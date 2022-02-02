openbase logo
@ng-matero/extensions

Angular Material Extensions Library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

@ng-select/ng-select

⭐ Native angular select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use

@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete

Autocomplete input component and directive for google-maps built with angular and material design | ANGULAR V9 SUPPORTED

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

ngx-mat-select-search

Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-dropdowns

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
angular-ng-autocomplete

NPM package for Angular: https://www.npmjs.com/package/angular-ng-autocomplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
7d ago
ngx-select-ex

Angular based replacement for select boxes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
ng-multiselect-dropdown

Multiple Select Dropdown Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
angular-mentions

Angular mentions for text fields.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
ngx-chips

Tag Input component for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
ng-selectize

Angular Selectize

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
973
Last Commit
4d ago

@sq-ui/ng-sq-ui

Flexible and easily customizable UI-kit for Angular 11+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5mos ago
mat-select-filter

mat-select-filter

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
ng2-completer

Angular 2 autocomplete component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
357
Weekly Downloads
25.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@ngui/auto-complete

Angular Auto Complete component and directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
angular-text-input-autocomplete

A angular 6+ directive for adding autocomplete functionality to text input elements, built around composability

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
angular2-mentions

Angular mentions for text fields.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
9mos ago

ng2-auto-complete

Angular Auto Complete component and directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
angucomplete-alt

Autocomplete Directive for AngularJS. A fork of Daryl Rowland's angucomplete (https://github.com/darylrowland/angucomplete) with some extra features.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
952
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mat-select-autocomplete

Angular material select component with autocomplete and select all features

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit

angular-ui-mention

Facebook-like @mentions for text inputs built around composability

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
593
Last Commit
2yrs ago

md2

Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Collapse, Colorpicker, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ng2-input-autocomplete

angular2 input autocomplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
471
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ng-multiselect-dropdown-angular7

Multiple Select Dropdown Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
456
Last Commit
3yrs ago
angular-multiple-select

A complete Angularjs directive for multiple select autocomplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
431
Last Commit
3yrs ago
angular-mass-autocomplete

Auto Complete for Angularjs applications with a lot to complete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
415
Last Commit
4yrs ago
smart-area

📝 Textareas on Steroids - AngularJS 1 directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
216
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngx-angular-autocomplete

Simple Autocomplete Component for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
ngx-material-widget

Library of Material Widgets to build customizable UI components. It currently supports UI components like List, Form, CRUD, button & field. All these components are built completely configurable.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
9mos ago
@flxng/mentions

NPM scope for various Angular components: https://flxng.codeeve.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
1yr ago
format-as-currency

Angular directive to format an input as a currency as the user types

CC-BY-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
5yrs ago
angular-material-autocomplete-list

A better multiselect control that makes use of the material list and autocomplete elements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
6yrs ago
angular-ngx-autocomplete

Angular autocomplete

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
ng2-location-autocomplete

# Angular 2 Location Autocomplete Angular 2 Location Autocomplete is compatible with latest release of Angular 2.X.X for location autocomplete dropdoen and to get browser current location using google maps places.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
mdc-autocomplete

MdcAutocomplete in conjunction with MdcAutocompleteList and MdcAutocompleteListItem are a pack of angular components to provide an autocomplete functionality to Angular MDC web.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3yrs ago
angular-search

A lightweight Angular search widget

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
ngx-mat-autocomplete-control

AutoComplete Input made with angular material design

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
ui-autocomplete

AngularJS Autocomplete Wrapper for the jQuery UI Autocomplete Widget, intend to replace Select2!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
4yrs ago

angular-material-obs-autocomplete

Angular-material search-select widget with observable option list

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ng-autocomplete-search-box

This project was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 11.2.2.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit

angular-weblineindia-dropdown

AngularJS Dropdown is a lightweight component and includes all in one UI for selection and autocomplete.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
multiple-options-select-dropdown

A simple component which allows to select mutliple options from dropdown

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ion-autocomplete

A configurable Ionic directive for an autocomplete dropdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mea-material-dual-listbox

Simple dual listbox component to use with your Angular 10 App with Angular Material and CDK Drag and Drop.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
@youssseeef/auto-complete-dropdown-categories

Angular2 Auto Complete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
autocomplete-module

Angular 5 Auto Complete Module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago

ngc-omnibox

A modern, flexible, Angular 1.x autocomplete library with limited assumptions.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago