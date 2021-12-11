Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular Calendar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ac
angular-calendar
A flexible calendar component for angular 12.0+ that can display events on a month, week or day view.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
81.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
15
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
5
Hard to Use
@fullcalendar/angular
An official Angular component for FullCalendar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
835
Weekly Downloads
45K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ic
ionic2-calendar
A calendar component based on Ionic framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
360
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
@puzzleitc/ng-time-chart
Angular Timeline Library
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
abd
angular-bootstrap-datetimepicker
Native Angular date/time picker component styled by Twitter Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Highly Customizable
abd
angularjs-bootstrap-datetimepicker
ARCHIVED: Native AngularJS date & time picker directive styled by Twitter Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-calendars
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-schedule
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
amp
angular-moment-picker
Angular Moment Picker is an AngularJS directive for date and time picker using Moment.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
535
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-ui-calendar
A complete AngularJS directive for the Arshaw FullCalendar.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ic
ion2-calendar
📅 A date picker components for ionic2 ／ionic3 / ionic4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
548
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
acs
angular-calendar-scheduler
A scheduler view component for
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
930
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
abc
angular-bootstrap-calendar
A port of the bootstrap calendar widget to AngularJS (no jQuery required!)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
802
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nts
ngx-time-scheduler
A simple Angular Timeline Scheduler library. Note: New version is coming out by 1st August, 2021
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
228
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-material-calendar
A calendar directive for AngularJS and Angular Material Design
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
295
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngtr-calendar
An Angular calendar with week-, month- list- and day-views.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
af
angular2-fullcalendar
Angular2 component for FullCalendar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ach
angular-calendar-heatmap
📊 Angular directive for d3.js calendar heatmap graph
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ame
angular-material-event-calendar
Angular material event calander component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-calendar-week-hours-view
This is an alternative week view for the angular calendar which allows the user to see all the week hours
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ayc
@iomechs/angular-year-calendar
[![Actions Status](https://github.com/iomechs/angular-year-calendar/workflows/CI/badge.svg)](https://github.com/iomechs/angular-year-calendar/actions)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@libusoftcicom/lc-datepicker
Pure Angular 2+ date and time picker.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nci
ngx-calendar-ionic
version >= 0.3.8 support of ionic 5 && angular 10 (ivy) version >= 0.4.2 new mode allday view # Usage
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
snc
ss-ngx-calendar
Calendar component for Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mc
material-calendar
A material calendar for angular applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
adl
angular-datepicker-light
AngularJS datepicker plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsc
ngx-simple-calendar
Git repo for ngx-simple-calendar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mc
mini-calendar
A mini-calendar for Angular 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fl
fullyearcalendar-lib
a full year calendar library for angular
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sd
skimmed-datepicker
📅 Datepicker component for Angular, containing around 0.1% fat
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng-calendar
Angular dhtmlxCalendar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xunk-calendar
A simple calendar component for Angular 8+ and Angular Material
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nec
ngx-event-calendar
Angular event calendar.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ajc
angular-json-calendar
📆 An AngularJS module that generates calendar data as a JSON object and/or HTML 💪
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
ngx-aircal
ngx-aircal is a modern, configurable and lightweight Angular date range picker.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsc
ng-scroll-calendar
Fullscreen onScroll lazyload Calendar for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cal
@smart-webcomponents-angular/calendar
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nch
ng-calendar-heatmap
🔥 d3 calendar heatmap for angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ar
angular-roc
### A very lightweight calendar for Angular ( **<big style="text-decoration: underline">7KB</big>** ) with basic functionality
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bc
basic-calendar
A basic customizable Angular calendar that can display events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nic
ngx-icon-calendar
All my public npm package source codes are stored here.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package