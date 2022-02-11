openbase logo
10 Best Angular Button Libraries

igniteui-angular

A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.

506
3.8K
3d ago
5.0/ 5
1
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@progress/kendo-angular-buttons

Buttons Package for Angular

44.2K
4.0/ 5
1
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
angular2-mdl

Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)

MIT
562
33
3mos ago
4.0/ 5
1
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ngx-sharebuttons

Angular Share Buttons ☂

MIT
481
9.7K
24d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-buttons

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

191
8.2K
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-splitbuttons

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

191
4.6K
6d ago
ngx-scrolltop

Lightweight, Material Design inspired "go to top button". No dependencies. Pure Angular!

MIT
18
1.1K
17d ago

@teambit/ui.input.option-button

A tool for component-driven application development.

14.7K
1
3d ago

truly-ui

Truly-UI - Web Angular UI Components for Desktop Applications (Electron, NW, APP JS)

MIT
208
323
1mo ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
11
194
2mos ago
gl-ng-frontend

Common code and components designed for Angular 2+ to be used among web front-end development.

MIT
1
69
4mos ago
gl-ng-buttons-frontend

Common code and components designed for Angular 2+ to be used among web front-end development.

MIT
1
28
4mos ago
@angular-mdl/core

Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)

MIT
562
771
3mos ago
ladda-angular

Ladda button directive for angularjs

MIT
126
272
6yrs ago

@drizm/buttons

A collection of Drizm Angular libraries.

MIT
1
7
9mos ago

@smarthtmlelements/smart-elements-community

Material & Bootstrap Web Components built with Smart

Unknown
27
16
25d ago
ng-github-button

Unofficial GitHub buttons in Angular.

MIT
4
10
2mos ago
progress-button

A simple Angular Progress Button component

MIT
2
3
9mos ago
v-button

AngularJS pressable button with a busy indicator.

MIT
119
19
6yrs ago
ngx-fluent-buttons

Fluent Design buttons for Angular

MIT
18
@smart-webcomponents-angular/button

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
10
@sandeshwar/button-group

Easy to use Button Group component ( Angular + Bootstrap )

MIT
0
9
3yrs ago
angular-particle-effect-button

Simple animations for angular 9

Unknown
19
6
2yrs ago
@smart-webcomponents-angular/buttongroup

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
2
marcura-ui

Marcura UI

(MIT OR Apache-2.0)
4
2
3yrs ago
cdl-button

This is custom button which is developed by using simple html and css. You can also modify this custom button as per your requirement and as per your design.

MIT
0
ng-neu

A simple neumorphic component for Angular 2+

ISC
2
0
2yrs ago
gixng-buttons

JGWill Mastery of Angular

ISC
0
1
3yrs ago
as-button

Simple and customizable material design button library for angular2+

Unknown
1
0
3yrs ago