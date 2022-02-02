Categories
10 Best Angular Autocomplete Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@ng-matero/extensions
Angular Material Extensions Library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
@ng-select/ng-select
⭐ Native angular select component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
5
Highly Customizable
3
Easy to Use
@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete
Autocomplete input component and directive for google-maps built with angular and material design | ANGULAR V9 SUPPORTED
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ngx-mat-select-search
Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-dropdowns
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ana
angular-ng-autocomplete
NPM package for Angular: https://www.npmjs.com/package/angular-ng-autocomplete
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nse
ngx-select-ex
Angular based replacement for select boxes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmd
ng-multiselect-dropdown
Multiple Select Dropdown Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
am
angular-mentions
Angular mentions for text fields.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-chips
Tag Input component for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-selectize
Angular Selectize
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
973
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@sq-ui/ng-sq-ui
Flexible and easily customizable UI-kit for Angular 11+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
msf
mat-select-filter
mat-select-filter
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng2-completer
Angular 2 autocomplete component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
357
Weekly Downloads
25.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngui/auto-complete
Angular Auto Complete component and directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ati
angular-text-input-autocomplete
A angular 6+ directive for adding autocomplete functionality to text input elements, built around composability
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
am
angular2-mentions
Angular mentions for text fields.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng2-auto-complete
Angular Auto Complete component and directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aa
angucomplete-alt
Autocomplete Directive for AngularJS. A fork of Daryl Rowland's angucomplete (https://github.com/darylrowland/angucomplete) with some extra features.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
952
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
msa
mat-select-autocomplete
Angular material select component with autocomplete and select all features
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-ui-mention
Facebook-like @mentions for text inputs built around composability
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
593
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
md2
Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Collapse, Colorpicker, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nia
ng2-input-autocomplete
angular2 input autocomplete
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
471
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmd
ng-multiselect-dropdown-angular7
Multiple Select Dropdown Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
456
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ams
angular-multiple-select
A complete Angularjs directive for multiple select autocomplete
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
431
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ama
angular-mass-autocomplete
Auto Complete for Angularjs applications with a lot to complete
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
415
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sa
smart-area
📝 Textareas on Steroids - AngularJS 1 directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
216
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
naa
ngx-angular-autocomplete
Simple Autocomplete Component for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmw
ngx-material-widget
Library of Material Widgets to build customizable UI components. It currently supports UI components like List, Form, CRUD, button & field. All these components are built completely configurable.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
men
@flxng/mentions
NPM scope for various Angular components: https://flxng.codeeve.com
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fac
format-as-currency
Angular directive to format an input as a currency as the user types
Save
CC-BY-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ama
angular-material-autocomplete-list
A better multiselect control that makes use of the material list and autocomplete elements
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ana
angular-ngx-autocomplete
Angular autocomplete
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nla
ng2-location-autocomplete
# Angular 2 Location Autocomplete Angular 2 Location Autocomplete is compatible with latest release of Angular 2.X.X for location autocomplete dropdoen and to get browser current location using google maps places.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ma
mdc-autocomplete
MdcAutocomplete in conjunction with MdcAutocompleteList and MdcAutocompleteListItem are a pack of angular components to provide an autocomplete functionality to Angular MDC web.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
as
angular-search
A lightweight Angular search widget
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nma
ngx-mat-autocomplete-control
AutoComplete Input made with angular material design
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ua
ui-autocomplete
AngularJS Autocomplete Wrapper for the jQuery UI Autocomplete Widget, intend to replace Select2!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-material-obs-autocomplete
Angular-material search-select widget with observable option list
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nas
ng-autocomplete-search-box
This project was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 11.2.2.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-weblineindia-dropdown
AngularJS Dropdown is a lightweight component and includes all in one UI for selection and autocomplete.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mos
multiple-options-select-dropdown
A simple component which allows to select mutliple options from dropdown
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ia
ion-autocomplete
A configurable Ionic directive for an autocomplete dropdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mmd
mea-material-dual-listbox
Simple dual listbox component to use with your Angular 10 App with Angular Material and CDK Drag and Drop.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
acd
@youssseeef/auto-complete-dropdown-categories
Angular2 Auto Complete
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
am
autocomplete-module
Angular 5 Auto Complete Module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngc-omnibox
A modern, flexible, Angular 1.x autocomplete library with limited assumptions.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
