10 Best Angular Avatar Libraries

ng

ngx-gravatar

Angular Gravatar Directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-layouts

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
na

ngx-avatars

Spiritual successor of HaithemMosbahi's ngx-avatar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
21d ago

@teambit/ui.owner-avatar

A tool for component-driven application development.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago
na

ngx-avatar

Universal avatar component for angular 2+ applications makes it possible to fetch / generate avatar from different sources

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
14.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
nj

ngx-jdenticon

Angular directives used to generate identicons using Jdenticon.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
591
Last Commit
9mos ago
cag

custom-avatar-generator

Angular Element (Web Component) that creates a random avatar svg image and lets the user customize it.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
5mos ago
nca

ng-custom-avatar-generator

Angular Element (Web Component) that creates a random avatar svg image and lets the user customize it.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5mos ago
aa

angular-avatar

Angular Avatar is a simple and lightweight AngularJS directive that generates a letter's avatar like Microsoft or Google do in their web apps. First letter of each word in a string or a group of initials will be used to generate the avatar. The image of the avatar will be rendered in an html img tag as a real png or jpeg.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
980
Last Commit
1yr ago
ac

angular-croppie

Angular 1.5+ Component for Croppie

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
311
Last Commit
10mos ago
na

ng2-avatar

Ng2-avatar is a simple and lightweight avatar component for Angular 2+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nu

ngu-utility

The utility components,service,directives and pipes for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
2mos ago
nli

ngx-letter-image-avatar

Directive for generating letter avatar (initials) in case no src provided

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
1yr ago
ita

ionic-text-avatar

Material Design text avatar for Ionic's ion-avatar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ala

angular2-letter-avatar

letter avatar is angular2 directive. It will generate avatar based on given text

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
2yrs ago
na

ng-avatar

An Angular component/service for generating an avatar with initials or from gravatar.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rla

rb-letter-avatar

Angular letter avatar component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nm

ng-multiavatar

A simple angular wrapper for @multiavatar/multiavatar javascript library

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
1yr ago
nla

ngx-letters-avatar

Angular package that generates avatar with the initial letters of the provided name

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
aa

angular-animals

A customizable animal avatar Angular component, based on the avatars used by Google Docs and @arvidpoddar's react-animals.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
nsg

ngx-stored-gravatar

A component that stores the gravatar image in the local storage of the browser. This comes in handy particularly in the cases where avatars may show up repeatedly, for instance, in a chat component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ng2

ng2letteravatar

Angular 2 letter avatar component, letter avatar for the given string. Like gmail or google inbox text avatar i.e. First letter of the given data will be the avatar

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
nf

ngx-faceavatar

Angular component to display an image as avatar using (if possible) the browser's native face recognition to focus on a face in the image.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@nis3soft/ng-avatar

NG Avatar - Simple Angular Avatar component for use with Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@redtea/always-avatar

No avatar? - No problem! Let`s generate it!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nea

ngx-eb-avatar

User initials avatar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ama

angular-multi-avatar-directive

AngularJS Multi-Avatar Directive supporting facebook, twitter, github and gravatar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
np

ng-person

A universal avatar component for Angular 2+ applications that generates truly unique colored letter avatar based on provided name.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago