calendar

A port of the bootstrap calendar widget to AngularJS (no jQuery required!)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
802
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ngx-time-scheduler

A simple Angular Timeline Scheduler library. Note: New version is coming out by 1st August, 2021

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
228
Last Commit
7mos ago

angular-material-calendar

A calendar directive for AngularJS and Angular Material Design

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
295
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ngtr-calendar

An Angular calendar with week-, month- list- and day-views.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
angular2-fullcalendar

Angular2 component for FullCalendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
5yrs ago
angular-calendar-heatmap

📊 Angular directive for d3.js calendar heatmap graph

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
4yrs ago
angular-material-event-calendar

Angular material event calander component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit

angular-calendar-week-hours-view

This is an alternative week view for the angular calendar which allows the user to see all the week hours

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
4yrs ago
@iomechs/angular-year-calendar

[![Actions Status](https://github.com/iomechs/angular-year-calendar/workflows/CI/badge.svg)](https://github.com/iomechs/angular-year-calendar/actions)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit

@libusoftcicom/lc-datepicker

Pure Angular 2+ date and time picker.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
1yr ago
ngx-calendar-ionic

version >= 0.3.8 support of ionic 5 && angular 10 (ivy) version >= 0.4.2 new mode allday view # Usage

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
ss-ngx-calendar

Calendar component for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
3yrs ago
material-calendar

A material calendar for angular applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
angular-datepicker-light

AngularJS datepicker plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ngx-simple-calendar

Git repo for ngx-simple-calendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mini-calendar

A mini-calendar for Angular 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
3yrs ago
fullyearcalendar-lib

a full year calendar library for angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
skimmed-datepicker

📅 Datepicker component for Angular, containing around 0.1% fat

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ng-calendar

Angular dhtmlxCalendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
5yrs ago

xunk-calendar

A simple calendar component for Angular 8+ and Angular Material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ngx-event-calendar

Angular event calendar.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
angular-json-calendar

📆 An AngularJS module that generates calendar data as a JSON object and/or HTML 💪

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngx-aircal

ngx-aircal is a modern, configurable and lightweight Angular date range picker.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ng-scroll-calendar

Fullscreen onScroll lazyload Calendar for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
@smart-webcomponents-angular/calendar

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
ng-calendar-heatmap

🔥 d3 calendar heatmap for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
angular-roc

### A very lightweight calendar for Angular ( **<big style="text-decoration: underline">7KB</big>** ) with basic functionality

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
basic-calendar

A basic customizable Angular calendar that can display events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
ngx-icon-calendar

All my public npm package source codes are stored here.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago