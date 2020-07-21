openbase logo
6 Best Angular Barcode Generator Libraries

ngx-barcode

An angular component for Angular 4+ for creating 1-D barcodes based on Lindell's JsBarcode

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
angular-barcode

An angular directive for lindell's JsBarcode

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
431
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngx-barcode6

An angular component for Angular 6 for creating 1-D barcodes based on Lindell's JsBarcode

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
24d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-barcode-generator

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
670
Last Commit
6d ago

angular-weblineindia-qrcode-scanner

An AngularJS based Barcode / QRCode scanner component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

td-angular-barcode

Barcode Generator for Angular 1 (Supports 90+ barcode types: qr, aztec, code128, ean, isbn, interleaved2of5, ...)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago