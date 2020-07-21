Categories
6 Best Angular Barcode Generator Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nb
ngx-barcode
An angular component for Angular 4+ for creating 1-D barcodes based on Lindell's JsBarcode
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ab
angular-barcode
An angular directive for lindell's JsBarcode
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
431
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nb
ngx-barcode6
An angular component for Angular 6 for creating 1-D barcodes based on Lindell's JsBarcode
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-barcode-generator
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
670
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-weblineindia-qrcode-scanner
An AngularJS based Barcode / QRCode scanner component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
td-angular-barcode
Barcode Generator for Angular 1 (Supports 90+ barcode types: qr, aztec, code128, ean, isbn, interleaved2of5, ...)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
