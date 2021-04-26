Categories
ng
ngx-gravatar
Angular Gravatar Directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-layouts
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
na
ngx-avatars
Spiritual successor of HaithemMosbahi's ngx-avatar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@teambit/ui.owner-avatar
A tool for component-driven application development.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
ngx-avatar
Universal avatar component for angular 2+ applications makes it possible to fetch / generate avatar from different sources
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
14.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nj
ngx-jdenticon
Angular directives used to generate identicons using Jdenticon.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
591
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cag
custom-avatar-generator
Angular Element (Web Component) that creates a random avatar svg image and lets the user customize it.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nca
ng-custom-avatar-generator
Angular Element (Web Component) that creates a random avatar svg image and lets the user customize it.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aa
angular-avatar
Angular Avatar is a simple and lightweight AngularJS directive that generates a letter's avatar like Microsoft or Google do in their web apps. First letter of each word in a string or a group of initials will be used to generate the avatar. The image of the avatar will be rendered in an html img tag as a real png or jpeg.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
980
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular-croppie
Angular 1.5+ Component for Croppie
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
311
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
ng2-avatar
Ng2-avatar is a simple and lightweight avatar component for Angular 2+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nu
ngu-utility
The utility components,service,directives and pipes for Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nli
ngx-letter-image-avatar
Directive for generating letter avatar (initials) in case no src provided
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ita
ionic-text-avatar
Material Design text avatar for Ionic's ion-avatar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ala
angular2-letter-avatar
letter avatar is angular2 directive. It will generate avatar based on given text
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
ng-avatar
An Angular component/service for generating an avatar with initials or from gravatar.com
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rla
rb-letter-avatar
Angular letter avatar component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nm
ng-multiavatar
A simple angular wrapper for @multiavatar/multiavatar javascript library
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nla
ngx-letters-avatar
Angular package that generates avatar with the initial letters of the provided name
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aa
angular-animals
A customizable animal avatar Angular component, based on the avatars used by Google Docs and @arvidpoddar's react-animals.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsg
ngx-stored-gravatar
A component that stores the gravatar image in the local storage of the browser. This comes in handy particularly in the cases where avatars may show up repeatedly, for instance, in a chat component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng2
ng2letteravatar
Angular 2 letter avatar component, letter avatar for the given string. Like gmail or google inbox text avatar i.e. First letter of the given data will be the avatar
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nf
ngx-faceavatar
Angular component to display an image as avatar using (if possible) the browser's native face recognition to focus on a face in the image.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@nis3soft/ng-avatar
NG Avatar - Simple Angular Avatar component for use with Material UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@redtea/always-avatar
No avatar? - No problem! Let`s generate it!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nea
ngx-eb-avatar
User initials avatar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ama
angular-multi-avatar-directive
AngularJS Multi-Avatar Directive supporting facebook, twitter, github and gravatar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
ng-person
A universal avatar component for Angular 2+ applications that generates truly unique colored letter avatar based on provided name.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
