10 Best Angular Button Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
igniteui-angular
A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
kab
@progress/kendo-angular-buttons
Buttons Package for Angular
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
44.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
am
angular2-mdl
Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
ns
ngx-sharebuttons
Angular Share Buttons ☂
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-buttons
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-splitbuttons
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-scrolltop
Lightweight, Material Design inspired "go to top button". No dependencies. Pure Angular!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@teambit/ui.input.option-button
A tool for component-driven application development.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
truly-ui
Truly-UI - Web Angular UI Components for Desktop Applications (Electron, NW, APP JS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
208
Weekly Downloads
323
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gnf
gl-ng-frontend
Common code and components designed for Angular 2+ to be used among web front-end development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gnb
gl-ng-buttons-frontend
Common code and components designed for Angular 2+ to be used among web front-end development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cor
@angular-mdl/core
Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
771
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
la
ladda-angular
Ladda button directive for angularjs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
272
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@drizm/buttons
A collection of Drizm Angular libraries.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@smarthtmlelements/smart-elements-community
Material & Bootstrap Web Components built with Smart
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngb
ng-github-button
Unofficial GitHub buttons in Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pb
progress-button
A simple Angular Progress Button component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vb
v-button
AngularJS pressable button with a busy indicator.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nfb
ngx-fluent-buttons
Fluent Design buttons for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
but
@smart-webcomponents-angular/button
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bg
@sandeshwar/button-group
Easy to use Button Group component ( Angular + Bootstrap )
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ape
angular-particle-effect-button
Simple animations for angular 9
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
but
@smart-webcomponents-angular/buttongroup
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
marcura-ui
Marcura UI
Save
(MIT OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cb
cdl-button
This is custom button which is developed by using simple html and css. You can also modify this custom button as per your requirement and as per your design.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nn
ng-neu
A simple neumorphic component for Angular 2+
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gb
gixng-buttons
JGWill Mastery of Angular
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ab
as-button
Simple and customizable material design button library for angular2+
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
